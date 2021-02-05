Megmeister Drynamo Winter Long Sleeve Base Layer Men

The Megmeister Drynamo Winter Long Sleeve Base Layer is a high performance top with a surprisingly tactile synthetic blend. While the fit is mostly excellent, the arms are longer than I was expecting, so either try for size or scrutinise the sizing charts carefully first.

The Drynamo is made in Italy from a very tactile synthetic yarn. It's double layered for warmth and body mapped, meaning wicking is theoretically more efficient at key points – the lower back, armpits and chest. Flat seams run throughout and there are no big labels to scratch at you.

The four-way stretch fabric is cut well and the sizing is good, though it's noticeably long in the arms. I'm relatively long-limbed, so this was a surprise, but it didn't affect comfort and went unnoticed beneath jerseys.

Performance

The Megmeister Drynamo is the most expensive of the synthetic base layers I have, but by far the most tactile and natural against the skin. Beneath various layers on long, cold rides (between 3° and -3°C) it's kept me nothing but temperate, the fibres retaining welcome heat and expelling my own moisture with refreshing efficiency.

It's not quite as good at wicking as merino, but it's not far off, and better than other synthetics I've used longterm and in comparable conditions. It's also remarkably good at resisting smells – I wore this unwashed for five successive rides and found no hint of funkiness.

The care instructions are woven into the hem, so there's no excuse for not following them: 30° wash, minimal detergent and swerve the tumble drier. It dries quickly on its own anyway; left at room temperature it's wearable within 45 minutes.

Beyond the smell test it's otherwise been washed a great deal, with not so much as a bobble or loose thread to show for it.

Value

Its rrp of £64.95 is a fair amount to lay down on a base layer. The Cube Baselayer Be Warm Race Long Sleeve is synthetic and a fiver steeper at £70, but in reality you can get proper merino for a good deal less. The dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer, for instance, comes in at £45 and is impressively warm.

Lusso also offers merino around the dhb's price – the Lusso Merino L/S Base Layer is £39.99 and very warm, although it's unfortunately poor at wicking away sweat.

Summary

The Megmeister does exactly what it promises to, and to a very high standard. It feels good against the skin, breathes well and retains useful warmth. It's a performance you're certainly paying for, though.

Verdict

Warm yet very comfortable base, but watch the sleeve length – and the price

