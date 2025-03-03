The Uvex Surge Aero MIPS helmet offers excellent ventilation, lightweight comfort and an optional aero lid, all while looking stylish and delivering excellent safety credentials.

> Buy now: Uvex Surge Aero MIPS for £183.99 from BikeInn

The Surge Aero MIPS was available for the public to buy on 4th July 2024, just six days into the 2024 Tour. Biniam Girmay had his first of three stage wins in the bag already. The whole team were sporting said helmet. Several months post-launch, and post-Tour, I've been lucky enough to be able to test the lid worn by the green jersey winner, and indeed the entire team. It has not disappointed. You can check out more options in our guide to the best lightweight road cycling helmets, but the Surge Aero MIPS will hold appeal for any rider dabbling in performance riding, as well as those simply appreciating style and valuing safety.

Fit & comfort

The helmet is available in three different sizes: 53-56cm, 56-59cm and 59-61cm. I've been testing the smallest of the three sizes and it's a perfect fit on my 55cm head, though I'm not convinced an extra centimetre would be accommodated. Maybe consider opting for a size up if you are on the cusp.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - tension system.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Adjustment, via a dial at the rear, gives a snug and secure fit. If you're interested in the jargon, the Surge Aero MIPS uses Uvex's 3D IAS (Internal Adjustment System). While it works like most adjustable cages, with a reassuring click for each millimetre of adjustment, the cage is actually integrated into the helmet. If you lift up the edge of the padding you can see this design.

2024 Uvex Surge Aero MIPS IAS.JPG (credit: road.cc)

The chin straps are soft and flexible – comparable to a thick ribbon. You really don't sense them when they are in contact with skin. Anchored on the inside of the helmet, they sit plush to the face.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - clip.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The non-adjustable splitters rested just below my ears, but if you are fussy about the positioning of splitters, you might want to try before you buy.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - strap.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Ventilation & aero cover

Ventilation is superb in mild-to-cool temperatures. Air is channelled through wide openings that stretch from the front to the rear of the helmet (with minimalist cross-braces). I haven't experienced the head of sweaty hair that I get with poorly ventilated helmets, but then I've not been able to try it in extremely warm conditions.

2024 Uvex Surge Aero MIPS and cover.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I have managed to use it in snowy ones, though, and I found that the aero lid doubled up as protection in full-on snow showers!

2024 Uvex Surge Aero MIPS SNOW.JPG (credit: road.cc)

Staying on the theme of the aero cover... it's a solid design with a gloss finish (in contrast to the helmet's matt finish).

2024 Uvex Surge Aero MIPS and cover 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It takes a firm hand to click it into place – be assertive as it will also sit securely even if it's not fully engaged, there will simply be a millimetre gap at the front.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - logo detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Once in place, it blends seamlessly into the helmet – clean lines and no obvious joins. There's no extra noise generated when using it, and ventilation is better than with a custom aero helmet, making it perfect for any keen sprint-specialist road racer.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - front.jpg (credit: road.cc)

We can't test for aero gains, but it's a competitive helmet designed to offer marginal gains to those competing at the top level. Surely a green jersey is testimony to this.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - side.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It's very light, too: without the aero cover, the 53-36cm helmet weighs 267g; add the cover and it's 340g.

Safety tech

Mips is still a relatively new technology, so it's not surprising that new takes on it are appearing. The Surge Aero features Mips Air Node which, fancy descriptions aside, is Mips incorporated into the helmet's padding. It certainly looks an improvement on the Mips sliding layers that are often used – it doesn't dominate the interior of the helmet, and it doesn't work against airflow or ventilation.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - inside.jpg (credit: road.cc)

As someone who frequently removes and washes padding, it's good to know that it's possible to wash the insert by hand.

You can read about Air Node on Mips' website, and watch the vimeo video that carefully guides you through re-installing the layer (if you've removed it for washing, or you are replacing it).

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - MIPS logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Other features include a glasses port, which is exceptionally secure – you will need more determination to get glasses out than put them in…

…and two reflective patches on the rear of the helmet, leaving me with very little to find fault in.

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Weather during testing has been cool to cold, so insects haven't been an issue, but there's no bug net in the Surge Aero, and with pretty wide vents it's likely a few beasts are going to end up hitting your head. The only consolation is that the continuous channels will work in favour of a direct exit for anything that happens to find its way in.

Value

It might sound it, but £219.99 for a top-end, two-in-one helmet is far from extortionate. Many helmets in the £200+ category don't offer the aero transformation. For example, Specialized's S-Works Prevail 3 offers very similar design features in terms of ventilation and Mips Air Node, but there's no separate aero cover, and it's £250.

Lazer's Vento KinetiCore offers aero gains and an alternative to Mips, but again its £249.99 price tag makes the Surge Aero MIPS look good value.

If you're willing to forgo the aero cover and latest Mips design, there are significantly cheaper options. For example, Giro's Syntax MIPS, which George reviewed back in 2020, is just £129.99.

Conclusion

I've been thoroughly impressed with this helmet. I love the clean lines, perfect fit, super ventilation and non-intrusive Mips Air Node. While I no longer race, the aero cover has come in useful for exceptionally cold conditions when I fear I would have been experiencing an ice-cream head. If you are on the lookout for a new lid, this is definitely worth considering, even more so if you dabble in performance riding and don't want the expense of a separate race-orientated aero helmet.

Verdict

Pro-level lid with excellent ventilation, the latest Mips tech and an aero cover... a brilliant investment