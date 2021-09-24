The NVPA WORKWEAR Classic socks are soft to the touch, lightweight and highly breathable, while coming in at a decent price. The colour options are a bit limited though – it's this or white.
The Classic/Socks pretty much do everything you require from a pair of cycling socks.
They feel great when you put them on: the nylon COOLMAX EcoMade material blend feels very soft against the skin, and the 1% elastane gives a small amount of stretch and compression. Plenty to make sure the cuff doesn't fall down when you are riding.
> Buy these online here
I found them very breathable in the recent hot conditions, at least with a well-vented pair of shoes. Comfort is also very high, because you don't have any of the noticeable seams associated with standard socks. There is nothing to rub or irritate, which is ideal considering how much closer the fit is of cycling shoes compared to normal shoes.
Sizing is spot on to NVPA's guide, with this L/XL pair fitting my size 44/45 feet well – although there isn't a huge amount of stretch left once they're on. Then again, I sit right at the upper end of this size, which ranges from 41-44.
> 23 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks
Their quality is very high (they're made in Italy), and the material seems very durable. If you care about eco credentials then that EcoMade material is at least partly recycled – 39% of it makes up each sock.
Value
At £14.50 these are cheaper than the 7mesh Fading Light socks at £18. Ty was reasonably impressed with them being breathable, durable and offering a comfortable fit, although larger sizes are limited.
Endura's Jagged socks were recently reviewed by Steve, and they are a bit cheaper than the NVPAs at £12.99. Steve wasn't too impressed with their durability, though.
I'm still wearing the Galibier Ardennes socks, which continue to impress for just £5.90 a pair.
Overall
While it'd be great to see some brighter colour options, the NVPA Classic/Socks tick a lot of the boxes required for a pair of cycling socks.
Verdict
Limited colour options but very comfortable, breathable and durable
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: NVPA CLASSIC/Socks
Tell us what the product is for
NVPA says, "The WORKWEAR Classic socks are a key product to supplement your everyday seasonal cycling kit. They can be worn in the winter in combination with our WORKWEAR OVER/Socks or on their own as the weather turns warmer. Branded with subtle and understated NVPA logo and designed to be worn across a range of seasonal conditions, providing optimal comfort and exceptional durability under the highest performance requirements."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Made with CoolMax EcoMade, from recycled resources
Hardwearing and durable
High-stretch material
Highly-breathable
NVPA and Workwear branding
Composition: 60% Nylon, 39% COOLMAX EcoMade, 1% Lycra
Made in Italy
SIZING (S/M 35-40, L/XL 41-44, XXL 45+)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They've been through the washing machine countless times with no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
No irritating seams, comfortable and breathable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing to really dislike, I just like my socks brighter in colour.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They come in at a decent price for their quality and performance; a bit chepaer than the 7mesh offering mentioned in the review, although there is tough opposition from the likes of Galibier.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
An all round very good pair of socks – not exactly brightly coloured, but if comfort and breathability are your main concerns, then these tick the boxes.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Paul's do an insanely high end mechanical disk, the Klamper.
I was convinced theyd already made the announcement the moment they said they werent using Castelli anymore
Does not add up at all - he cannot have both given him enough space AND accidentally hit him while looking at the Satnav....
Of the half a dozen people with whom I regularly ride I used to be the only one with a Bolt. Our rides were often beset with histrionics from the...
I put together an immaculate 9070 series Di2 groupset last year, a mix of perfect second hand and some new components, for £795. That's about the...
They do tend to get sir Chris to contribute to the commentary though. No adverts either...
Just to add to the confusion, I’ve found that Southern/London clubs shout “Oil” instead of “Car”. So it would be “Oil Up/Down”. Not something ever...
Well, there's only one member in my cycling club....
I agree with Bungle_52 - I wouldn't bother reporting that, but I have reported close passes where the driver attempts to not cross the solid white...
Nor me - but I did find the victim blaming bit, and I'm willing to bet the price of a new chainring that'll be the explanation of figures that look...