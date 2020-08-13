Tru-Tension Cycle Drivetrain Cleaner is a powerful, super-convenient solvent-based stripper that makes short work of scuzzy cassettes, chains, derailleurs and chainrings. Unlike some, rinsing is unnecessary, and the high solvent content also worked quite well at shifting stubborn parts.

Tru-Tension is relatively tight-lipped when it comes to alchemy. It's basically a blend of solvents with a propellent. Unlike some heavy duty formulas, these are supposedly kind to plastic and painted surfaces, so shouldn't do anything nasty to plastic, painted or rubberised surfaces. That said, Tru-Tension does recommend caution and testing inconspicuous areas first – sound advice given paints and lacquers come in very different grades and qualities. The same goes for anodised, polished and plated parts.

I would also suggest using in well-ventilated areas, away from the bedding plants, and donning mechanics/examination gloves, especially if you have sensitive skin.

It's designed to be delivered in a wide arc for, say, cassettes and rings, or via the straw for very precise, localised jobs such as chains.

To use the cleaner, Tru-Tension says:

Step 1: Place the bike on a stand of your choice and ensure it is secure.

Step 2: Apply Drivetrain Cleaner directly onto chain, derailleur, chainrings and cassette while rotating the pedals backwards.

Step 3: Work any stubborn or built up dirt loose using a brush.

Step 4: Apply a final coat of Drivetrain Cleaner, before wiping all components clean with a clean rag.

This isn't necessarily the most product-efficient use, though, and if you're looking to get the very most from your £10, I'd suggest you shake the aerosol vigorously for 30 seconds, then blast the cassette and jockey wheels, bolt on a chain bath, plug the straw back into the nozzle and deliver the Drivetrain Cleaner into the chain cleaner's bristles while turning the cranks backwards. Repeat until any residual grot has risen to the surface, then give a final blow over before drying chain, cassette and rings with a clean, dry rag.

Performance

I've been pleasantly surprised by how quickly it raced through impacted waxy lube that had spread across my rough stuff tourer's cassette and chain.

It dismissed dry petrochemical blends, including Zefal Pro Dry Lube and ProGold ProLink Chain Lube.

Lacking the outright ruthlessness of some, such as B'Twin's cleaner, it needed two blasts but that probably explains why it's that bit kinder to paints and plastics. I've been happy to leave wheels in situ, whereas I've always whipped them out when using the B'Twin.

It's a similar story in performance terms when used on four-season middleweights such as Weldtite TF2 Performance All Weather Lubricant.

It's not designed to strip the sort of grease you'd pack a headset or hub with, but given 30 seconds and a stiff bristled scrub in between, congealed preserve that had leached from the frame's 'breathe' holes and around the hub cones largely vanished.

Soaking a rag in the cleaner and then running it around a headset's lower race, it did a convincing job of dismissing a thin but tenacious layer of marine grease.

Tales of the unexpected

Maybe it was the marathon sessions and exposure to solvent, but it suddenly occurred to me that products such as Effetto Carbo Move are predominantly solvent, and shift seized metal components quite efficiently... so I started testing the Tru-Tension's effectiveness on a carbon post, dressed in gripper paste. Loosen binder bolt, two blasts, 30 seconds between each... and it released smoothly and cleanly.

I progressed to a stubborn quill stem and my preferred technique for releasing contact points: I wrapped an old padded (bubble wrap) envelope around the base, like a cone, then delivered two generous squirts where quill enters frame, then applied thinner coats around the bubble wrap and let it cascade inside. I gave the contact point a quick tap using an engineer's mallet to hasten things along, returned after 15 minutes, gave the steam another firm tap, and it moved.

Value

A tenner for 500ml puts it on a par with similar degreasers we've tested, though it's more effective than some so actually works out cheaper as you need less.

GT85 Bike Degreaser is very effective and works out the same at £7.99 for 400ml, but Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser, also £7.99 for 400ml, doesn't come close to the Tru-Tension on performance.

Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Hero, £11.99 for 600ml, is also quite useful but also requires rinsing, so is less convenient.

Summary

Ultimately, Tru-Tension Chain Cleaner does exactly what it says on the tin and to a decent standard. It's definitely a good choice for those situations where the bike's basically clean (so doesn't call for a deep purge) but the drivetrain is a bit grimy and/or you fancy a change of lube.

Verdict

Powerful and efficient solvent stripper, but use and store carefully

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website