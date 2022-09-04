The Lezyne V-Pro 10 multi-tool has an excellent selection of bits to get you out of most roadside conundrums. It's very well made from high quality materials and a joy (the term is relative) to use with decent length bits and a comfortable shape that allows plenty of leverage. It is pricey for what it is though, and thicker than many competitors – it feels dense in a jersey pocket.

It won't come as much of a surprise that the V-Pro 10 has 10 functions – the eyebrow-raiser, though, is that it actually has 11. Whereas many brands overinflate the numbers of functions their multitools have, Lezyne seems to be downplaying the figure as there's a valve core tool hidden in the end of the chain breaker.

That's in addition to 2/3/4/5/6/8mm hex bits, Torx T10/T25 bits, a Phillips screwdriver and a chain breaker. Together these will happily complete the vast majority of roadside repairs, and I haven't so far been left wanting.

Compared to the larger tools in the V-Pro range the 10 misses out on very little. The V-Pro 11 for example gains a Torx T30 bit (useful for some chainring bolts) and a 2.5mm hex, but doesn't get the chain breaker (and therefore the valve core tool) that I personally find myself requiring more often.

In my opinion, the V-Pro 10 hits the sweetspot – it's small enough to put in a jersey pocket or saddle bag with plenty of room left over for a spare tube, whilst being perfectly capable of actually dealing with the unexpected. By my ruler the tool measures in at 63mm x 43mm x 15mm.

The build quality is excellent, with details and material choices that make it a pleasure to use, such as the way the end of each tool is machined. Each bit pivots freely – but not too freely! – and has full 360-degree rotation. The steel bits are longer than before, and wearing a new 'black anti-corrosion technology' too – presumably some form of oil or wax-impregnated black oxide coating.

The bits are definitely longer than on most multi-tools of this type, and almost twice as long as the Topeak Mini P20 or Pro Bike Tool 17-in-1 multi-tools that I've recently tested. This does come at the cost of extra thickness though, and it doesn't sit completely flat. It measures about 15mm thick, whereas the Pro Bike Tool 17-in-1 for instance is just 10mm. When it comes time to wield it, though, V-Pro is very comfortably shaped.

The CNC machined aluminium side plates are anodised black to match the bits, and it's a smooth, accurate and durable finish; the chain tool deserves special mention, it is incredibly smooth in operation, and as easy to use as a standalone tool. When not in use, folds into the body of the tool unobtrusively.

In order to keep weight down it's made from aluminium alloy rather than steel as on the V-Pro 17, but I found it strong enough to cope with some stubborn pins and had no issues disassembling half an old chain.

I find the more credit card-shaped a multi-tool is, the better it handles its weight in a jersey pocket. At 104g the V-Pro 10 is pretty light for a tool that includes a chain breaker, but even so it's relatively thick and does feel dense. This of course isn't a problem if you stash tools in a saddlebag or backpack.

Value

At £38 this by no means cheap. The Giant ToolShed 13, for example, has more functions, is slimmer and costs £20.99. However it also has shorter bits, is unlikely to prove as hardwearing and like many, relies on an easy-to-lose adaptor for the 8mm hex key.

Despite costing the same and having more tools, I would also choose the V-Pro 10 over the £37.99 Topeak Mini P20 mentioned earlier, as the Lezyne is less bulky and still has all the tools I require.

Alternatively, there's the Merida 24-in-1 multi-tool which also has more functions but is cheaper at £32, but that's nowhere near as nice to use and, it seems, feels cheap. Once again, I feel the Lezyne justifies the added cost with its high build quality and excellent design.

Overall

The V-Pro 10 is an expensive but high-quality option that, for many, will hit the sweetspot of size versus functions. It's well designed, well made and an excellent bit of kit, especially if you don't plan on carrying it in a jersey pocket.

Verdict

High quality tool that hits the function versus size sweetspot perfectly – it's worth the high price

