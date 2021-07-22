Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey

8
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Jul 22, 2021 19:45
0
£89.99

VERDICT:

8
10
A highly breathable jersey for warm adventures (and a winner at pocket Top Trumps)
Very breathable
Loads of pockets
Fit compliments gravel riding position
Snug arms feel slightly at odds with the rest of the jersey
Weight: 
162g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey is aimed at the adventure gravel rider, as you can no doubt guess by the colour. It's a well thought-out piece in all aspects, with a great fit and material choices – plus you'll never be short of pocket space.

The whole GV500 range has been designed to work together, and provides ample storage for epic day/multi-day adventures whilst retaining a bulk free, streamlined fit, according to Endura. Ample storage... that's one way of describing it. The Reiver has seven pockets!

> Find your nearest dealer here

You get three at the rear in a standard layout, a stash pocket either side of those, a zipped valuables pocket on the right-hand rear one, and a zipped chest pocket.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - pockets.jpg

The ones on the side and rear are deep and have easy access – the tops of the left and right ones are slanted, which helps you get your hand in while in the saddle. The chest one I found ideal for stashing cash, a debit card and some ID.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - chest pocket.jpg

The full zip glides effortlessly up and down the front of the jersey, and while there's no zip garage the neck is low enough that it doesn't cause any problems.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - sid epocket loaded.jpg

When it comes to fit the Endura isn't much different from a road jersey – just a little more relaxed. Its tailored cut reduces flapping, and the dropped tail gives plenty of coverage even when in the drops. It's held in place by a silicone gripper.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - gripper.jpg

The material varies across the jersey, although each fabric is basically a variation of lightweight mesh. This creates a very breathable jersey, as I discovered while testing in heat that topped 31°C.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - shoulders.jpg

In more typical UK temperatures (from around the mid-teens to the mid-twenties) the Endura feels comfortable when paired with a lightweight baselayer. The breeze flowing through, paired with the wicking properties of the fabric, keeps you dry even when you are working hard.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - chest.jpg

As we are seeing on a lot of clothing this year, a fair bit of the material is from recycled stock; it's 50% in this case.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10

Actually, there's one section that doesn't use a mesh, and that's the upper part of the arms. They use a slightly thicker, more durable fabric, which makes sense. It's likely you use your upper arms and shoulders to nudge branches, brambles and general vegetation out of the way on narrow, overgrown trails, at least if you're anything like me – that way I can keep my hands on the handlebar.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - sleeve.jpg

The arms have quite a snug fit and, while still comfortable, they feel a little at odds with the relaxed, stretchy nature of the rest of the jersey.

2021 Endura GV500 Rriver SS Jersey - sleeve back.jpg

It's not a big issue at all, it's just the only thing that made me realise I was wearing the jersey, occasionally. The Reiver is available in this Olive Green option or a bright orange known as Paprika, and I must say that the build quality is top notch.

Value

Priced at £89.99, the Endura is thirty quid more expensive than the Madison Roam Merino jersey I recently tested. They are kind of similar jerseys, but coming at the gravel riding theme from slightly different directions.

The Roam is very breathable, but I'd say the Endura takes the crown when things get really warm – plus it takes the pockets per square inch record too.

Also similar is the PEdAL ED Odyssey jersey, which has a fair few pockets going on too. It's a beautifully made jersey and performs excellently, but does cost £132 for the current version.

Conclusion

Overall, the Reiver is a quality jersey for gravel/adventure riding, or for those who just want something a bit more relaxed than many road ones. The breathability is great, and having so many pocket options is a real bonus.

Verdict

A highly breathable jersey for warm adventures (and a winner at pocket Top Trumps)

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says, "Endura has been makeing no-nonsence kit for off and on road for over 25 years so we know a thing or two about gravel riding." Sigh.

"Designed with input from world class adventure cyclists and new-found gravel aficionados alike, the GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey balances the need for a durable jersey and extra load carrying capacity with a streamlined fit and contemporary styling. Go anywhere on any surface and look great while doing it."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Main body constructed from a rapid wicking, lightweight, recycled knit fabric

Contains >50% recycled fabric

Super-stretch woven fabric on sleeves for extra durability

Critically positioned mesh panels for great ventilation

Zipped chest and rear security pockets

3 open rear pockets plus side mesh stash pockets

Lightweight internal hem elastic with silicon gripper print

Articulated sleeves for a cycle specific fit

Material:

Nylon 10%, Elastane 10%, Recycled Polyester 80%

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Sizing is pretty normal and true to Endura's size guide.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

It washed up fine every time.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's ideal as a gravel jersey, with a performance cut yet a slightly relaxed feel.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great breathability on very hot days.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really, apart from the snug arms.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's a bit more expensive than the Madison Roam Merino (which I was very impressed with), but a chunk cheaper than the PEdAL ED Odyssey jersey.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a solid performance thanks to it ticking all the boxes from a gravel-riding point of view. Great fit, comfort and breathability.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey 2021
Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey
Endura 2021
Endura
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments