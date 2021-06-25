Endura Jagged Sock

The Endura Jagged Socks are lovely in many ways – comfortable, cool on hot rides, secure and good looking. They don't quite have the quality I've come to expect of Endura, though, which puts durability in some doubt.
These socks have a reasonably soft fabric with a fairly firm stretch – I find them comfortable, completely secure and slightly compressive. A mid-sole elasticated band keeps them closely shaped to your arches, too, which feels good.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The fabric is fairly thick beneath your foot and up around your toes, which provides warmth on cooler days and decent cushioning for rough roads, yet doesn't make them sweaty when temperatures rise.
Instead they cool well thanks to the thin, perforated upper foot, and I never felt sweaty in them even on 26°C rides and hard climbs. They wash easily afterwards too, though don't demand it every ride – they resist smells pretty well.
If you don't like the colours, this design comes in four other combinations.
At £12.99 the price is reasonable – it puts them in the lower half of the market – though value is undercut by concerns over longevity.
While the seams along that jagged design look perfect externally, inside they're a mess of often looped threads. It's easy to catch and pull them as you put these on. Quite a few of the horizontal bands of elastic are pulling up and looping on this pair, too (again, it's only visible on the inside – for now).
Also, the thick fabric of the footbed seems oddly fragile. You can pull loops of threads out with just a gentle pinch, and they're already going hazy and scruffy from friction in my shoes. If the fabric continues to lose its composure at this rate, it could easily lose its cushioning properties in the longterm too.
> Buyer’s Guide: 23 of the best summer cycling socks
After four to five weeks of use, they look and feel just as good on the bike as on day one – none of the affected areas are visible. How much longer that will remain true, and whether the seams or footbed will seriously deteriorate, remains to be seen.
Given the sheer quantity of socks you can choose from, it's hard to recommend these despite their generally impressive performance. They may last you just fine; but then again, they may not.
Verdict
Comfortable, breathable secure and stylish – but durability is a concern
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Endura Jagged Sock
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "These socks look so good that you could be forgiven for overlooking the fact that they are still a true tech cycling sock. A soft touch yarn with excellent moisture wicking properties has been engineered to provide comfort, support and padding in all of the places you need it. A small thing really can make a big difference!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
Soft touch, high wicking yarn
Rib knit upper for a great fit
Stretch arch support
Padded sole for extra comfort
Flat seam toe
Easycare machine wash
Single pack
Elastane 10%, Polyester 40%, Nylon 50%
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Neat, strong stitching around the toes, but the footbed is very prone to pulls, and there are a lot of loose threads inside the cuff and mid-sole seams.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
4/10
Zero evidence of them actually falling apart so far, but early signs of wear are a concern.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
The price is reasonable for the performance, but if they don't last...
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Machine wash with no problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – they're comfortable, secure and resist the build-up of heat or sweat. They look good too, and no visible parts are affected by the stitching issues. At least so far.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfort, looks, breathability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Messy stitching inside can catch as you put them on; just a light pinch will drag loops out of the footbed; elasticated cuff fabric suffering small failures already.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£12.99 puts them towards the lower end of typical prices, and while there are much cheaper outliers – such as the Galibier Ardennes at £5.90 – most we test are around £12-£18.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – I'd fear for them longterm.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
These do almost everything you might want – stay up, stay comfortable and stay a good temperature (even on 20°+ days) while looking stylish. However, while they remained intact and good looking (at least with shoes on) for the whole test, the scruffy stitching inside and easily pulled fabric raise questions about durability.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
If you'd like to submit a video of how one can park on a footway without also driving on it, go right ahead. ...
All I'm saying is that it might be wise - in today's hyper-sensitive world - to think about millenial feelings. I'd hate for this otherwise playful...
My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of Tony Cope and Clare Killey.
As someone rapidly approaching their 70th, and wishing to continue to drive a minibus for the local hospice, I've got to jump through some hoops to...
Threatening somebody with a big lump of metal ( get off my road - this very close pass will teach you a lesson) must be a criminal offense.
At first glance, this looks like a good, comprehensive guide for public cycle parking, but will it be followed? It would certainly be good not to...
I was riding near Chelford in Cheshire when I saw two cyclists in full team GB kit riding towards me. Shamefully i thought 'who do these two think...
I think it is fantastic, taking money from the rich 1% (and the wannabe %5 who think buying a 2k handbag will make people think they are in the 1%)...
Well, you're in luck, 'cause they actually have a different outfit (dark grey with yellow) for the TdF....
Crikey...some big decisions to make,