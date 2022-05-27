Oxford Mint Dry Lube 75ml

Oxford Mint Dry Lube is a light, wax-based lubricant ideal for dry days in the saddle. It runs quietly and efficiently, and stays clean if you wipe excess away and allow it to dry before riding.
I like a good dry lube – odd naming juxtaposition aside, it's the best way to get your drivetrain running as efficiently as it can.
> Buy now: Oxford Mint Dry Lube for £3.99 from OnBuy.com
Often brands make claims around the efficiency of their lube and equate it to watt savings. Oxford hasn't done that; instead, it positions its Dry Lube as a 'wax-based non-tacky lubricant for dry and dusty conditions', and that's it.
We've had plenty of those kinds of conditions this spring (thankfully!), and I've found this dry lube to be more than up to the task and its modest claims.
It runs lovely and cleanly, a lot like the wax-based lubes that I've tended to lean towards over the past few years, from the likes of Rock 'N' Roll and Muc-Off. Wax is known for its dirt repellency that helps to maintain a clean drivetrain.
It's a little thicker than the very lightest lubes – I'm talking specifically about the likes of Rock 'N' Roll's Absolute Dry Lube here – but once applied it dries out to leave a smooth-running drivetrain.
You need to make sure you apply it to a very clean chain initially, and I'd recommend that after a couple of top-ups you'll want to degrease it and start again if you really like a spotless chain, to avoid a build-up of gunk. That said, you don't need to apply much each time, and a little and often approach (every few rides) application directly to the chain links really does the trick here.
It's worth it, because when you're riding a clean drivetrain with Oxford's Dry Lube, it has that satisfyingly efficient feel, with a very light clicking sound of chain link against chainrings and sprockets that signifies a well- but not over-lubed chain.
One application lasted me around 300km of dry riding before I felt the need to refresh it (although I think you could extend this by a fair chunk if you're not quite as fussy as me!), and if you apply it carefully to the chain links then you can minimise wastage. I found that it was worth wiping off any excess and letting it dry before riding for the cleanest experience – although you don't need to apply so much and there wasn't nearly as much to wipe off as I've found with even lighter lubricants I've used.
It's available in 75ml or 150ml bottles, for £3.99 or £7.49 a pop. I've used barely a sixth of the 75ml bottle over two applications, so I'd say either will last you for a good amount of time, with the larger size obviously being a little better value. The precision applicator is useful and saves mess, while the bottle is squeezy if you feel the need to apply a little more in one go (if, say, you're applying it for the first time on a completely clean, degreased chain).
I think value here is pretty good whichever size you opt for. A bottle of the previously mentioned Rock 'N' Roll dry lube can run out very quickly in my experience as you need to apply a lot of such a light lube, and it isn't as cheap, at £9.99 for a 4oz bottle, while Muc-Off's C3 Ceramic Dry Lube retails at £19.99 for 120ml. That's markedly more expensive, though Shaun rated it extremely highly and found it lasted a long time with each application.
Another option, reviewed over on our sister site off-road.cc, that impressed, is ProGold ProLink Chain Lube, which costs £8 for 140g, and lasts well between applications.
Conclusion
This is a good value lube for dry weather. It performs well, cleanly and seemingly efficiently, and a bottle can last longer than some because you don't need as much when applying.
Verdict
Very good lube for dry weather – and good value too
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Oxford Mint Dry Lube 75ml
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Oxford says: "Bikes are to be enjoyed year round, no matter the weather, but what can ruin a ride is a squeaky drivetrain. Oxford have all the lubricants you need in their MINT range to keep your drivetrain fresh.
"Specially formulated with selected oils, the mineral oil free lubricant works to make your drivetrain silent and more efficient when riding in dry conditions.
"Superior lubrication your pride and joy deserves."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Oxford lists these key features:
- Wax-based.
- Non-tacky, biodegradable lubricant.
- For dry and dusty conditions.
- Mineral oil free.
- Available in 75ml and 150ml.
- Not tested on animals.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Works very well indeed, and hits a decent blend of life and smoothness.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
I found that I wanted to reapply it every few hundred kilometres (at the earliest hint that the chain is making more noise than I think it should), but if you're not as fussy as me then you could leave it a little longer.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Compared with some dry lubes that you can run through very quickly, I think each bottle lasts longer overall thanks to the lube's thicker consistency and lighter application.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Clean, quiet, easy to apply.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
More a niggle than a dislike, but that it needs reapplying every few rides – although as you only need to apply a little to the chain links, the bottle lasts longer than some.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
I think value here is pretty good whichever size you opt for. Rock 'N' Roll Absolute Dry costs £9.99 for a 4oz bottle and because you need plenty for each application can work out even more expensive, while Muc-Off's C3 Ceramic Dry Lube currently retails at £19.99 for 120m – though Shaun rated it extremely highly and found it lasted a long time with each application.
Another that's impressed us (well, our sister site, off.road.cc) is ProGold ProLink Chain Lube, which costs £8 for 140g, and gave long life between applications.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, it's very good – works well, and good value to boot.
Age: 32 Height: 188cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Canyon Ultimate CF SL (2016), Fairlight Strael 3.0 (2021) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Dabble in Zwift training and racing
Paramedics called to two-vehicle crash in Darlington #NoDriverInvolved https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/20165716.paramedics-called-two-ve...
I'd applaud Bridges for doing so. The only thing I see resolving the question of whether transwomen competing against women is fair will be data....
One would hope that the insurers would watch the video and in the basis of what they have seen, cancel their insurance and refuse to insure them in...
Yes, but pins are no match for TUBELESS TYRES! Seriously, it's a new route, there will be tacks/pins on the road.
He did come on here to debate overtaking cyclists and use of the horn. He did not listen to what was said....
Bontrager (Trek) make a mudguard mount for their Flare RT rear light. It comes as standard on their own mudguards, but would be simple to fix to...
Has anyone figured out how the detail about Wilson's bike being found dumped nearby fits into the picture? It was seen being ridden away at the...
I pity the poor sod who reads this and then sets about exchanging his cranks. As is pointed out below, the article only really applies to one...
They run consecutively, so the ban begins the day he gets out. This changed a few years ago.