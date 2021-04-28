The Hydra Tech Pro Fresco Sleeveless Men's Base Layer performs well in warm and hot weather under a jersey or can be paired with something thicker in cooler conditions. The material is slightly thicker than on some sleeveless baselayers, but it wicks sweat well, has an excellent fit and the fabric is comfortable against the skin.

At 80g, the Fresco Sleeveless is about average for a summer baselayer, using what feels like a slightly thicker fabric than the short-sleeved version that I reviewed recently. The 95gsm fabric is made up of 94% polyester and 6% elastane, giving it a little stretch to aid its form-hugging fit. This helps to prevent bunching or excess material even under an aero jersey, contributing to the overall comfort of the garment.

A further perk of the material is that, although it's still a little see-through, it's much less transparent than some baselayers I've used recently. The Stolen Goat Mesh baselayer or Lusso Race Base Vest, for example, may be slightly lighter (64g and 69g respectively) but don't leave much to the imagination, meaning that extra layers may have to be donned for public spin classes or turbo sessions.

As with the short sleeve version of the Fresco, I did find that the baselayer came up slightly small, although to a lesser degree. I'd say that the medium on test was more like a S/M, or about half a size smaller than the one printed on the label, when compared to brands such as Castelli and dhb. I say label, but the Fresco doesn't actually have any, instead the necessary details are printed inside the collar, aiding comfort by cutting down on sharp corners.

The baselayer isn't particularly long (or short), so no VBLs (visible baselayer lines) through bib shorts – helped by the flat hem around the bottom. At the top of the Fresco, around the neck and arm holes, the seams are a little thicker so I'd suggest you take a little extra care when positioning your bib straps for a comfortable ride. Personally, I'd prefer a slightly lower and wider cut on the neck hole as the current design is marginal with an aero race jersey, but if you tend to wear regular jerseys with a higher cut then this won't be an issue.

HTP says that the Miti fabric it uses is proven to keep you feeling fresh all day, and I was plenty comfortable enough even on 200km training rides in the warm spring weather. The fabric is soft, comfortable against the skin and also pretty good at not retaining odour – I could happily get a few intense uses out of it in between washes, which cannot be said for all of my clothing.

Compared with other sleeveless baselayers, the Fresco is towards the upper end of the price range, although plenty are more expensive, such as the Assos Summer NS Skin Layer (£50) and Velocio Radiator SL (£55). For the more budget conscious, the Stolen Goat Mesh or Lusso Race Base Vest mentioned earlier could save you a few quid, though I found the HTP fabric more comfortable against the skin.

Overall, the Fresco Sleeveless is a high-quality garment that fits really well, with good attention to detail. It works with the majority of jerseys – minus a few with particularly aggressive aero cuts – and is great at wicking away sweat to keep you cool even during intense efforts.

Verdict

Great fitting, wicking and performing sleeveless baselayer

