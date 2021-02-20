Megmeister Drynamo Warm Turtleneck Base Layer Women

The Megmeister Drynamo Warm Turtleneck Base Layer performs very well, providing warmth without any sticky sensations when the road or the effort ramps up. The fit is spot on around the chest and upper arms, and with its super-soft and stretchy feel it hugs your shape without feeling restrictive. But the sleeves are disproportionally long and these rolls of excess fabric may not play nicely with trim cut layers on top.

Made in Italy from a synthetic yarn comprising 44% polypropylene, 44% nylon 6.6, 12% elastane, this baselayer is designed to trap in the warmth, while providing constant moisture management.

Using body mapped technology, the layer is also designed to provide ventilation where the body needs it, in the sweat-prone places of the lower back, armpits and chest. These strategic vents, made of a thinner mesh construction, did deliver excellent breathability.

Its four-way stretch fabric is incredibly freeing, but has a reassuring elasticity that shows no signs of giving up. The baselayer mirrors the movement of your body, as you shift down from the hoods to drops, from in the saddle to chucking your upper body out from side-to-side, at no point do you feel restricted.

The baselayer has a largely seam-free construction, with the exception being a dainty stitch line which curves round the top of the shoulders on each side. It didn't cause any irritation, even with bib straps pressed down on top. The transition from the neck collar to main body and from the front panel to back is all seam-free, and it sits softly against the skin. With the stretch to the material and this largely seam-free design, it is very comfortable to wear, even on rides nudging four hours.

The turtleneck collar doesn't sit particularly high and is a tad gappy, but still does a decent job of keeping the chill out while not being too tight to restrict breathing (a crew neck version is also available).

Based on the size chart on the Megmeister website, I slot into the XS/S (the smallest offering) with my chest circumference measurement of 88cm – this is spot on. It's not too tight around my boobs and is shaped well to follow my slimmer waist line (64.5cm) and back out to my hips. The length is good, too – enough to tuck comfortably down into some bibs, but not too long that it bunches up excessively.

The cut of the sleeves is a tale of two sides. Let's start with the good news. Like many a cyclist, arm day often gets neglected when I head to the gym. With slim upper arms, I often have issues with bagginess, but not with these sleeves. That said, even though the fabric here is not flapping about, not much of its stretch is taken up either, so those with larger (or normal sized) biceps need not be concerned.

While the sleeves are designed to be long – they have a thumb hole so you can pull them right down over your wrists to prevent draughts – I found the length was excessive, with several rolls of excess fabric gathering around my wrists. Shaun found the same with the men's one he tested, but while he said it didn't affect comfort and went unnoticed beneath jerseys, I found it could be uncomfortable under certain jerseys and jackets, and particularly long-cuffed gloves.

Also, the strategically placed vent that's intended to sit at the elbow bend actually sat lower on me, on my forearms. For reference, measuring along the inside of my arm, from pit to wrist, I measure 54cm.

The baselayer did trap the warmth in conditions down to -2°C, under a softshell jersey and a gilet as a windbreak. It is very effective for wicking moisture away from the skin quickly on all but the longest of threshold efforts when the weather is milder (high single digits), where a slight dampness does begin to creep in.

The mix of the fabric of this Peacock Blue baselayer (also available in grey) seems to be prone to collecting fluff and dust. But that's just an aesthetic concern and not a very significant one at that, as this layer is supposed to be hidden.

Priced at £64.95, it's a significant outlay for a baselayer and more expensive than others that perform similarly. dhb's 100 per cent merino offering (£45) impressed with its performance at lower temperatures, but in 8°C or higher tester Leon found he'd get visibly sweaty on tempo-paced rides.

The Endura Engineered Base Layer is also cheaper at £44.99 and delivered with its well-judged back panels for breathability and neat performance cut.

Conclusion

Overall, the Megmeister Drynamo delivered on providing snugly warmth when the temperature plummets and also wicks away sweat with efficiency when you put the pace on. The fit really pleased in some areas, especially around the chest and the upper arms, but the sleeves could do with being shorter.

Verdict

Well-ventilated performance layer with stretchy soft feel, but sleeves are too long

