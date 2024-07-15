Support road.cc

review
Helmets
Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet.jpg

Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet

7
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Jul 15, 2024 09:45
0
£333.36

VERDICT:

7
10
Does a good job and offers a comfortable fit, but heavier and pricier than the competition
Comfortable fit
Magnetic buckle
Plenty of sizes
Limited ventilation
Pricey
Weight: 
336g
Contact: 
www.ekoi.com
The Ekoi Helmet Aerodinamica by Pininfarina was conceived, according to its maker, to achieve six goals: aerodynamics, protection, comfort, ventilation, design and lightness. I'd say it achieves some of them, but for this kind of money I'd expect it to be nailing all of them.

The main reason you'd be looking at buying the Aerodinamica is, as its name suggests, for the aerodynamic claims. Ekoi says that its engineers have developed the helmet in a wind tunnel to reduce the coefficient of drag when speeds exceed 40km/h (25mph), in collaboration with Swiss Side.

As we don't have access to a wind tunnel here, they will have to remain just claims – and to be honest, I can't even tell you whether the helmet feels aero or not.

One downside with many aero helmets is the lack of venting because of the need to keep the structure as smooth as possible, and things are no different here. You get three tall but slender vents at the front…

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - front.jpg

…and a rear opening to vent warm air.

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - rear.jpg

It works okay, but even when the temperature is the mid-teens Celsius I could notice things start to get warm inside, and if you hit any sort of climb or you have to work hard, you'll soon be sweating. If you have a lumpy ride before you get to your flat finale, this isn't the helmet I'd recommend. I'd probably go for something like Trek's Ballista Mips helmet, which I found much cooler.

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - side 2.jpg

It's okay in terms of comfort, though. I didn't put it on and go, wow, this is really comfortable, but after rides of a couple of hours or so I didn't find any issues with it. The padding is plentiful, and the strap feels comfortable against your skin.

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - inside.jpg

It has a magnetic buckle as opposed to the more usual clip, and there's plenty of adjustment to the cradle. Helping further to get as good a fit as possible, Ekoi offers it in three sizes: the small covers 52-54cm, medium 55-58cm, and large 59-61cm.

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - clip.jpg

In terms of weight, this medium tipped our scales at 336g, which is more than 60g heavier than that Trek Ballista and 56g heavier than the aero Abus GameChanger 2.0 Mips.

For comparison, my daily fully vented Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 is 273g, so being aero doesn't necessarily mean heavier.

Extra protection

In terms of extra protection, Ekoi has chosen to work with Koroyd, which is a honeycomb-like inner helmet structure designed to increase the strength of the EPS (expanded polystyrene) by allowing the tubes to crumple instantly on impact, absorbing forces in a controlled manner. You can read more about it in our feature, What is Koroyd?

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - side detail 1.jpg

There are four sections in total, two at the front and two on the sides (the green elements you can see below). Should things go pear shaped, this should give more protection than a standard EPS helmet.

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - strap.jpg

Value

I really like the overall design; it comes in either this black/red option or a white/red. The initial design was sketched by Pininfarina, the Italian design house famous for its creations for the likes of Ferrari – which may or may not be an incentive to part with over £300!

2024 Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet - top.jpg

Its RRP of £330.32 is much more than the £260 asked for by Abus for the Gamechanger mentioned above, and over £100 more than the Trek Ballista's £229.99.

Kask's Utopia Y aero helmet is both ligher at 261g and cheaper at £245, while the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 is £250. This was a helmet I was also impressed with when I reviewed it a few years back.

Conclusion

Taking price out of the equation, the Ekoi is a good helmet. It's not as ventilated as some, but if you are buying an aero helmet that's probably not your main concern. It's comfortable, and even though the weight is a little bit more than most, it's still not exactly heavy.

What stops me from strongly recommending the Ekoi above the competition, though, is that it performs no better in the real world than many others I've tried, but will cost you much more cash.

Verdict

Does a good job and offers a comfortable fit, but heavier and pricier than the competition

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Ekoi says, "The Ekoï AERODINAMICA design by Pininfarina helmet boasts an exceptional aerodynamic weight/performance ratio (300 g). It illustrates the concept that a good helmet should protect while remaining inconspicuous. Its low weight is all the more decisive during a sprint when every gram counts."

It's a good aero helmet overall, but it's heavier and more expensive than most.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Ekoi lists these details:

- ATOP micrometric adjustment: optimum occipital support.

- Fidlock magnetic buckle: intuitive, one-handed closure.

- Adjustable 'Y' straps

- Wind tunnel-engineered airflow system with 3 front vents + 4 rear vents

- Optimized protection thanks to 4 KOROYD inserts placed in the most exposed areas: 2 on the sides + 2 on the front.

- Weight: 310 g (S) - 320 g (M) - 340 g (L).

- 3 sizes: S (52-54 cm) - M (55-58 cm) - L (59-61 cm).

- CE/UKCA/US CPSC standards

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Its aero claims are hard to judge, but it's a comfortable helmet with plenty of adjustment.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable fit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Ventilation isn't great.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's more expensive by a considerable amount than most, as mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, except for hot days.

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly

Use this box to explain your overall score

There is nothing major to fault here in terms of performance, which is why I consider it to be a good helmet. But you can get others that perform just as well (or better in terms of ventilation) for a lot less money.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the tech team here at F-At Digital, senior product reviewer Stu spends the majority of his time writing in-depth reviews for road.cc, off-road.cc and ebiketips using the knowledge gained from testing over 1,500 pieces of kit (plus 100's of bikes) since starting out as a freelancer back in 2009. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 170,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him, he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. With a background in design and engineering, he has an obsession with how things are developed and manufactured, has a borderline fetish for handbuilt metal frames and finds a rim braked road bike very aesthetically pleasing!

