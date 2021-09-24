The NVPA WORKWEAR Classic socks are soft to the touch, lightweight and highly breathable, while coming in at a decent price. The colour options are a bit limited though – it's this or white.

The Classic/Socks pretty much do everything you require from a pair of cycling socks.

They feel great when you put them on: the nylon COOLMAX EcoMade material blend feels very soft against the skin, and the 1% elastane gives a small amount of stretch and compression. Plenty to make sure the cuff doesn't fall down when you are riding.

I found them very breathable in the recent hot conditions, at least with a well-vented pair of shoes. Comfort is also very high, because you don't have any of the noticeable seams associated with standard socks. There is nothing to rub or irritate, which is ideal considering how much closer the fit is of cycling shoes compared to normal shoes.

Sizing is spot on to NVPA's guide, with this L/XL pair fitting my size 44/45 feet well – although there isn't a huge amount of stretch left once they're on. Then again, I sit right at the upper end of this size, which ranges from 41-44.

Their quality is very high (they're made in Italy), and the material seems very durable. If you care about eco credentials then that EcoMade material is at least partly recycled – 39% of it makes up each sock.

Value

At £14.50 these are cheaper than the 7mesh Fading Light socks at £18. Ty was reasonably impressed with them being breathable, durable and offering a comfortable fit, although larger sizes are limited.

Endura's Jagged socks were recently reviewed by Steve, and they are a bit cheaper than the NVPAs at £12.99. Steve wasn't too impressed with their durability, though.

I'm still wearing the Galibier Ardennes socks, which continue to impress for just £5.90 a pair.

Overall

While it'd be great to see some brighter colour options, the NVPA Classic/Socks tick a lot of the boxes required for a pair of cycling socks.

Verdict

Limited colour options but very comfortable, breathable and durable

