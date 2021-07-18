The Motorex Power Clean Spray is a fast-acting degreaser designed to quickly dismiss impacted dirt and grime. It's effective too – more so than some bike-specific blends I've used.

In the most literal sense, you can simply shake the aerosol, aim and blast away. However, this isn't the most cost-efficient way of getting the absolute best from it. For best results, deploy the Power Clean to soften the worst of it, then follow with a rag or brush. I should also mention this Motorex solvent lingers longer than some, thus having more impact.

Bear in mind it will also strip adhesives, so 'helicopter tape' – and indeed, unsealed decals – may lift and peel more easily.

In common with formulas such as Weldtite Jet Blast Degreaser, Muc Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser Chain & Cassette and indeed Tru-Tension Cycle Drivetrain Cleaner, it tends to visibly melt, rather than demolish wet or waxy lubricants.

You still need a bit of scrubbing to really get everything out of a gunky cassette, for instance, but overall performance is good to above average for this kind of spray.

Testing head-to-head, I found it faster-acting and more effective than the Muc-Off, and level pegging with the Tru-Tension and Weldtite's Jet Blast. I also found a five second blast (left for 20 seconds) enough to strip chains, cassettes and rings of bog-standard PTFE lubes.

Talking of PTFE, heavy-duty maintenance sprays can eventually clog up cables and mechanisms, and a blast of Power Clean does better to strip it out than something like GT85 (although a quick follow up shot keeps everything slick and mobile).

It can deal with lithium and polymer greases just fine, and will also get a disc rotor back up to scratch in a couple of shots – in fact, it seems better than many rotor-specific blends I've used.

Value

£11.99 is a little bit more than many similar aerosol degreasers. The Tru-Tension Cycle Drivetrain Degreaser is bicycle-specific at £10 for 500ml, Muc-Off Quick Drying Degreaser is £14.99 for 750ml (effectively a tenner for 500ml too), and Weldtite Jet Blast Degreaser is £8 for 500ml.

Summary

Motorex Power Clean Spray is a very useful workshop staple that works on most bits of your bike, doesn't damage anything and generally earns its slight premium.

Verdict

Effective degreaser that's kind to seals and other sensitive bike parts

