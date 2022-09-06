Pas Normal Studios Men’s Mechanism Bibs

The Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Bib Shorts are a premium product designed for peak aerodynamic performance and comfort. The materials are high quality, they fit really well and, most importantly, they're comfortable whether on an endurance ride in the sun or on a rainy race day.

Born in Copenhagen in 2014, Pas Normal Studios' Mechanism collection is designed to showcase 'the seamless integration of technical performance with fashionable aesthetics'. They are extremely comfortable and look good enough to turn heads on any group ride – even the controversial brown-coloured bibs that I tested have caught the eye, for all the right reasons – and at only 168g they are nice and light.

The assembly of the panels of these bib shorts is designed to match your riding position, and this can really be felt when wearing them – there is no unwanted bunching or seams in uncomfortable places, even when hunched over in an aerodynamic position.

The shorts feel like they've been designed for racers by racers, or at least people who have studied racers... The materials stretch nicely when getting the bibs on and return to provide a tight aerodynamic fit with a good amount of compression.

The 'Anatomically-fitted Chamois' is made up of four layers and combines comfort with lightweight breathability, providing enough support for long rides but without unnecessary bulk, which can become uncomfortable in aggressive positions.

The focus on riding position throughout the design of the bib shorts is noticeable, from the chamois right through to the straps, which are extremely comfortable and incredibly low profile, holding their shape excellently, noticeably so even under the most aero of jerseys.

The straps are shorter than some, which is worth noting if you are longer in the torso like me, though the shorts are cut quite high to avoid unsightly gaps when worn with short jerseys such as PNS's Mechanism.

While the quality of fabric and stitching is high in this pair of Mechanism shorts, unfortunately the first pair I received had a fault in the stitching on the hem of one of the legs. If I'd bought them this would have been covered under the warranty, and Pas Normal Studios responded quickly in providing a replacement pair, which have been without fault.

Value

Priced at £210, the Mechanisms are some of the most expensive bib shorts on the market. While the fit, materials and performance are very good, there are many excellent alternatives that come in £50-£100 less, such as the Albion ABR1s at £135 that Stef tested and rated highly, or for a tenner less, Assos' Mille GT C2s at £125, which Ben reckoned couldn't be faulted as long as you liked the leg length.

That said, the Mechanisms do come in at £5 less than Rapha's Pro Team bib shorts, which David Arthur tested in 2017.

Conclusion

The Mechanism bib shorts are well designed and provide excellent comfort and support for all types of days in the saddle. With their wide range of colour options and unique panelling, they are both a comfortable and stylish choice. However, the price tag is likely to put many people off, with others offering similar performance at a much lower price.

Verdict

High-quality bib shorts that both look and feel great, but at a price

