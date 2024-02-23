Muc-Off's 17 in 1 Multi Tool doesn't break any new ground, but it's a solidly built and reliable on-bike tool that has pretty much everything you need to get you going again if you suffer a common mechanical. It's compact and simple, though not without a couple of niggles. For more options, check out our guide to the best bike multi tools.
You'll no doubt have seen tools like this before: all the various functions at either end of a flat tool, sandwiched between two bars that hold everything together. It's similar in form to the Lezyne V-Pro 10 and the Giant Toolshed 13 that we've reviewed in the last few years. The sides are alloy and the tool bits are chromium-vanadium steel, and the whole thing feels solid for its compact size.
> Buy now: Muc-Off 17 in 1 Multi Tool for £20 from Muc-Off
Your 17 functions include 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex keys. The bigger ones are slightly stubbier to accommodate the chain tool, and the 8mm fits on top of the 5mm and needs to be removed if you want to wrestle 5mm bolts, which thankfully aren't quite as prevalent as they once were because it's easy to lose the 8mm extender once you've taken it off. Amazingly, I still have ours. There's a T25 Torx driver, size 1 and 2 Phillips and a flat-head screwdriver too.
I've used plenty of the tools on plenty of locations on my bikes, and the tools are hard and accurately sized, so there haven't been any issues with rounding off bolts. Sometimes you'll get a bolt that's difficult to get to and the shortish tools on this unit aren't the best in tight spots, but I haven't been defeated by anything I've had to do thus far, and I've had to tweak things on a range of bikes.
There's a chain tool too, which is pretty good. It's plenty solid enough and easy to use that you can break a chain out on the road; Muc-Off says it's for 9/10/11-speed chains but it worked okay with a 12-speed one too. You can only split; sadly, there's no second set of tines for adjusting a stiff link.
On the chain tool handle there are four different spoke keys (square 4.3 and 4.4, hex 4.6 and Mavic m7) which might get a wheel turning again in an emergency, but that's really the only time I'd consider using them.
There's a bottle opener too, which you can use any time you like, with my blessing.
Muc-Off doesn't claim that the tool has a valve-core spanner but either by accident or design the bigger of the two square spoke keys will do that job in a pinch just fine.
Like I said up top, Muc-Off hasn't done anything new or special here. But it's a good tool that's compact and easy to fit into a seatpack or tool bottle, and it's only 20 quid. Those two similar tools I mentioned earlier have fewer functions, for either about the same money in the case of the Giant one (£20.99), or nearly twice as much for the Lezyne (£38). So in terms of value, it's really pretty good.
You can have it with a case for an extra £2, which is probably worth the spend, especially if it's going in a pocket. It's pretty easy to recommend if you're looking for a simple, reliable tool with a sensible set of bits.
Verdict
Solid, compact and well priced, with a sensible range of functions
Make and model: Muc-Off 17 in 1 Multi Tool
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says: "Whether you're out on the road or on the trails, you never know when you're going to need a little repair action.
"Equipped with lightweight aluminium sidebars and CRV (Chromium-Vanadium) steel tool bits, the 17 in 1 Multi Tool includes everything you need to make quick and easy repairs to your bike. From hex wrenches to screwdrivers, spoke wrenches to Torx, and even a chain tool, this tool has got you covered.
"Our mini tool is compact, lightweight, and is designed to fit easily into your Essentials case, pocket, or saddlebag. With 17 different tools in one, this versatile shred saviour is perfect for road, mountain, and commuter bikes.
"Thanks to its compact size it's easy to use in tight spaces, plus, the tool's sturdy construction ensures it can withstand the toughest conditions, making it a reliable companion, whatever your bike adventure."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Muc-Off lists:
CRV tool bits with CNC machined finishing
Slim aluminium side bars
Hex 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm
Phillips 1/2
T25 Torx
SL5 Flat Head
Bottle opener / spoke wrench: Shimano (4.3/4.4/hex4.6)/Mavic m7
Steel chain breaker for 9/10/11 speed
Weight: 112g
Dimensions: 75 x 43 x 10mm
Fully recyclable card packaging
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Some tight bolts are difficult but everything works.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Tool bits are nice and hard, everything is holding up fine.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Hardly an anchor now, is it?
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
5/10
Small form factor means it's not the most comfy in use, but that brings other advantages.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Plenty of similar tools cost a lot more; this represents good value.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Nicely built, compact, good range of tools.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
8mm bit easy to lose, sometimes hard to access bolts, no stiff link tines on the chain tool.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Giant Toolshed 13 is about the same for a few less tools (yes, yes, fewer), Lezyne V-Pro 10 is good but nearly twice as much.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good compact tool. This form factor is a pretty good compromise between usability and portability, and it's one of the better ones out there.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
