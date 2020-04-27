7mesh Horizon jersey

The Horizon jersey is designed for all types of riding according to 7mesh, relying on the cut for its close-fitting style rather than the usual stretch of the fabric. It fits well and the 'floating' pocket system is a clever touch.
The main body of the Horizon is made from 100% polyester, with the only bit of elastane to be found in the construction of the pockets; more about those in a minute.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
The fabric does still have a bit of give but not with the elasticity of Lycra; it will stretch where it needs to, but anywhere where it doesn't sit close, like the arms for me, means that it'll remain loose.
This isn't designed to be a full-on racer's jersey, though, and it's a nice compromise between that and a more relaxed commuting style top.
To improve the fit 7mesh has gone for what it calls rolled shoulders, and rear shaping darts have been added. There are multiple seams around the shoulder and upper back to cinch it, and on the whole it works really well. I like the shape that it has achieved.
All of those extra seams are relatively flat and soft, too, so no irritation while you are riding. In fact, the quality of the stitching throughout is very good indeed – everything is neat and tidy and well finished.
The fabric is quite thin, and while it is pretty good at keeping you cool it isn't as breathable as something like the merino blend of the ashmei Croix De Fer jersey I was testing alongside this one.
> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best summer cycling jerseys
As temperatures crept up to the low 20s I felt cooler and less sweaty in the ashmei, but at least when the 7mesh does get overwhelmed – on a climb, for instance – the fabric does dry quickly once you hit the descent or flat and can pick up a bit of speed.
You can always drop the full-length zip a touch if needs be, and if the sun is strong you are also getting UPF 50+ protection.
The Horizon comes with 7mesh's Anything pocket panel which contains a total of five pockets: three in the traditional layout with two zipped pockets sitting either end. The Anything panel is only attached to the jersey at the top of the pockets and down the sides, which gives them a kind of floating feel.
Not being stitched at the bottom means you can really fill them up without them feeling too bulky. If you put a lot of heavy things in then there is a bit of sag but it's less noticeable than a traditional pocket that is stitched to the jersey all the way round.
I did find the three pockets a bit on the narrow side, though, and sometimes it wasn't that easy to get stuff out while riding along.
Value
The Horizon will set you back £99.99 at full rrp which isn't cheap but compares well against some. The ashmei Men's Classic jersey has a similar sort of shape and ethos about it as the 7mesh and costs £118. It does, however, use the same merino blend material as the Croix De Fer jersey I mentioned above, which as I said is more breathable and cooler than the 7mesh.
Saying that though, the cut of the Horizon is slightly more tailored, and you get the additional storage space too. Both are excellent quality.
> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best cheap cycling jerseys
If you want a jersey with a lot of storage then you could look at the PEdAL ED Odyssey that I reviewed last summer. It comes with seven pockets and uses a blend of very good fabrics to keep you cool. It'll cost you £125, though.
Conclusion
Overall, the 7mesh Horizon is a very good all-round jersey for pretty much any style of riding. It's close enough for fast road riding yet sufficiently relaxed that it works in non-competitive stuff or even out on the gravel tracks.
Verdict
Comfortable do-it-all road jersey with plenty of storage options
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: 7mesh Horizon jersey
Tell us what the product is for
7mesh says, "Horizon employs careful, considered patterning to create the perfect on-bike fit, whether you're resting on the hoods or hunkered down on the drops. Throughout the jersey, you'll find innovations like rolled shoulders and rear shaping darts, to further craft the fit. But you won't find much Lycra.
"We create our jerseys with hydrophobic, quick-drying materials, that won't saturate when the temperature picks up, allowing us the dual benefit of tailoring the shape, without turning to forgiving stretch fabrics.
"Just like the new season Ashlu and Skyline jerseys, Horizon features the 7mesh Anything signature pocket panel. With five pockets in total - three rear and two zippered side pockets - offering an array of storage options, Anything stows ride essentials and even larger items in complete security and organisation. Supported by fabric that resists vertical stretch, the Anything panel floats off the jersey body to help retain a clean form even when packed to capacity."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
7Mesh lists:
MATERIALS
Body: 100% polyester
Pocket: 80% polyester, 20% elastane
Front zip: #3 reverse coil
WEIGHT
Men's: 160g
FEATURES
Anything Panel 5-Pocket System (3 Rear floating pockets, 1 large and 1 small zippered side pockets)
Wicking and thermal regulating material
Anti-microbial treatment
Concealed full-length front zipper
UPF 50+
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
If you follow the size guide on 7mesh's website you won't get any surprises.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
7mesh recommends a 30-degree wash and I had no issues while following that.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A well-made jersey that works well on the bike in terms of fit and performance.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It has a great cut and fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I found the pocket openings a little snug.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
A lot of the other jerseys I've been wearing of this style, like the two ashmeis mentioned in the review and the PEdAL ED, are all more expensive by about 20 quid.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very good jersey with a well-thought-out cut to suit loads of different riding styles, backed up by excellent quality and clever storage design.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
I've bought two bikes in boxes, one (a Raleigh child's bike) from Halfords, one (a basic Dawes mountain bikes) from random eBay seller. In both...
And another (19th April, Ripley, Surrey)... https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/news/surrey-news/body-cyclist-62-found-side-18118360
What an amazing prize! Italy is such a beautiful country and I would love to win this.
About 100 people a year apparently....
And it was 'the car' wot did it.
Our local FB group has a thread full of whataboutery comments such as being "showered in sweat" from passing cyclists on the trans-pennine trail,...
Seems pretty clear to me - their concern is whether you would be able to walk home if necessary, so you can cycle as far as you want, as long as...
Impressed that you were able to sell a pair of used bib shorts
Thanks for all the replies people. Some great advice. I guess I'm in a fairly fortunate position of already running Pro-Lite Bortola A21W wheels,...
Hi Mike,...