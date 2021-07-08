Motorex Antirust Spray is actually a releasing agent designed to loosen rusted and seized fasteners or components. It's not bike specific and as such I'd be cautious around carbon, but it does the business with sticky fasteners and has released aluminium alloy posts, quill stems and other instances of galvanic corrosion.

Antirust Spray is essentially a blend of solvents powered by a butane propellant. The solvents are more intense than the sort used in maintenance sprays such as GT85, which are designed to traffic the product into nooks and crannies and then evaporate swiftly, leaving the lubricant behind.

Penetrant sprays are designed so the solvent lingers, and can nibble away at the gunk and corrosion, breaking their seal. Unlike with a maintenance spray, freshly released parts will need relubricating quite quickly – worth remembering.

A quick squirt will flush water from electrical contacts and switches, and let me extract posts from poorly reamed seat tubes without scratching the anodising. It's also freed off weathered disc rotor bolts and stubborn lockrings.

The smart straw swings up over the nozzle when needed, and helps considerably with getting the stuff where you want it without wasteful overspray.

A more liberal, yet still moderate blast has shifted alloy cranks from their cromoly square tapers, and I've found a little goes surprisingly far – the penetrant qualities are certainly effective.

At £11.99 for 500ml it's slightly more expensive than many. WD-40 Specialist Fast Release Penetrant comes in at £6.99 for 400ml, for instance, which works out to around £8.75 for 500ml. The 3-IN-ONE Professional High Performance Penetrant Spray is slightly cheaper still at £6 for 400ml (£7.50 for 500ml).

Meanwhile, PlusGas Fast Release Dismantling Lubricant is £8.99 for 400ml, making it effectively very slightly cheaper than Motorex too (if only by less than £1).

If you're looking to free off stuck carbon bits, though, you'll pay a lot more for something with carbon-friendly solvents in – Effetto Carbo Move is great but £10.00 for 200ml, which works out at £25 per 500ml.

The Motorex Antirust Spray is a particularly useful workshop staple that will release stuck, corroded and seized parts very well, and last you a good while as it does it. It's not the cheapest option, but it's an effective one.

Decent freeing agent for stubborn and seized stuff, if a little more expensive than many

