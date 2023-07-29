The Pactimo Men's Range Aero Cargo Jersey is a nice offering, with lots of pockets and a snug aero fit. It's a good choice for those who want to go fast, look cool, and carry plenty in their pockets, but check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys for more options.
This Cargo jersey is designed to pair well with Pactimo's Range Vector Cargo bib shorts that I've also been reviewing, and offer you a plethora of places to keep snacks and other goodies. While the shorts have extra pockets on the legs, this jersey has five pockets – three in the usual place on the back of the jersey and two zipped ones under the outer two.
The three normal pockets have 'bellowed' bottoms, which means they expand if filled up, giving you a little more room than you otherwise would have. In the real world it's not a substantial difference; yes, they give you slightly more space than a typical jersey pocket, but it's not hugely different.
The two zipped pockets that sit behind the outer two are ideal for things like your phone, keys and mini pump. They certainly come in handy if you're riding some rough gravel and don't want to risk losing anything of value.
The cut of this jersey means it's just as suited to smashing road KOMs as it is to getting loose on some gravel. It has a snug yet comfy aero silhouette, following the trend of having long sleeves that finish just above the elbow. I found that no matter how fast I was riding, nothing flapped around me, which is always a relief.
Pactimo says on its website that this jersey is made entirely with recycled materials, which is something I love seeing, helping to keep our sport as good for the environment as possible. That said, I found it comfortable from around 18-25°C, but any hotter and it didn't seem to wick sweat away as well as lighter jerseys. For the majority of the weather we get in the UK, though, it was fine.
I really like the design of the jersey on test; the nice dark green body and darker, almost grey, accents make it super cool to look at. When paired with the Pactimo Cargo bibs I thought the overall look was really good.
Value
At £120 it's up there with offerings from premium brands such as Rapha and Castelli, though it's nowhere near as expensive as some we've tested – 7mesh's Skyline, which Iwein reviewed in 2021, takes top spot there at £200.
You can certainly find cheaper options, though: Endura's GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey, for example, is £94.99, and a winner on the pocket front with seven, including one on the chest, and 50% of the fabric is recycled. And Santini's Gravel jersey is £110 (up from £80 when Stu tested it in 2021).
Conclusion
Overall, I've really enjoyed using this jersey, for both on and off-road rides, and found the zipped pockets a great addition. If you're looking for something with extra storage, and an off-road focus, it's worth considering, though you can find similarly styled jerseys for less.
Verdict
Snug and comfy jersey with a good cut and plenty of storage in its five pockets
Make and model: Pactimo Men's Range Aero Cargo Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Pactimo says: "The 5-pocket Range Aero Cargo Jersey is the perfect choice for ultra-long distance gravel rides and unsupported events like SBT GRVL. Three full-size pockets with expanding bottom bellows and two zippered valuables pockets with glove-friendly pulls allow you can carry all you'd need for a big, off-road adventure."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pactimo says: "Constructed entirely with recycled materials; the lightweight and breathable body fabric is soft and stretchy, hexagonal mesh in the underarms and back panels is not only stylish but ensures optimal ventilation. We've included the extremely durable YKK Vislon zipper for its smooth, semi-locking performance. Sleek, raw-edge sleeves and a low-profile collar make for all-day, non-binding comfort."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Really well made, entirely from recycled materials.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Early days, but the material certainly feels resilient.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
A nice snug fit all around with no bagginess and no uncomfortable bits.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
A comfortable cut, though it would be comfier in the heat if the wicking was a little better.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's not cheap, though it's a high quality jersey – and it's a lot less than some.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I had no issues washing this jersey.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The jersey was comfy and stayed in place well through rides, though it's not the best at wicking in the heat. The two zipped pockets are very useful for keeping your valuables safe over rough ground.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the longer sleeves, the cut, and the look.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I wish the pockets could expand a little more, and the price was a bit lower.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's nowhere near as expensive as some – 7mesh's Skyline is £200! – but Endura's GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey is £94.99 (and has more pockets), while Santini's Gravel jersey is £110.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? If it was reduced.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If it was reduced.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good jersey, with a nice cut and two handy zip pockets in addition to the usual three. The price is quite high, though, and it's not as good at wicking in really hot weather as lighter jerseys.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
