Mavic Comete Ultimate Mips White Helmet

The Mavic Comete Ultimate helmet is designed to strike a balance between aerodynamic efficiency, comfort and safety features, and incorporates Mips and EPS-4D technology. Although it offers only limited adjustment, I found the Comete comfortable, with reasonable ventilation. The level of movement in the chin strap when off the bike did raise some concerns, but it's remained in place while riding.
The most striking feature of the Comete Ultimate is its retention system, which Mavic dubs Autofit. This features lightweight, rounded webbing under the ears that requires no adjustment and transitions into a standard fabric chin strap with a more standard tension adjustment mechanism.
Initially, I was concerned about the lack of friction in the chin strap; even when using the rubber strap tidy, before I put the helmet on the tension seemed to release due to a significant gap in the buckle where the fabric threads through. However, those concerns eased during the ride. I tightened the strap slightly more than usual out of caution, which allowed me to appreciate how well the Autofit system works: the curved fabric behaves almost elastically, without ever digging in or feeling uncomfortable.
At the rear, the ponytail-compatible dial, combined with the Autofit system, makes adjusting the Comete Ultimate straightforward. The cradle has three possible height positions, and offers 5cm or 6cm of circumference adjustment depending on the size of the helmet.
The shell has an elliptical shape, which suited my head well, and is comparable to Abus and Met helmets.
It's constructed from EPS-4D material, which Mavic says provides 30% better shock absorption than standard EPS, though it doesn't go into any detail, and inside, the helmet features the Mips safety system: a low-friction layer designed to move slightly in the event of an impact and offer multi-directional rotational protection. (Read more about it in our feature, All you need to know about Mips.)
The padding combines traditional sweat-absorbing foam around the front with Live Fit adaptive memory foam on the top, attached to the Mips layer, and while both elements are thin and minimal in size I found the helmet comfortable for long rides – the longest was almost 20 hours non-stop.
Airflow is reasonable for a helmet with aerodynamic claims, matching rivals that I've used in that regard. It features 15 vents, including two large rear ones reinforced with a strip of carbon fibre.
I used the Comete Ultimate in a range of temperatures, from early autumn's single digits to the low 20s, and it was comfortable most of the time, although in warmer weather when I was working hard the thin foam area at the front struggled a little to absorb sweat.
Mavic doesn't provide specific aerodynamic figures, stating only that "wind tunnel tests show that it offers a proven advantage in sprints while remaining fully ventilated for the climbs".
At the front, two vents are designed to hold glasses securely, with added grip material to keep frames in place. I didn't have any Mavic-branded glasses to try, but I had a go with several eyewear brands, and those with shorter, straighter arms were the easiest to fit and most comfortable. A pair of Smith Attack Max sunglasses fitted very well, with the grippers holding them securely – no bouncing or creeping, even on longer rides.
Aesthetics are subjective, but I think the styling is sleek, with a reasonable height and profile on my head, although I'm not so keen on the small fin on the top and have no idea whether it adds to the aerodynamic performance.
The lack of reflective elements is a missed opportunity, though – Mavic could have made the logo reflective to enhance visibility.
The medium-sized helmet has a claimed weight of 265g but ours – unusually – was lighter, tipping the scales at 256g.
The Comete Ultimate is available in four colours: black, yellow, grey, and the white version we have here. The black and white options are available in all three sizes, small (51-56cm), medium (54-59cm) and large (57-61cm), while the yellow and grey are only available in medium and large.
Value
There's an increasing number of road helmets that claim to offer a mix of aero benefits while also being cool enough for general use, and although the Mavic Comete Ultimate isn't cheap, some are both slightly heavier and more expensive. The Kask Elemento, for example, is £335 and 270g in a medium and the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 is £250 and 271g.
The Met Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS is a personal favourite that is very light (223g, small), but that now costs £290.
The Trek Ballista is a similar price to the Mavic – £229.99 – but although it has a claimed weight of 255g in medium, it was 272g on our scales.
Conclusion
Despite my initial concerns, the Comete Ultimate has proven to be a comfortable helmet that I'd gladly reach for year-round because of its excellent balance of comfort and performance. The safety features are solid, and the Mips layer doesn't seem to hinder airflow or cooling, though the combination of vent size and helmet shape means that only certain eyewear fits comfortably when stored off your face. And while the chin strap has stayed secure during rides, I'd still rather it stayed in place when not being worn so I didn't have to adjust it every time I put it on.
Verdict
Comfortable aero-style helmet with solid safety features and a competitive weight and price
Make and model: Mavic Comete Ultimate Mips White Helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Mavic says:
"This is the most advanced all-rounder road racing helmet ever created by Mavic. Designed to slice through the wind to give you an aero advantage - while also focusing on uncompromising protection and comfort - the Comete Ultimate is born from an obsession to win.
It's the result of an effort to produce the type of marginal gains that provide a competitive advantage. With its aero shape, wind tunnel tests show that it offers a proven advantage in sprints while remaining fully ventilated for the climbs.
Despite its aero shape, the Comete Ultimate MIPS gives up nothing in comfort, featuring a unique adaptive fit system that molds to your head shape, along with an innovative autofit strap system featuring lighter, simpler webbing that won't twist or interfere with your ears.
Best of all, it offers improved impact protection through the unique combination of two innovative safety technologies. First, we used EPS-4D technology that provides up to 30% better shock absorption than standard EPS construction. Then, we integrated the latest MIPS system, which can reduce the rotational forces of a crash with its low-friction inner layer. Safety, speed, comfort. You get it all with the new Comete Ultimate MIPS."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Mavic lists these features:
Exclusive combination of safety technologies for maximum protection.
EPS-4D technology for up to 30% better shock absorption than regular EPS construction.
MIPS technology can reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head.
Race-ready with the best combination of aero shape and ventilation.
Aero-optimized shape minimizes wind drag. Airflow channels and vents engineered for maximum ventilation.
Carbon reinforcement for extra large rear vent.
Comfort for all-day rides.
Live Fit technology delivers an adaptive fit without compromising on weight using XRD memory foam.
Exclusive Autofit system offers perfect no-fuss chin strap adjustment.
Superlight retention system offers optimal adjustability, comfort and head hold.
– Weight (M) : 265 g
– 37.5 technology padding
– Classic strap buckle
– Sunglasses grip
– Ponytail compatibility
– Mavic Care 3 year warranty and crash replacement program
– Delivered with carrying bag
– Double Certification: CE-EN1078 and CPSC 1203
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
The shell construction is good, and the Autofit system worked well. Although the chin strap stayed at the tension I wanted, I would still have preferred more friction in it.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Comfortable, with reasonable airflow.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Simple adjustment and a single Velcro attachment for the foam padding should help longevity.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Competitive, and lighter than some more extreme aero shapes, but around 25-30g heavier than the lightest comparable options.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
The foam padding is thin, and sweat absorption is minimal, but the Live Fit memory foam padding beneath works well, and the Autofit straps are minimal and comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
It's a similar price to other branded aero-style road helmets, and a lot cheaper than some.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It has a good balance of comfort, cooling and safety with simple adjustment that still works well. Although the ease with which the chin strap can be released off the bike was initially worrying, while riding I had no problems and it stayed at the tension I wanted. The weight is reasonable, and comparable with other helmets that also claim to provide aerodynamic benefits.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Despite the limited adjustability, I found it comfortable to wear and the amount of ventilation good. It didn't feel heavy or unbalanced.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The chin strap tension was too easy to release off the bike, which worried me and meant I had to adjust it every time I put it on, although it stayed in place while riding. The combination of the size of the vent hole and how close the helmet sits to your head meant only some glasses were comfortable to store.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's on a par with some, such as the Trek Ballista, but several are more expensive despite similar characteristics: the Ekoi Aerodinamica, for example, which is £333.36.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, I find other helmets slightly more comfortable with similar safety credentials – but it does come close.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe, depending on what style of helmet they prefer, and their head shape.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's good. It has proven to be a comfortable helmet to use in a wide temperature range, though its sweat-holding ability is minimal, and despite initial worries about the chin strap, while riding it has remained in place. The price is reasonable compared with other aero helmets with Mips, too.
Age: 39 Height: 168 Weight: 61
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
