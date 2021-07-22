The Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey is aimed at the adventure gravel rider, as you can no doubt guess by the colour. It's a well thought-out piece in all aspects, with a great fit and material choices – plus you'll never be short of pocket space.
The whole GV500 range has been designed to work together, and provides ample storage for epic day/multi-day adventures whilst retaining a bulk free, streamlined fit, according to Endura. Ample storage... that's one way of describing it. The Reiver has seven pockets!
You get three at the rear in a standard layout, a stash pocket either side of those, a zipped valuables pocket on the right-hand rear one, and a zipped chest pocket.
The ones on the side and rear are deep and have easy access – the tops of the left and right ones are slanted, which helps you get your hand in while in the saddle. The chest one I found ideal for stashing cash, a debit card and some ID.
The full zip glides effortlessly up and down the front of the jersey, and while there's no zip garage the neck is low enough that it doesn't cause any problems.
When it comes to fit the Endura isn't much different from a road jersey – just a little more relaxed. Its tailored cut reduces flapping, and the dropped tail gives plenty of coverage even when in the drops. It's held in place by a silicone gripper.
The material varies across the jersey, although each fabric is basically a variation of lightweight mesh. This creates a very breathable jersey, as I discovered while testing in heat that topped 31°C.
In more typical UK temperatures (from around the mid-teens to the mid-twenties) the Endura feels comfortable when paired with a lightweight baselayer. The breeze flowing through, paired with the wicking properties of the fabric, keeps you dry even when you are working hard.
As we are seeing on a lot of clothing this year, a fair bit of the material is from recycled stock; it's 50% in this case.
Actually, there's one section that doesn't use a mesh, and that's the upper part of the arms. They use a slightly thicker, more durable fabric, which makes sense. It's likely you use your upper arms and shoulders to nudge branches, brambles and general vegetation out of the way on narrow, overgrown trails, at least if you're anything like me – that way I can keep my hands on the handlebar.
The arms have quite a snug fit and, while still comfortable, they feel a little at odds with the relaxed, stretchy nature of the rest of the jersey.
It's not a big issue at all, it's just the only thing that made me realise I was wearing the jersey, occasionally. The Reiver is available in this Olive Green option or a bright orange known as Paprika, and I must say that the build quality is top notch.
Value
Priced at £89.99, the Endura is thirty quid more expensive than the Madison Roam Merino jersey I recently tested. They are kind of similar jerseys, but coming at the gravel riding theme from slightly different directions.
The Roam is very breathable, but I'd say the Endura takes the crown when things get really warm – plus it takes the pockets per square inch record too.
Also similar is the PEdAL ED Odyssey jersey, which has a fair few pockets going on too. It's a beautifully made jersey and performs excellently, but does cost £132 for the current version.
Conclusion
Overall, the Reiver is a quality jersey for gravel/adventure riding, or for those who just want something a bit more relaxed than many road ones. The breathability is great, and having so many pocket options is a real bonus.
Verdict
A highly breathable jersey for warm adventures (and a winner at pocket Top Trumps)
Make and model: Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "Endura has been makeing no-nonsence kit for off and on road for over 25 years so we know a thing or two about gravel riding." Sigh.
"Designed with input from world class adventure cyclists and new-found gravel aficionados alike, the GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey balances the need for a durable jersey and extra load carrying capacity with a streamlined fit and contemporary styling. Go anywhere on any surface and look great while doing it."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Main body constructed from a rapid wicking, lightweight, recycled knit fabric
Contains >50% recycled fabric
Super-stretch woven fabric on sleeves for extra durability
Critically positioned mesh panels for great ventilation
Zipped chest and rear security pockets
3 open rear pockets plus side mesh stash pockets
Lightweight internal hem elastic with silicon gripper print
Articulated sleeves for a cycle specific fit
Material:
Nylon 10%, Elastane 10%, Recycled Polyester 80%
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing is pretty normal and true to Endura's size guide.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It washed up fine every time.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's ideal as a gravel jersey, with a performance cut yet a slightly relaxed feel.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great breathability on very hot days.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, apart from the snug arms.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a bit more expensive than the Madison Roam Merino (which I was very impressed with), but a chunk cheaper than the PEdAL ED Odyssey jersey.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a solid performance thanks to it ticking all the boxes from a gravel-riding point of view. Great fit, comfort and breathability.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
