review
Socks
NVPA CLASSIC/Socks

NVPA CLASSIC/Socks

by Stu Kerton
Fri, Sep 24, 2021 19:45
£14.50

VERDICT:

Limited colour options but very comfortable, breathable and durable
Plenty of comfort
Feel cool on hot days
No irritating seams
Black or white only
Weight: 
34g
Contact: 
www.neon-velo.com
The NVPA WORKWEAR Classic socks are soft to the touch, lightweight and highly breathable, while coming in at a decent price. The colour options are a bit limited though – it's this or white.

The Classic/Socks pretty much do everything you require from a pair of cycling socks.

They feel great when you put them on: the nylon COOLMAX EcoMade material blend feels very soft against the skin, and the 1% elastane gives a small amount of stretch and compression. Plenty to make sure the cuff doesn't fall down when you are riding.

I found them very breathable in the recent hot conditions, at least with a well-vented pair of shoes. Comfort is also very high, because you don't have any of the noticeable seams associated with standard socks. There is nothing to rub or irritate, which is ideal considering how much closer the fit is of cycling shoes compared to normal shoes.

2021 NVPA CLASSIC Socks Black 2.jpg

Sizing is spot on to NVPA's guide, with this L/XL pair fitting my size 44/45 feet well – although there isn't a huge amount of stretch left once they're on. Then again, I sit right at the upper end of this size, which ranges from 41-44.

Their quality is very high (they're made in Italy), and the material seems very durable. If you care about eco credentials then that EcoMade material is at least partly recycled – 39% of it makes up each sock.

Value

At £14.50 these are cheaper than the 7mesh Fading Light socks at £18. Ty was reasonably impressed with them being breathable, durable and offering a comfortable fit, although larger sizes are limited.

Endura's Jagged socks were recently reviewed by Steve, and they are a bit cheaper than the NVPAs at £12.99. Steve wasn't too impressed with their durability, though.

I'm still wearing the Galibier Ardennes socks, which continue to impress for just £5.90 a pair.

Overall

While it'd be great to see some brighter colour options, the NVPA Classic/Socks tick a lot of the boxes required for a pair of cycling socks.

Verdict

Limited colour options but very comfortable, breathable and durable

road.cc test report

Make and model: NVPA CLASSIC/Socks

Size tested: L/XL

Tell us what the product is for

NVPA says, "The WORKWEAR Classic socks are a key product to supplement your everyday seasonal cycling kit. They can be worn in the winter in combination with our WORKWEAR OVER/Socks or on their own as the weather turns warmer. Branded with subtle and understated NVPA logo and designed to be worn across a range of seasonal conditions, providing optimal comfort and exceptional durability under the highest performance requirements."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Made with CoolMax EcoMade, from recycled resources

Hardwearing and durable

High-stretch material

Highly-breathable

NVPA and Workwear branding

Composition: 60% Nylon, 39% COOLMAX EcoMade, 1% Lycra

Made in Italy

SIZING (S/M 35-40, L/XL 41-44, XXL 45+)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

They've been through the washing machine countless times with no issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

No irritating seams, comfortable and breathable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing to really dislike, I just like my socks brighter in colour.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They come in at a decent price for their quality and performance; a bit chepaer than the 7mesh offering mentioned in the review, although there is tough opposition from the likes of Galibier.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

An all round very good pair of socks – not exactly brightly coloured, but if comfort and breathability are your main concerns, then these tick the boxes.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

