Merida Adjustable Torque Wrench

A no-frills T-shape handle design, Merida's Adjustable Torque Wrench is the perfect tool for quick and easy bolt tightening. It has three torque settings – 4, 5 and 6Nm – and with the 3, 4 and 5mm Allen keys, as well as a T25 Torx key, it'll cater for most common bolts on a bike. Neatly, all keys bar one are hidden inside the case. It's a good price too.
I couldn't be without my trusty torque wrench – or should I say torque wrenches since I have several: a large one for heavy duty tightening of things like bottom brackets, a smaller one for all-round use and a basic beam torque wrench that I occasionally call upon for those low torque bolts (and it'll never need calibrating). But one can never have too many tools for the job.
This adjustable torque wrench from Merida has, as I've said, three preset torque values, 4, 5 and 6Nm, which makes it ideal for accurately tightening a variety of bolts on a bike that commonly need checking, such as those that hold a seatpost or stem in place. Its relatively small size also makes it easy to carry in a pack if you need to, though I'd say it's a workshop tool first and foremost.
It comes with four keys for different size bolts, 3, 4 and 5mm Allen keys, and a T25 Torx key. Three of the keys are neatly housed inside the handle, while the remaining one sits in the drive end, so you always have them to hand.
The chunky T-shape handle makes it easy to hold the torque wrench firmly, and its relatively stubby nature means you can tighten bolts easily without worrying about the key slipping inside a bolt head.
Adjusting the level of torque is easy – a dial on the top allows you to do this on the fly – although I found it slightly ironic that you need a separate hex key to adjust it, which sort of spoils the ease of having everything you need in the one unit.
As you might expect, if you've used a torque wrench before, once you reach the torque setting that you've chosen, there's a solid click to the handle that lets you know you don't need to tighten it any more. Some torque wrenches can be a little polite in this respect, making it easy to miss the click, but not so on the Merida, and that's a good thing.
There are loads of torque wrenches out there, so why would you want this one? As someone who's over-tightened and subsequently damaged bolt heads using conventional torque wrenches that have very wide adjustability (and then had the displeasure of using a drill and bolt extractor to remove them), the idiot-proofing of this type of torque wrench brings peace of mind when tightening expensive parts.
Merida recommends recalibrating the torque wrench every so often, or if it hasn't been used for a while, by tightening a bolt using the 6Nm setting 20 times. That should keep it performing accurately for quite some time, which is good to know.
It's pretty good value too. Compared with similar T-handle torque wrenches that only have a limited adjustment range, it fares well. It's about a third of the price of the Park Tool Adjustable Torque Driver that Liam reviewed a couple years back, and about a tenner less than the very similar Pro Bike Tool Adjustable Torque Wrench.
That said, if you want something that can cover off a wider range of adjustments, you might be better off paying extra to get one with more torque settings, such as the £99.99 PRO 3-15Nm torque wrench set.
If, like me, you already have several bigger torque wrenches with more range, then the Merida torque wrench makes a handy addition. It's good for occasionally checking the tightness of those common low-torque bolts around the bike, and it takes less time to start using than a conventional type – great when you're in a rush.
Verdict
An excellent buy – a solid, inexpensive torque wrench that offers quick and easy bolt tightening
Make and model: Merida Adjustable Torque Wrench
Size tested: 3, 4 and 5 mm Allen key, T25 Torx
Merida says, "A handy torque wrench that's perfect for your home or professional workshop. The Merida Torque Wrench Adjustable is an adjustable torque wrench that ensures you'll never overtighten and damage bolts when maintaining your bike. TheTorque Wrench Adjustable comes with a 3, 4 and 5 mm Allen key as well as a T25 Torx key that can be stored neatly in the wrenche's handle. The wrench is adjustable to work between 4 and 6 nm of torque."
Merida lists:
Weight - 183 g
Material - Nylon & Steel
9/10
It might not look particularly special, but this is a sold piece of kit – it looks built to last a lifetime. The bits are constructed from steel, though Merida doesn't specify anything other than that. Handily, you can use any regular keys you might have, if these ever wear out.
9/10
A solid click lets you know the job is done, and the torque settings are easy to change provided you have the requisite hex key to hand.
8/10
So far this seems like a quality product that's built to last.
7/10
It's not particularly light, so you wouldn't want to carry it on the bike, but it's light enough to go in a bag if you're not riding until your destination. One that's best for the workshop, I'd say.
8/10
The large handle makes it very secure in the hand, and turning is effortless.
8/10
It's possible to get a beam-style torque wrench with the same sort of functionality for less, but as far as click-style torque wrenches are concerned, this is the best value example I could find when looking around. It's possible to get a conventional style of torque wrench with more torque range in the settings for a little more than the Merida, but you don't get the same ease of use and as neat a package. Given its abilities and its price, I would say the Merida is a very good value proposition, if you only need a few torque settings.
Tightening bolts to the desire torque setting was quick and easy to do.
The chunky handle is great for easy tightening, while the three preset torque settings make it simple to set it to the level of torque you desire.
The only minor downside is that you need a separate hex key to adjust the torque setting, and it would be nice to see just a couple more torque settings to make it even more usable.
The Park Tool ATD-1 and Pro Bike Tool Adjustable Torque Wrench are both visually and functionally very similar to the Merida, but the Park Tool is a lot more expensive at £75, while the Pro Bike Tool is £36.49, and we thought that was good value.
It's a solid tool that offers easy tightening to several preset torque settings, it's good quality and the price is definitely right. It's very similar to the Pro Bike Tool torque wrench that Neil scored 8/10 – and as this is a tenner less, I reckon it deserves a 9.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Steel audax bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives,
How difficult is it to turn the dial to change the torque? Could you do it with one of the bits still in their holder?