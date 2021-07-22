The Endura GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey is aimed at the adventure gravel rider, as you can no doubt guess by the colour. It's a well thought-out piece in all aspects, with a great fit and material choices – plus you'll never be short of pocket space.

The whole GV500 range has been designed to work together, and provides ample storage for epic day/multi-day adventures whilst retaining a bulk free, streamlined fit, according to Endura. Ample storage... that's one way of describing it. The Reiver has seven pockets!

You get three at the rear in a standard layout, a stash pocket either side of those, a zipped valuables pocket on the right-hand rear one, and a zipped chest pocket.

The ones on the side and rear are deep and have easy access – the tops of the left and right ones are slanted, which helps you get your hand in while in the saddle. The chest one I found ideal for stashing cash, a debit card and some ID.

The full zip glides effortlessly up and down the front of the jersey, and while there's no zip garage the neck is low enough that it doesn't cause any problems.

When it comes to fit the Endura isn't much different from a road jersey – just a little more relaxed. Its tailored cut reduces flapping, and the dropped tail gives plenty of coverage even when in the drops. It's held in place by a silicone gripper.

The material varies across the jersey, although each fabric is basically a variation of lightweight mesh. This creates a very breathable jersey, as I discovered while testing in heat that topped 31°C.

In more typical UK temperatures (from around the mid-teens to the mid-twenties) the Endura feels comfortable when paired with a lightweight baselayer. The breeze flowing through, paired with the wicking properties of the fabric, keeps you dry even when you are working hard.

As we are seeing on a lot of clothing this year, a fair bit of the material is from recycled stock; it's 50% in this case.

Actually, there's one section that doesn't use a mesh, and that's the upper part of the arms. They use a slightly thicker, more durable fabric, which makes sense. It's likely you use your upper arms and shoulders to nudge branches, brambles and general vegetation out of the way on narrow, overgrown trails, at least if you're anything like me – that way I can keep my hands on the handlebar.

The arms have quite a snug fit and, while still comfortable, they feel a little at odds with the relaxed, stretchy nature of the rest of the jersey.

It's not a big issue at all, it's just the only thing that made me realise I was wearing the jersey, occasionally. The Reiver is available in this Olive Green option or a bright orange known as Paprika, and I must say that the build quality is top notch.

Value

Priced at £89.99, the Endura is thirty quid more expensive than the Madison Roam Merino jersey I recently tested. They are kind of similar jerseys, but coming at the gravel riding theme from slightly different directions.

The Roam is very breathable, but I'd say the Endura takes the crown when things get really warm – plus it takes the pockets per square inch record too.

Also similar is the PEdAL ED Odyssey jersey, which has a fair few pockets going on too. It's a beautifully made jersey and performs excellently, but does cost £132 for the current version.

Conclusion

Overall, the Reiver is a quality jersey for gravel/adventure riding, or for those who just want something a bit more relaxed than many road ones. The breathability is great, and having so many pocket options is a real bonus.

Verdict

A highly breathable jersey for warm adventures (and a winner at pocket Top Trumps)

