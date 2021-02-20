Megmeister Drynamo Warm Turtleneck Base Layer Women

The Megmeister Drynamo Warm Turtleneck Base Layer performs very well, providing warmth without any sticky sensations when the road or the effort ramps up. The fit is spot on around the chest and upper arms, and with its super-soft and stretchy feel it hugs your shape without feeling restrictive. But the sleeves are disproportionally long and these rolls of excess fabric may not play nicely with trim cut layers on top.
Made in Italy from a synthetic yarn comprising 44% polypropylene, 44% nylon 6.6, 12% elastane, this baselayer is designed to trap in the warmth, while providing constant moisture management.
> Buy this online here
Using body mapped technology, the layer is also designed to provide ventilation where the body needs it, in the sweat-prone places of the lower back, armpits and chest. These strategic vents, made of a thinner mesh construction, did deliver excellent breathability.
Its four-way stretch fabric is incredibly freeing, but has a reassuring elasticity that shows no signs of giving up. The baselayer mirrors the movement of your body, as you shift down from the hoods to drops, from in the saddle to chucking your upper body out from side-to-side, at no point do you feel restricted.
The baselayer has a largely seam-free construction, with the exception being a dainty stitch line which curves round the top of the shoulders on each side. It didn't cause any irritation, even with bib straps pressed down on top. The transition from the neck collar to main body and from the front panel to back is all seam-free, and it sits softly against the skin. With the stretch to the material and this largely seam-free design, it is very comfortable to wear, even on rides nudging four hours.
The turtleneck collar doesn't sit particularly high and is a tad gappy, but still does a decent job of keeping the chill out while not being too tight to restrict breathing (a crew neck version is also available).
Based on the size chart on the Megmeister website, I slot into the XS/S (the smallest offering) with my chest circumference measurement of 88cm – this is spot on. It's not too tight around my boobs and is shaped well to follow my slimmer waist line (64.5cm) and back out to my hips. The length is good, too – enough to tuck comfortably down into some bibs, but not too long that it bunches up excessively.
The cut of the sleeves is a tale of two sides. Let's start with the good news. Like many a cyclist, arm day often gets neglected when I head to the gym. With slim upper arms, I often have issues with bagginess, but not with these sleeves. That said, even though the fabric here is not flapping about, not much of its stretch is taken up either, so those with larger (or normal sized) biceps need not be concerned.
While the sleeves are designed to be long – they have a thumb hole so you can pull them right down over your wrists to prevent draughts – I found the length was excessive, with several rolls of excess fabric gathering around my wrists. Shaun found the same with the men's one he tested, but while he said it didn't affect comfort and went unnoticed beneath jerseys, I found it could be uncomfortable under certain jerseys and jackets, and particularly long-cuffed gloves.
Also, the strategically placed vent that's intended to sit at the elbow bend actually sat lower on me, on my forearms. For reference, measuring along the inside of my arm, from pit to wrist, I measure 54cm.
The baselayer did trap the warmth in conditions down to -2°C, under a softshell jersey and a gilet as a windbreak. It is very effective for wicking moisture away from the skin quickly on all but the longest of threshold efforts when the weather is milder (high single digits), where a slight dampness does begin to creep in.
The mix of the fabric of this Peacock Blue baselayer (also available in grey) seems to be prone to collecting fluff and dust. But that's just an aesthetic concern and not a very significant one at that, as this layer is supposed to be hidden.
> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best cycling baselayers
Priced at £64.95, it's a significant outlay for a baselayer and more expensive than others that perform similarly. dhb's 100 per cent merino offering (£45) impressed with its performance at lower temperatures, but in 8°C or higher tester Leon found he'd get visibly sweaty on tempo-paced rides.
The Endura Engineered Base Layer is also cheaper at £44.99 and delivered with its well-judged back panels for breathability and neat performance cut.
Conclusion
Overall, the Megmeister Drynamo delivered on providing snugly warmth when the temperature plummets and also wicks away sweat with efficiency when you put the pace on. The fit really pleased in some areas, especially around the chest and the upper arms, but the sleeves could do with being shorter.
Verdict
Well-ventilated performance layer with stretchy soft feel, but sleeves are too long
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Megmeister Drynamo Warm Turtleneck Base Layer Women
Tell us what the product is for
Megmeister says: 'Women's ultralight long sleeved warp knitted functional base layer featuring Megmeister's DRYNAMO technology, with super-fast moisture wicking, ventilation and excellent climate regulation when the conditions demand it. Ergonomically designed with a 4 way stretch and 100% seam free to support optimum freedom of movement and comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Megmeister lists:
Rapid moisture management.
Excellent thermal insulation
Body mapped design with ventilation where the body needs it
Ultralight
Anti-odour and antibacterial function.
Light compression fit to enhance performance
Thumb hole
Made in Italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made, feels robust and durable.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The Drynamo technology works very well and as advertised. Just a shame that the arm vents sat slightly lower on me as the sleeves were too long.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Spot on around the chest and main body length, but the sleeves are longer than I was expecting – and longer than all other baselayers I've worn.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Very comfortable around the chest, but the excess material in the sleeves proved uncomfortable, down at my wrists, with warmer layers on top.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
A lot of winter baselayers sit around the £45 mark, which is considerably less than this baselayer's £64.95.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good with a machine wash at 30°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Kept me very warm during the winter lows and largely sweat-free when putting in an effort.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Well-placed and effective mesh vents on the back and armpits. Warmth without bulk. Hugging fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Sleeve length. Price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes and no.
Would you consider buying the product? No, sleeve length bothered me too much because of the slim-fitting layers I have in my wardrobe that I have to pair on top.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but I'd say to watch out with the sleeve length.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Performs very well, but the price is quite a bit higher than other decent baselayers. It would have earned an 8 as it's very good, apart from the length of the sleeves, which can be uncomfortable in certain circumstances, so I'm going with 'good' and a 7.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
Why would you have wall heaters in a garage? I thought some research had gone on about charging and the grid. Didn't think it was a doomsday scenario.
Looks very nice but how about one simple addition, something to block the wind off your tummy and lower chest. These are where you major organs are...
How do you know that?
So its actually all the parked cars which are causing the problem...? Hmm, never seen that before...
As someone teaching a 7 and 5 year old about door zones, buses and taxis at the moment.
You can just connect your power meter to Zwift as the source for power readings, then you don't need to rely on ZPower
I totally agree. And it's disappointing that Tesco allow individuals drive their vehicles in this manner until the proverbial hits the fan and...
there were 2 or 3 EU countries that don't have presumed fault... And a lot that do, versus 0 of the 4 UK big countries.
Komoot certainly does have 'issues', most notably that it charges - twice over - for the use of free OSM data. All the more galling given the...
They were genuinley awful lights....