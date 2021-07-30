The Megmeister Women's Drynamo Cycle Sleeveless Baselayer has minimal seams, wonderfully comfortable raw cut edges throughout, and wicks sweat away swiftly. The price is a little high but it's an excellent summer-weight baselayer that'll serve you well as you push on the pace in the heat.

The Drynamo is made from a blend of 44% polypropylene Dryarn, 44% nylon 6.6, and 12% elastane, and it's wonderfully soft sitting right up against the skin.

> Buy this online here

Sizing-wise, the Drynamo is split into just two, XS/S and M/L. This may not seem like a lot of choice, but there's so so much stretch to this material that it can accommodate a wide range of shapes for each size. It provides a compressive, form-hugging fit without tightness in any places in my experience.

The cut is well judged: up top, the baselayer finishes below all the low-cut collar lightweight summer jerseys I own, and the length accommodates those of us with longer torsos.

It'll also easily cover your back when you shift forward into a low, aggressive riding position as it's 8cm longer at the rear here.

The Dryanmo is finished with raw cut edges throughout – neck and arm holes, as well as the bottom – and that genuinely aids the levels of comfort provided.

This hem finish doesn't look especially neat around the neck and arm holes, and I was concerned at first that it's vulnerable in these places, but there's been no fraying; it's so far proved to be completely wear-resistant.

Megmeister has also kept seams to a minimum to avoid irritation. There are none at the sides, just one across the top of each shoulder. To help with comfort (being picky), I would have preferred these shoulder seams to have been positioned slightly further forwards or backwards to avoid the main bib and bra strap pressure points, like Velocio's Radiator baselayer does.

The only other improvement on comfort would be to have the washing instructions printed on the fabric itself instead of a label, as this can cause a little irritation too.

Performance

There are strategically placed sections of mesh across both the front and rear of this baselayer, as well as under the arms, for moisture to escape more easily in the areas you sweat more. The size of the perforations in the mesh varies, with the backs of the shoulders, for example, being the least perforated, and the underarms being the most perforated. It manages sweat generated very well and I found that it wasn't ever overwhelmed.

The nylon is very effective at wicking sweat away, while the polypropylene draws moisture away from your skin and dries faster than polyester, which is used in other baselayers.

I remained comfortable pushing at threshold on climbs, and as the layer shifts moisture swiftly I found that on the descents I didn't get that chilling sensation that can be an issue with some baselayers that hold sweat.

Odour-wise, it's definitely respectable. I've worn the Drynamo over a multi-day bikepacking trip and found it was reasonably fresh at the end – there's no need to wash after every ride, even if in the company of others.

> Buyer’s Guide: 16 of the best cycling baselayers

There's a wide selection of colours available, too. Alongside standard plain white or black, there's navy, pink and purple.

While the sleeveless option does come in five quid cheaper than the short sleeve version, £49.95 is still at the premium end for baselayers. That said, at the £50 mark there's also the Assos Summer NS Skin Layer that uses circular seamless technology for seam-free sides. Matt Page tested the men's version and found that although it's very absorbent, it also holds sweat that can cool quickly after you stop riding.

The Hydra Tech Pro Fresco Sleeveless Men's Base Layer is a little cheaper at £43.99 and has no labels and an excellent fit as well as wicking ability, although the arm and neck hole seams are slightly thicker.

Cheaper still is Lusso's Pain Cave Eco Summer Baselayer for £29.99 – a fast-wicking option made from 93% recycled PET bottles.

Overall, the sleeveless Drynamo is a very good technical performance first layer that provides excellent moisture management and a comfortable, close fit thanks to its seam-free sides and raw edges. As the Drynamo is so effective, it's an excellent choice for hard, competitive riding.

Verdict

Great-fitting sleeveless layer with comfy seam-free sides and excellent wicking ability

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website