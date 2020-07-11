La Passione PSN Jersey Graphite

The La Passione PSN jersey has a sleek and form-fitting cut that's comfortable, light and breathable. Build quality is excellent and it's perfect for hard riding in hot weather, but the smooth, single-colour fabric shows up dark sweat patches on hot days.

The moment you find a jersey that not only fits well but is also nicely designed, good quality and super comfortable, is worthy of its own victory salute. That was me when the La Passione PSN jersey arrived. A month on I am still celebrating, but being more careful about raising my arms aloft because I've discovered the smooth, block-colour fabric absorbs sweat more visibly than textured fabrics. It's my only criticism.

Otherwise, this is a great jersey and my firm favourite of recent weeks. In the June heatwave the La Passione PSN performed exceptionally well. The extremely thin fabric lets air straight through, and keeps you comfortable and cool whether riding hard or on longer, steadier club runs.

However, I found little evidence of the 'wicking treatment' in the jersey's spec, and the very stretchy Italian fabric (92% polyester/8% elastane) is not the best for moisture transfer. It's this that leads to the sweat patches, mainly around the chest.

To be clear, the jersey never feels clammy or heavy when damp – it's just a temporary discolouration while the sweat evaporates. Until it does it looks unsightly, especially in a café stop scenario, and at odds with a very chic aesthetic.

As for the sizing, at 178cm and 68kg I found the medium perfect for a performance-orientated fit, though it's cut for someone with wider shoulders than me (it's not me in the photos). La Passione's model on the website also wears the size medium but he's 4cm taller than me and has a chest 4cm bigger and presumably wider shoulders too – and on him it's skinsuit tight.

Compared to a Rapha or Le Col medium the La Passione jersey comes up a bit small – worth remembering as La Passione is online/direct sales only, so there's no chance to try them on.

There will be people who say it's daft to make cycling clothing in grey. For them, the PSN jersey also comes in neon yellow and neon pink, plus nine other colours besides this one.

The detailing is really nicely done: the orange inserts at the cuffs and under the rear pockets give some stylish contrasting accents, there are discreet reflectives front and rear, and there's a little Italian flag sewn in behind the collar.

I was also pleased to see three good, 19cm deep pockets at the rear that – thanks to the snug fit and effective silicone gripper – don't sag or bounce.

Value

La Passione says its PSN jersey costs the same to produce as other high-end jerseys, but thanks to the direct sales model is cheaper; this £80 jersey would, it says, cost £135 from the 'other guys'. It's easy to believe – the PSN has the quality look and feel of a premium jersey, but is priced the same as most mid-range jerseys.

The La Passione undercuts the Le Col Sport II jersey by £15, and is £40 cheaper than the Giro Chrono Pro – which is not an aero jersey despite the name. That said, the Santini Karma Luce matches the PSN at £80.

Verdict

The La Passione PSN jersey looks great and fits well. It's comfortable, light and breathable and build quality is excellent. It has been my favourite jersey of recent weeks.

Now group rides are allowed and cafes are opening again, mind you, I'll be that much more aware of sweat patches. Choosing a darker shade from the 12 might be wise. Perhaps if it weren't the Graphite version, this jersey would be looking at a perfect score.

Very comfortable and effective high-end jersey at a mid-range price – but beware of sweat patches

