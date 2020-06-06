The Endura Engineered Baselayer is a clever bit of kit. The fit is absolutely spot on, sitting close to the body without being restrictive, and the knitted yarn feels pleasant against the skin. The differing knit patterns not only help with the fit, but also mean temperature regulation can be controlled, making it versatile across a wide range of conditions.

When it comes to being comfortable on the bike, your baselayer is often the first line of defence – for the top half of your body at least – and while you can pick one up for around 15 quid less than this Endura, it is worth investing a decent amount of money for one that delivers the right balance between warmth and breathability.

While it feels weird writing a review for a long-sleeved baselayer in the middle of a heatwave, just a few weeks back Jack Frost was still making himself known for my early morning rides.

With the air temperature around the freezing mark, I wore the Endura with a long-sleeved jersey over the top and was very impressed with the amount of warmth on offer.

The Engineered Baselayer is cut to fit close to the body when in a race position on the bike, which helps with warmth. You can feel it fitting excellently around your torso, and should any draughts get in through the neck of your jersey or jacket, they aren't getting underneath the Endura.

The attention to detail on the shape of the baselayer is impressive – it uses various knitting patterns to allow the whole top to mould to your body.

For instance, the elbows are shaped to suit the bend when you are holding onto the handlebar, so there is no bunching of fabric. You have the same sort of detailing down the sides of the body and at the shoulders.

Basically, Endura has achieved a tailored fit without having to use a load of panels and therefore eliminating the need for loads of seams. There are a couple over the shoulders and at the top of the arms, but they are flat and smooth, so irritation isn't an issue. The build quality throughout is top notch too, so you'll be getting many rides and washes out of it.

Varying the knit pattern is also intended to aid breathability too. Under the arms the knit creates a light mesh, and you get a much more open mesh pattern running down the back panel.

On those early morning rides the temperature would sometimes increase quite rapidly, and on all but the steepest of climbs the Endura dealt with the heat build-up. A few times I returned home and the baselayer was a bit damp from the efforts, but I never noticed it while actually on the bike.

I can see the Endura getting a lot of use through autumn, winter and early spring.

At £44.99 it's not as cheap as some, such as the £34.99 Craft Intensity CN LS M, but when you look at what else is out there with similar performance or technologies, it doesn't look too bad.

The Cube Baselayer Be Warm Race Long Sleeve had some issues with the hem riding up according to Jon. Not what you want from a top that costs £70!

I tested the GripGrab Freedom Seamless Thermal baselayer and it uses the same sort of ideas, with varying knit patterns to help fit and breathability. It worked well, if no better than the Endura, to be honest, but it costs double at £90.

For a slightly cheaper baselayer than the Endura, the Lusso Merino costs £39.99 but Jamie wasn't overly impressed with its breathability.

Overall, I think the Endura Engineered baselayer delivers a lot for the money, both in terms of performance and overall quality.

Verdict

Very impressive three-season baselayer that delivers on performance, comfort and fit

