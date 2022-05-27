Oxford Mint Dry Lube 75ml

Oxford Mint Dry Lube is a light, wax-based lubricant ideal for dry days in the saddle. It runs quietly and efficiently, and stays clean if you wipe excess away and allow it to dry before riding.

I like a good dry lube – odd naming juxtaposition aside, it's the best way to get your drivetrain running as efficiently as it can.

Often brands make claims around the efficiency of their lube and equate it to watt savings. Oxford hasn't done that; instead, it positions its Dry Lube as a 'wax-based non-tacky lubricant for dry and dusty conditions', and that's it.

We've had plenty of those kinds of conditions this spring (thankfully!), and I've found this dry lube to be more than up to the task and its modest claims.

It runs lovely and cleanly, a lot like the wax-based lubes that I've tended to lean towards over the past few years, from the likes of Rock 'N' Roll and Muc-Off. Wax is known for its dirt repellency that helps to maintain a clean drivetrain.

It's a little thicker than the very lightest lubes – I'm talking specifically about the likes of Rock 'N' Roll's Absolute Dry Lube here – but once applied it dries out to leave a smooth-running drivetrain.

You need to make sure you apply it to a very clean chain initially, and I'd recommend that after a couple of top-ups you'll want to degrease it and start again if you really like a spotless chain, to avoid a build-up of gunk. That said, you don't need to apply much each time, and a little and often approach (every few rides) application directly to the chain links really does the trick here.

It's worth it, because when you're riding a clean drivetrain with Oxford's Dry Lube, it has that satisfyingly efficient feel, with a very light clicking sound of chain link against chainrings and sprockets that signifies a well- but not over-lubed chain.

One application lasted me around 300km of dry riding before I felt the need to refresh it (although I think you could extend this by a fair chunk if you're not quite as fussy as me!), and if you apply it carefully to the chain links then you can minimise wastage. I found that it was worth wiping off any excess and letting it dry before riding for the cleanest experience – although you don't need to apply so much and there wasn't nearly as much to wipe off as I've found with even lighter lubricants I've used.

It's available in 75ml or 150ml bottles, for £3.99 or £7.49 a pop. I've used barely a sixth of the 75ml bottle over two applications, so I'd say either will last you for a good amount of time, with the larger size obviously being a little better value. The precision applicator is useful and saves mess, while the bottle is squeezy if you feel the need to apply a little more in one go (if, say, you're applying it for the first time on a completely clean, degreased chain).

I think value here is pretty good whichever size you opt for. A bottle of the previously mentioned Rock 'N' Roll dry lube can run out very quickly in my experience as you need to apply a lot of such a light lube, and it isn't as cheap, at £9.99 for a 4oz bottle, while Muc-Off's C3 Ceramic Dry Lube retails at £19.99 for 120ml. That's markedly more expensive, though Shaun rated it extremely highly and found it lasted a long time with each application.

Another option, reviewed over on our sister site off-road.cc, that impressed, is ProGold ProLink Chain Lube, which costs £8 for 140g, and lasts well between applications.

Conclusion

This is a good value lube for dry weather. It performs well, cleanly and seemingly efficiently, and a bottle can last longer than some because you don't need as much when applying.

Verdict

Very good lube for dry weather – and good value too

