7mesh Horizon jersey

The Horizon jersey is designed for all types of riding according to 7mesh, relying on the cut for its close-fitting style rather than the usual stretch of the fabric. It fits well and the 'floating' pocket system is a clever touch.

The main body of the Horizon is made from 100% polyester, with the only bit of elastane to be found in the construction of the pockets; more about those in a minute.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

The fabric does still have a bit of give but not with the elasticity of Lycra; it will stretch where it needs to, but anywhere where it doesn't sit close, like the arms for me, means that it'll remain loose.

This isn't designed to be a full-on racer's jersey, though, and it's a nice compromise between that and a more relaxed commuting style top.

To improve the fit 7mesh has gone for what it calls rolled shoulders, and rear shaping darts have been added. There are multiple seams around the shoulder and upper back to cinch it, and on the whole it works really well. I like the shape that it has achieved.

All of those extra seams are relatively flat and soft, too, so no irritation while you are riding. In fact, the quality of the stitching throughout is very good indeed – everything is neat and tidy and well finished.

The fabric is quite thin, and while it is pretty good at keeping you cool it isn't as breathable as something like the merino blend of the ashmei Croix De Fer jersey I was testing alongside this one.

> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best summer cycling jerseys

As temperatures crept up to the low 20s I felt cooler and less sweaty in the ashmei, but at least when the 7mesh does get overwhelmed – on a climb, for instance – the fabric does dry quickly once you hit the descent or flat and can pick up a bit of speed.

You can always drop the full-length zip a touch if needs be, and if the sun is strong you are also getting UPF 50+ protection.

The Horizon comes with 7mesh's Anything pocket panel which contains a total of five pockets: three in the traditional layout with two zipped pockets sitting either end. The Anything panel is only attached to the jersey at the top of the pockets and down the sides, which gives them a kind of floating feel.

Not being stitched at the bottom means you can really fill them up without them feeling too bulky. If you put a lot of heavy things in then there is a bit of sag but it's less noticeable than a traditional pocket that is stitched to the jersey all the way round.

I did find the three pockets a bit on the narrow side, though, and sometimes it wasn't that easy to get stuff out while riding along.

Value

The Horizon will set you back £99.99 at full rrp which isn't cheap but compares well against some. The ashmei Men's Classic jersey has a similar sort of shape and ethos about it as the 7mesh and costs £118. It does, however, use the same merino blend material as the Croix De Fer jersey I mentioned above, which as I said is more breathable and cooler than the 7mesh.

Saying that though, the cut of the Horizon is slightly more tailored, and you get the additional storage space too. Both are excellent quality.

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best cheap cycling jerseys

If you want a jersey with a lot of storage then you could look at the PEdAL ED Odyssey that I reviewed last summer. It comes with seven pockets and uses a blend of very good fabrics to keep you cool. It'll cost you £125, though.

Conclusion

Overall, the 7mesh Horizon is a very good all-round jersey for pretty much any style of riding. It's close enough for fast road riding yet sufficiently relaxed that it works in non-competitive stuff or even out on the gravel tracks.

Verdict

Comfortable do-it-all road jersey with plenty of storage options

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website