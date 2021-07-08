Motorex Antirust Spray is actually a releasing agent designed to loosen rusted and seized fasteners or components. It's not bike specific and as such I'd be cautious around carbon, but it does the business with sticky fasteners and has released aluminium alloy posts, quill stems and other instances of galvanic corrosion.
Antirust Spray is essentially a blend of solvents powered by a butane propellant. The solvents are more intense than the sort used in maintenance sprays such as GT85, which are designed to traffic the product into nooks and crannies and then evaporate swiftly, leaving the lubricant behind.
Penetrant sprays are designed so the solvent lingers, and can nibble away at the gunk and corrosion, breaking their seal. Unlike with a maintenance spray, freshly released parts will need relubricating quite quickly – worth remembering.
A quick squirt will flush water from electrical contacts and switches, and let me extract posts from poorly reamed seat tubes without scratching the anodising. It's also freed off weathered disc rotor bolts and stubborn lockrings.
The smart straw swings up over the nozzle when needed, and helps considerably with getting the stuff where you want it without wasteful overspray.
A more liberal, yet still moderate blast has shifted alloy cranks from their cromoly square tapers, and I've found a little goes surprisingly far – the penetrant qualities are certainly effective.
Value
At £11.99 for 500ml it's slightly more expensive than many. WD-40 Specialist Fast Release Penetrant comes in at £6.99 for 400ml, for instance, which works out to around £8.75 for 500ml. The 3-IN-ONE Professional High Performance Penetrant Spray is slightly cheaper still at £6 for 400ml (£7.50 for 500ml).
Meanwhile, PlusGas Fast Release Dismantling Lubricant is £8.99 for 400ml, making it effectively very slightly cheaper than Motorex too (if only by less than £1).
If you're looking to free off stuck carbon bits, though, you'll pay a lot more for something with carbon-friendly solvents in – Effetto Carbo Move is great but £10.00 for 200ml, which works out at £25 per 500ml.
Summary
The Motorex Antirust Spray is a particularly useful workshop staple that will release stuck, corroded and seized parts very well, and last you a good while as it does it. It's not the cheapest option, but it's an effective one.
Verdict
Decent freeing agent for stubborn and seized stuff, if a little more expensive than many
Make and model: Motorex Antirust Spray
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Motorex says: "Rust remover and screw releaser with outstanding creep effect. Quickly loosens seized-up metal parts. Protects against corrosion and repels moisture. Rust-loosening, water-repellent and lubricating."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
It's a solvent-based release spray in a 500ml can.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Potent, versatile and effective. Fairly economical too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The smart-straw proves a little temperamental, which can be frustrating if you're in a rush.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £11.99 for 500ml it's slightly more expensive than many. WD-40 Specialist Fast Release Penetrant comes in at £6.99 for 400ml, for instance, which works out to around £8.75 for 500ml. The 3-IN-ONE Professional High Performance Penetrant Spray is slightly cheaper still at £6 for 400ml.
Meanwhile PlusGas Fast Release Dismantling Lubricant is £8.99 for 400ml, making it effectively very slightly cheaper than Motorex too (if only by less than £1).
If you're looking to free off stuck carbon bits, though, you'll pay a lot more for something with carbon-friendly solvents in – Effetto Carbo Move is great but £10.00 for 200ml, which works out at £25 per 500ml.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is an effective releasing agent that works and lasts well. It's a little bit pricey against some of the competition, but not by much. It's good.
