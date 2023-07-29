The Pactimo Men's Range Aero Cargo Jersey is a nice offering, with lots of pockets and a snug aero fit. It's a good choice for those who want to go fast, look cool, and carry plenty in their pockets, but check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys for more options.

This Cargo jersey is designed to pair well with Pactimo's Range Vector Cargo bib shorts that I've also been reviewing, and offer you a plethora of places to keep snacks and other goodies. While the shorts have extra pockets on the legs, this jersey has five pockets – three in the usual place on the back of the jersey and two zipped ones under the outer two.

> Buy now: Pactimo Men’s Range Aero Cargo Jersey for £120 from Pactimo

The three normal pockets have 'bellowed' bottoms, which means they expand if filled up, giving you a little more room than you otherwise would have. In the real world it's not a substantial difference; yes, they give you slightly more space than a typical jersey pocket, but it's not hugely different.

The two zipped pockets that sit behind the outer two are ideal for things like your phone, keys and mini pump. They certainly come in handy if you're riding some rough gravel and don't want to risk losing anything of value.

The cut of this jersey means it's just as suited to smashing road KOMs as it is to getting loose on some gravel. It has a snug yet comfy aero silhouette, following the trend of having long sleeves that finish just above the elbow. I found that no matter how fast I was riding, nothing flapped around me, which is always a relief.

Pactimo says on its website that this jersey is made entirely with recycled materials, which is something I love seeing, helping to keep our sport as good for the environment as possible. That said, I found it comfortable from around 18-25°C, but any hotter and it didn't seem to wick sweat away as well as lighter jerseys. For the majority of the weather we get in the UK, though, it was fine.

I really like the design of the jersey on test; the nice dark green body and darker, almost grey, accents make it super cool to look at. When paired with the Pactimo Cargo bibs I thought the overall look was really good.

Value

At £120 it's up there with offerings from premium brands such as Rapha and Castelli, though it's nowhere near as expensive as some we've tested – 7mesh's Skyline, which Iwein reviewed in 2021, takes top spot there at £200.

You can certainly find cheaper options, though: Endura's GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey, for example, is £94.99, and a winner on the pocket front with seven, including one on the chest, and 50% of the fabric is recycled. And Santini's Gravel jersey is £110 (up from £80 when Stu tested it in 2021).

Conclusion

Overall, I've really enjoyed using this jersey, for both on and off-road rides, and found the zipped pockets a great addition. If you're looking for something with extra storage, and an off-road focus, it's worth considering, though you can find similarly styled jerseys for less.

Verdict

Snug and comfy jersey with a good cut and plenty of storage in its five pockets

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website