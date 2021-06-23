Rapha Classic Bib Shorts

Made from a high proportion of recycled material, the Rapha Men's Classic Bib Shorts offer excellent levels of comfort from both the fabric and the pad, plus a great fit. Good attention to detail like the rear key pocket all add to the quality and design, though they don't come cheap.

The biggest update to the Rapha Classics is that they now use recycled nylon, which Rapha says gives them a lower environmental impact.

> Buy these online here

Some recycled materials can give a slightly different feel to the original fabric it's replacing, but there is none of that here. The material used for the Classics feels beautifully soft against the skin and offers loads of stretch for a very comfortable fit.

It moves well with your body as you move around on the bike, and the bib straps don't apply any pressure to your shoulders when you are climbing out of the saddle.

The pad used simply adds to this all-round comfort. According to Rapha it uses several layers of quick-drying foam with a sweat-wicking, antibacterial top sheet.

I was wearing the Classics on some long rides during the recent hot temperatures and the shorts proved very breathable throughout. The central cutout on the back mesh section also aids ventilation.

This doesn't mean they are limited to the hot days, though – the Classics performed well from those heady heights of the mid-20s Celsius right down to the low teens.

The legs are always held in position thanks to the silicone grippers, and I like the fact that they are quite sizeable, so they too don't create any pressure points.

Overall quality is very impressive. All of the flatlock stitching is exceptional throughout and robust, too, just like the fabric. I've covered some decent mileage in these over the last eight weeks and they still look brand new. There isn't even any bobbling underneath from the saddle rubbing against them.

The sizing is realistic to the British population, I'd say. I wear a medium in virtually every other brand (apart from some of the European ones that come up a little small) and these fitted really well. The Classics have quite a fitted style to them without being super extreme and aimed at mountain goats.

The Raphas retail at £170, which some might think is crazy for a pair of shorts. But they aren't alone.

Maap's Women's Team Bib Evos (I'm currently testing the men's version) are a cool £190, although Emma thought they offered premium comfort and performance, resulting in a 9/10 score overall, despite the price.

The Le Col Categorie Bib Shorts II are more expensive, too, at £180. Iwein liked the comfort but felt let down by some of the stitching quality and that the fabric bobbled easily.

> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts

There are plenty of other shorts out there that offer loads of comfort and quality for a lot less cash, though – La Passione's Club bib shorts that Steve rated very highly cost just £105.

Conclusion

Overall, while the price looks huge against some very good options, it is reasonably reserved compared with others and, to be honest, apart from the fact they'll make your wallet sting, there really isn't anything to dislike.

Verdict

A big investment, but well worth it in terms of fit, comfort and durability

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website