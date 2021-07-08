Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Cleaning products
Lubrication
2021 Motorex Antirust Spray

Motorex Antirust Spray

7
by Shaun Audane
Thu, Jul 08, 2021 15:45
0
£11.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Decent freeing agent for stubborn and seized stuff, if a little more expensive than many
Effective freeing agent for general workshop duties
Smart straw can be temperamental
A little expensive
Weight: 
469g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Motorex Antirust Spray is actually a releasing agent designed to loosen rusted and seized fasteners or components. It's not bike specific and as such I'd be cautious around carbon, but it does the business with sticky fasteners and has released aluminium alloy posts, quill stems and other instances of galvanic corrosion.

Antirust Spray is essentially a blend of solvents powered by a butane propellant. The solvents are more intense than the sort used in maintenance sprays such as GT85, which are designed to traffic the product into nooks and crannies and then evaporate swiftly, leaving the lubricant behind.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

Penetrant sprays are designed so the solvent lingers, and can nibble away at the gunk and corrosion, breaking their seal. Unlike with a maintenance spray, freshly released parts will need relubricating quite quickly – worth remembering.

A quick squirt will flush water from electrical contacts and switches, and let me extract posts from poorly reamed seat tubes without scratching the anodising. It's also freed off weathered disc rotor bolts and stubborn lockrings.

The smart straw swings up over the nozzle when needed, and helps considerably with getting the stuff where you want it without wasteful overspray.

A more liberal, yet still moderate blast has shifted alloy cranks from their cromoly square tapers, and I've found a little goes surprisingly far – the penetrant qualities are certainly effective.

Value

At £11.99 for 500ml it's slightly more expensive than many. WD-40 Specialist Fast Release Penetrant comes in at £6.99 for 400ml, for instance, which works out to around £8.75 for 500ml. The 3-IN-ONE Professional High Performance Penetrant Spray is slightly cheaper still at £6 for 400ml (£7.50 for 500ml).

> Beginner's guide to bike tools - get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance

Meanwhile, PlusGas Fast Release Dismantling Lubricant is £8.99 for 400ml, making it effectively very slightly cheaper than Motorex too (if only by less than £1).

If you're looking to free off stuck carbon bits, though, you'll pay a lot more for something with carbon-friendly solvents in – Effetto Carbo Move is great but £10.00 for 200ml, which works out at £25 per 500ml.

Summary

The Motorex Antirust Spray is a particularly useful workshop staple that will release stuck, corroded and seized parts very well, and last you a good while as it does it. It's not the cheapest option, but it's an effective one.

Verdict

Decent freeing agent for stubborn and seized stuff, if a little more expensive than many

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Motorex Antirust Spray

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Motorex says: "Rust remover and screw releaser with outstanding creep effect. Quickly loosens seized-up metal parts. Protects against corrosion and repels moisture. Rust-loosening, water-repellent and lubricating."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

It's a solvent-based release spray in a 500ml can.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Powerful and effective.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Potent, versatile and effective. Fairly economical too.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The smart-straw proves a little temperamental, which can be frustrating if you're in a rush.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £11.99 for 500ml it's slightly more expensive than many. WD-40 Specialist Fast Release Penetrant comes in at £6.99 for 400ml, for instance, which works out to around £8.75 for 500ml. The 3-IN-ONE Professional High Performance Penetrant Spray is slightly cheaper still at £6 for 400ml.

Meanwhile PlusGas Fast Release Dismantling Lubricant is £8.99 for 400ml, making it effectively very slightly cheaper than Motorex too (if only by less than £1).

If you're looking to free off stuck carbon bits, though, you'll pay a lot more for something with carbon-friendly solvents in – Effetto Carbo Move is great but £10.00 for 200ml, which works out at £25 per 500ml.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is an effective releasing agent that works and lasts well. It's a little bit pricey against some of the competition, but not by much. It's good.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Motorex Antirust Spray 2021
Motorex Antirust Spray
Motorex 2021
motorex
Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

Latest Comments