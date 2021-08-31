Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey

8
by mattpage
Tue, Aug 31, 2021 15:45
0
£119.95

VERDICT:

8
10
Very comfortable, slim race jersey with an excellent fit – it's a bit easy to pull threads in the fabric, though
Comfortable
Slim, aero fit
Generous pocket sizes
Light
Fabric threads pull easily
No reflectives
Weight: 
102g
Contact: 
shop.megmeister.com
The Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey is a slim, figure-hugging design with a smooth and lightweight fabric. It is comfortable, has generous pockets and keeps you cool, although the seamless-knit material needs care to avoid threads catching and pulling out.

Megmeister specialises in seamless-knit fabrics, and the Aero Woven uses a 4-way stretch version that's shaped to hug the body. If (like me) you are not a fan of all black kit, there are navy blue or coral versions. They're all available in sizes from XS to XXL, and although Megmeister's size guide doesn't actually list the XS tested, it sizes up as you'd expect from the other numbers.

The fit is skin-tight, but one I found very comfortable. The arms are relatively long and, while I did experience some movement in them, it was only slight – nothing like the rising sleeves of the Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool tested recently.

2021 Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey - sleeve.jpg

The waist has an elastic gripper and the rear has three large, deep pockets plus an additional zipped pocket to the side, which is not huge, but enough for a smaller phone, card or keys.

2021 Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey - zipped pocket.jpg

The centre pocket is larger than the two side pockets, and it's big enough for a phone within a waterproof case. The stretch of the material does a good job of holding everything in place tightly as you ride.

2021 Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey - pockets.jpg

The neckline is excellent, with a V-shape profile that ensures the collar stays tight – even fully closed there's no fabric around the neck to cause a nuisance.

2021 Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey - collar.jpg

The YKK zip has a puller that's large enough to grab but doesn't get in the way while riding, but there are no reflective areas at all – not even a small tab on the rear pockets. Combined with the full black, visibility on the road might be a concern for some.

Performance

Megmeister makes no claims on speed or performance, which is quite refreshing, but the close fit ensures there is no material flapping and increasing drag. Airflow through the fabric is good, especially compared to aero-optimised jerseys, which often tend to block the air. Even as temperatures rose during testing, at no point did I feel the need to unzip.

2021 Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey - chest.jpg

It would be virtually impossible for me to test the jersey for aero gains, but I would have no qualms about using it for any purpose where speed was a priority.

2021 Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey - back.jpg

The only problem I found was this: the very thin fabric is delicate and prone to damage, even when care is taken. On the first ride a stray bramble caught the jersey slightly, pulling a thread. I would strongly recommend against any use off-road, and even taking care with nails when putting it on.

2021 Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey - gripper.jpg

Still, if you can put up with the potential for a few pulled threads and don't expect the jersey to look as new forever (though this black hides it quite well), there is very little to fault for the performance.

Value

At £119.95 it's head to head against some very popular brands, such as Castelli. I really like the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 at £110 and, while the fabric is very different from Megmeister's, it's just as comfortable. There are of course serious aero jerseys costing much more, such as the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Jersey at £170, but for me, the Megmeister beats that on every level.

At the time of writing, Megmeister is selling the Aero Woven at a significant discount – £71.97 – and at this price has few serious competitors, though the excellent La Passione PSN is £80 and shares a similar fit.

Overall

Megmeister has delivered a very good, race fit jersey that is comfortable to wear. The limited colour choices might not appeal to everyone and the fabric is easy to damage, but otherwise this is a really good option for summer road riding.

Verdict

Very comfortable, slim race jersey with an excellent fit – it's a bit easy to pull threads in the fabric, though

road.cc test report

Make and model: Megmeister Aero Woven Jersey

Size tested: XS

Tell us what the product is for

Megmeister says: "Made for summer, the ultralight premium woven jersey combines 2 highly functional, ultralightweight breathable fabrics from France and Italy designed to efficiently regulate body temperature and maximise air flow to give you optimal comfort and performance for summer riding. Designed with a slim race fit this jersey is woven yarn dyed instead of printed polyester to combine technical performance with Megmeister's commitment to sustainability. The aero woven jersey comes in 3 bold colours and 2 french style checks to stand out from the crowd."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Megmeister lists:

FEATURES

Premium breathable 4 way stretch woven fabric from France and Italy

Moisture wicking technology

Laser cut, longer length sleeves

SPF 50+ sun protection factor

Branded silicone hem gripper for a stable fit

Full length YKK zipper

3 rear pockets with zipped compartment

COMPOSITION

Main Fabric content:

Plain jerseys: Polyamide 78%, Elastane 22%

Check jerseys: Polyamide 76%, Elastane 23%, Polyester 1%

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
6/10

Very thin and prone to catching and pulling threads.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Very close fitting, but comfortable and the neck line in particular is great.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

XS is not shown on the Megmeister size guide, but it's what I would expect in comparison to the listed size S.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Wash at 30 degrees, can be tumble dried. Easy. The only issue is the threads pull very easily.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The fit will undoubtedly help aerodynamics, even if the fabric itself is not claiming to improve performance.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The woven fabric is very comfortable, and the fit is excellent.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

How easy it is to catch the thread and affect the look. For me it was the first ride and a stray back-road bramble – something I encounter a lot, and which for most kit is not an issue.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £119.95 it's head to head against some very popular brands, such as Castelli. I really like the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 at £110 and, while the fabric is very different from Megmeister's, it's just as comfortable. There are of course serious aero jerseys costing much more, such as the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Jersey at £170, but for me, the Megmeister beats that on every level.

At the time of writing, Megmeister is selling the Aero Woven at a significant discount – £71.97 – and at this price has few serious competitors, though the excellent La Passione PSN is £80 and shares a similar fit.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, especially at the reduced price

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a light and comfortable jersey that will suit those wanting a skin-tight jersey. The only real downside is the ease of which you can pull threads in the fabric.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 168  Weight: 62

I usually ride:   My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding

