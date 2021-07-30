The Megmeister Women's Drynamo Cycle Sleeveless Baselayer has minimal seams, wonderfully comfortable raw cut edges throughout, and wicks sweat away swiftly. The price is a little high but it's an excellent summer-weight baselayer that'll serve you well as you push on the pace in the heat.
The Drynamo is made from a blend of 44% polypropylene Dryarn, 44% nylon 6.6, and 12% elastane, and it's wonderfully soft sitting right up against the skin.
Sizing-wise, the Drynamo is split into just two, XS/S and M/L. This may not seem like a lot of choice, but there's so so much stretch to this material that it can accommodate a wide range of shapes for each size. It provides a compressive, form-hugging fit without tightness in any places in my experience.
The cut is well judged: up top, the baselayer finishes below all the low-cut collar lightweight summer jerseys I own, and the length accommodates those of us with longer torsos.
It'll also easily cover your back when you shift forward into a low, aggressive riding position as it's 8cm longer at the rear here.
The Dryanmo is finished with raw cut edges throughout – neck and arm holes, as well as the bottom – and that genuinely aids the levels of comfort provided.
This hem finish doesn't look especially neat around the neck and arm holes, and I was concerned at first that it's vulnerable in these places, but there's been no fraying; it's so far proved to be completely wear-resistant.
Megmeister has also kept seams to a minimum to avoid irritation. There are none at the sides, just one across the top of each shoulder. To help with comfort (being picky), I would have preferred these shoulder seams to have been positioned slightly further forwards or backwards to avoid the main bib and bra strap pressure points, like Velocio's Radiator baselayer does.
The only other improvement on comfort would be to have the washing instructions printed on the fabric itself instead of a label, as this can cause a little irritation too.
Performance
There are strategically placed sections of mesh across both the front and rear of this baselayer, as well as under the arms, for moisture to escape more easily in the areas you sweat more. The size of the perforations in the mesh varies, with the backs of the shoulders, for example, being the least perforated, and the underarms being the most perforated. It manages sweat generated very well and I found that it wasn't ever overwhelmed.
The nylon is very effective at wicking sweat away, while the polypropylene draws moisture away from your skin and dries faster than polyester, which is used in other baselayers.
I remained comfortable pushing at threshold on climbs, and as the layer shifts moisture swiftly I found that on the descents I didn't get that chilling sensation that can be an issue with some baselayers that hold sweat.
Odour-wise, it's definitely respectable. I've worn the Drynamo over a multi-day bikepacking trip and found it was reasonably fresh at the end – there's no need to wash after every ride, even if in the company of others.
There's a wide selection of colours available, too. Alongside standard plain white or black, there's navy, pink and purple.
While the sleeveless option does come in five quid cheaper than the short sleeve version, £49.95 is still at the premium end for baselayers. That said, at the £50 mark there's also the Assos Summer NS Skin Layer that uses circular seamless technology for seam-free sides. Matt Page tested the men's version and found that although it's very absorbent, it also holds sweat that can cool quickly after you stop riding.
The Hydra Tech Pro Fresco Sleeveless Men's Base Layer is a little cheaper at £43.99 and has no labels and an excellent fit as well as wicking ability, although the arm and neck hole seams are slightly thicker.
Cheaper still is Lusso's Pain Cave Eco Summer Baselayer for £29.99 – a fast-wicking option made from 93% recycled PET bottles.
Overall, the sleeveless Drynamo is a very good technical performance first layer that provides excellent moisture management and a comfortable, close fit thanks to its seam-free sides and raw edges. As the Drynamo is so effective, it's an excellent choice for hard, competitive riding.
Verdict
Great-fitting sleeveless layer with comfy seam-free sides and excellent wicking ability
Make and model: Megmeister Women's Drynamo Cycle Sleeveless Baselayer
Tell us what the product is for
Megmeister says: 'Designed to meet the needs of high intensity warm climate riding, the Drynamo base layer is your flush to the skin first layer garment, delivering optimum function and comfort due to a combination of excellent moisture wicking, light insulation and a comfortable seam free fit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Megmeister lists:
Totally seamless design
Excellent moisture management, keeping the skin dry during high activity
Incredibly lightweight
Raw hems for flush fit beneath jersey
Strategically placed zoned fabrication ensures maximum ventilation in key areas
Highly breathable
Non-allergenic and antibacterial
Back hem 8cm longer than front hem to prevent exposed skin when crouched over the handlebars
Holds its shape even after repeated washing
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Its ability to shift away moisture is very impressive.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The raw cut edges appear vulnerable but are actually proving to be very wear-resistant.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Spot on – it's a close fit without any tightness.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
There are only two sizes, S/M and L/XL, but as the material is so stretchy the Drynamo really does fit excellently and looks like it'll accommodate riders with different shapes very well.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Raw hems and seam-free sides result in a comfy fit. That said, I would have preferred the care instructions to be printed on the fabric instead of a label which can cause a little irritation.
It's comfy to ride in as you push on the pace thanks to its excellent wicking ability.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
The Drynamo technology is impressive, but it's at the premium price end for sleeveless baselayers.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when put in the washing machine at 40°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's great at wicking moisture away and keeping you comfortable while riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The stretchy material that provides a great close fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price and label.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's at the upper end of the market, but not at all alone around the £40 to £50 price mark with, for example, Assos and Hydra Tech Pro offerings.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, if on sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, the Drynamo is a great-fitting baselayer with comfy raw edge arm and neck holes alongside seam-free sides. It wicks sweat away efficiently and dries quickly. Expensive, but excellent.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
