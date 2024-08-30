Zoopabaus S500CF Bike Light Works with Apple Find My

The Zoopabaus S500CF Front Bike Light is fine for being seen, night or day, with its 800-lumen maximum output and bright daytime flash, and it has the added bonus of working within the Apple Find My network, so you know where it – and the bike it's attached to – is at all times. However, while the light itself is okay, the mount could do with beefing up.
If you have an iPhone or a similar Apple product then you can track where this light is by adding it to your own Find My network using the button on the underside of the light, in the same way you might use an AirTag.
Once it's added, you can see where the light (and your bike) is, or where it last was if it's out of range of an Apple product, and you can also get it to make a noise if you're looking for it. This could come in very useful if someone tries to steal your bike, or you just need to check where you left it, at the station or something.
In use
It's a simple light with just three modes: two solid settings of 800 and 500 lumens, and a daytime flash.
Operating it is easy as there's just one button on the top, so pressing and holding it will turn the light on or off, and tapping it will cycle through the three modes.
The shape of the beam is very circular, very focused in the centre of the beam and getting gradually duller towards the edge. It's fine for being seen by, but less good for seeing your way with as you pick up less detail towards the edges of the road.
I've mainly used it in its flash mode, during the day, and I've found it works well for that, being bright enough to aid my visibility on the roads.
Although it's not a light I'd choose to use at night for seeing with, because of the beam pattern, it'll help you get home if you're caught out in the dark.
Mounting issues
Attaching the light to your bike is pretty simple: it uses a plastic mount that wraps around the bar before being tightened up with a screw, by hand. The light can then be quickly taken off the mount with a quick release if you want.
When I first started using this light I had an issue with the mount, which on its first ride rattled itself loose, to the point where I lost a part of it. Thankfully I'd taken the light off by then, but I had to contact Zoopabaus to get a replacement. The company was really good at getting me another one, and it does advertise a lifetime warranty, so you'd always be covered.
Although I haven't had any issues with the replacement mount, and nothing has rattled loose yet, it does feel a bit flimsy and not the same quality as the light itself. It's certainly worth keeping an eye on it and making sure it stays nice and tight.
I have an aero shaped bar on my bike, and it was good to see that this mount worked with it, but it was quite tight; if you have a very deep bar then you might not be able to fit this light.
Also, because Zoopabaus uses a proprietary mount, it's not possible to attach this light in any other way, such as to a GoPro mount under the stem, which is a bit of a shame, and just gives you fewer options should the one out of the box not work for you.
Be aware, too, that the way the light mounts to the bar does mean it hangs over the back a bit; that might not be an issue for everyone, but when I get out of the saddle my knees go quite far forward and quite close to the bar, and I've caught my knee on the light quite a few times.
Run-times & charging
On its brightest solid output, the battery lasted an impressive 4 hours 20 minutes, but I wouldn't count on it to see with for more than an hour as it got progressively duller throughout that time, to the point where it was barely outputting anything.
On the 500-lumen setting it lasted 10 hours, again getting progressively dimmer in that time.
Personally, I would rather the output stayed consistently bright but for a shorter time than the gradual dimming, but I guess that's subjective.
This dulling didn't happen in the flash mode, and it lasted over 8 hours.
It took 3 hours 20 minutes to fully charge from empty, and the light will work while it's being charged, which is handy. It charges with a USB-C port hidden behind a waterproof flap, which seems to work well, and there's also a USB port if you wish to use the light as a powerbank and charge something from it.
There's no way to know how much power there is left in the battery, though, until the light just dies and turns off. The button goes red when the light is charging, but there's no feedback during use, which is pretty frustrating.
Zoopabaus says that even when the light can't turn on because of the low battery, the Find My part will continue to work for a whole year, so you don't have to worry about that.
Value and conclusion
At $69.99 on the Zoopabaus website, which translates to just under £55 at the time of writing, the price isn't overly high. Considering a single AirTag costs £35, you're basically getting a reasonable be-seen-by front light for £20, which is a pretty good deal if you ask me. And it's not an awful light by any means – it could even help you get home if you're caught out in the dark without something better suited to night riding.
The output is similar to something like the Lezyne Fusion Drive Pro 600+ which costs £50, another light to be seen with, and not best suited to night riding.
Overall, if you're looking for a light to see with for riding in the dark then this isn't the best option, but if you like the idea of something that works with the Apple Find My network and just need a front light for being seen by, it's certainly worth considering.
Verdict
Decent light that works with Apple Find My, but a few niggles and the mount could be better
Make and model: Zoopabaus S500CF Bike Light Works with Apple Find My
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Zoopabaus says: "Works with Apple Find My: Like Airtag, just use the pre-installed Apple Find My app and add this bike light to the Items tab. You can then locate your bike anywhere in the world using Apple's network of millions of devices and Never Lose it"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
From Zoopabaus:
Always-on Apple Find My Function: With each charging, the algorithm would reserve enough power specially for the Find My module to ensure it can work for a whole year, so you'll never have to worry about it running out of power
Super Bright: This bike light for night riding at 800 high lumens brings you brightness to make everything in front of you illuminated and clear, protecting you from darkness
Power Bank Function and USB Rechargeable: You don't have to worry about your phone running out of power during cycling any longer
Sturdy Bracket: Its durability against ultraviolet, wind and repeated rotating is improved significantly
Zoopabaus S500 Anti-theft Bike Light= 800 Lumens Bike Light+ Rechargeable Airtag+ Airtag Bike Mount+ Power Bank
100% Satisfaction: 60-Day Money Back Guarantee & Lifetime Warranty
Rate the light for quality of construction:
6/10
The light itself is well made, but the mount could be better.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
8/10
A single button means it's almost as easy as it can be to use.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
5/10
It's an easy mount to put on the handlebar, but it feels cheap and flimsy, and having rattled one apart, it's far from the best I've used.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
I've had no issues, the flap which covers the charging port is solid.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
6/10
The battery life is okay, though the output reduces as the battery runs down. Charging isn't super quick or super slow, at just over three hours.
Rate the light for performance:
7/10
If you're getting it as a light to be seen by, it works well. It's not a light for seeing with in the dark, though.
Rate the light for durability:
6/10
The light seems very solid, but the issues I've had with the mount don't fill me with confidence. It does come with a lifetime warranty, though.
Rate the light for weight:
6/10
At 160g it's not the lightest light, but I never noticed it.
Rate the light for value:
6/10
As a package, it's good value, effectively giving you a decent light for £20 on top of an AirTag.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
If you treat this as just a light it's quite expensive for its output, but with the Apple Find My integration it's a lot more respectable.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked well on the Apple Find My network, and the light is a decent option for being seen by, but the mount lets it down.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
I enjoyed using the daytime flash.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The mount.
Did you enjoy using the light? Reasonably
Would you consider buying the light? Probably not for me.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? If someone's after a front light and an AirTag, then maybe.
Use this box to explain your overall score
As a light for being seen with it's fine, plus you get the Apple Find My integration to keep an eye on your bike's location, which makes the price pretty good. The mount is disappointing, and it has some niggles like no battery gauge, but you can use it while charging, and use it as a powerbank, so I think the whole package is quite good overall.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Bit of a gimmick this light. if im out in public unattended. I never leave any accessories attached to the bike.
People are opportunist thieves and if they can grab an accessory off your bike and be-gone with it. They will grab it and be-gone with it. You might say "At least they didnt take the bike." But £50 is £50. Thats a bottle of good whisky or a good few steak dinners. How many whiskies or steak dinners are YOU going to lose out on before you learn your lesson and not leave accessories attached whilst unattended?