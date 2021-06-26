Support road.cc

review
Cleaning products
2021 Muc-Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser Chain & Cassette

Muc-Off Quick Drying Degreaser

7
by Jamie Williams
Sat, Jun 26, 2021 09:45
0
£14.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Extremely fast and effective cleaner, but works out expensive – it's gone very quickly
Effective cleaning
Nothing to wipe off afterwards
Doesn't last long
Expensive per use
Weight: 
629g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
Muc-Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser works fantastically and rapidly on the worst grease and grime. It doesn't need wiping off afterwards and it leaves no residue either, but it is expensive per use – and even this supersized 750ml can doesn't last long.

With the adverts promising a 'high-pressure turbo spray' that 'easily cuts through tough grease in seconds with its fast-acting formula,' I was expecting to be a little disappointed. However, this stuff lives up to the hype, and really does make light work of stubborn grease on neglected chains and cassettes.

Firstly, don't make the same mistake I did and clean your wheels first. My one-piece SRAM cassette is ordinarily a pain in the neck as I'm left scrubbing every nook and cranny with a toothbrush, but this stuff got it looking better than it has for months in about 10 seconds.

The downside was that my freshly cleaned wheel was now covered in old grease. My white t-shirt was lightly speckled, too.

Secondly, use it outside – when Muc-Off says high pressure, it means high pressure!

Muc-Off also says the spray is completely residue-free, and this seems true. However, it is worth remembering that even though the spray evaporates, all the grease that now isn't on your bike has to stay somewhere.

For the next attempt I removed the cassette from the bike (a good idea anyway, to avoid overspray on brakes) and stood a bit further back. Once again, the degreaser was ruthlessly effective, and it's very satisfying watching weeks of grime and grease being blown away with ease. It dries quickly (15 seconds or so) so there's no need to rag anything down either, making the process quicker still.

It also works excellently on chains, but after two cassettes and three chains, this oversized can is nearing its end. It comes out under such pressure that it's never going to last long.

Value

At £14.99 this, for me at least, is a luxury rather than a go-to cleaning method. By contrast, a 500ml can of WD-40 Bike Degreaser is £6.99, while Muc-Off's own Bio Degreaser (also 500ml) is £9.99. I'd expect both of these to last longer than four components, although they will involve some scrubbing.

In defence of the price, Weldtite's Jet Blast Degreaser is £9.99 per 500ml can, which puts it on a level footing at around £5 per 250ml.

Overall

The Muc-Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser is an extremely fast and thorough way to clean cassettes and chains, but that convenience comes at the cost of... well, cost. A £15 can will last you barely a handful of components.

Verdict

Extremely fast and effective cleaner, but works out expensive – it's gone very quickly

road.cc test report

Make and model: Muc-Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser

Size tested: 750ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Muc-Off says: "Keep your chain and cassette cleaner than ever with our advanced High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser. It makes light work of oil build up, grease and grime, without the need for rinsing. Its unique dry 'zero residue' formula means that after cleaning, it evaporates to leave the area clean as a whistle, with no residue. It rips right through the toughest grime, including waterproof grease and chain lube."

I agree that it is extremely effective and works just like in the marketing videos, but it is very expensive per use and the can doesn't last long.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Muc-Off:

750ml can

New high-pressure turbo spray

Easily cuts through tough grease in seconds

No rinse, heavy duty formula

Can be used on chains, gears, mechs and individual components

Works on the toughest waterproof grease and chain wax

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
6/10
Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

It's a brilliant product, but unless you're very lazy it is not good value.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's effective and fast, with no need to wipe down afterwards – but doesn't last long.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It is very satisfying watching it make components look new again.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price per use.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Compared to regular degreasers it is expensive, but against other bike-specific, high-pressure degreasers – like Weldtite Jet Blast – it's bang on.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It works very very well, but at a few quid per use it won't be worth it for many.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 6ft  Weight: 74kg

I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

