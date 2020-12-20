The Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount deals with more than just lights – it holds two devices at a time securely, and comes with an array of fittings for Garmins and GoPros. There are still popular devices out there that won't fit, though – it could really do with a wider selection of adaptors.
The main alloy mount is very well made, and that smooth curve gives enough offset to centre your lights/devices even against the widest stem. It fits 35mm bars as well as the usual 31.8mm, and there's a neat silicone shim for each diameter that protects your bar and damps out vibration. It's extremely secure and steady, even with heavy lights and batteries hanging off it.
The over/under design is very useful for decluttering bars, as it allows you to, say, mount a GPS as usual and hang a light or GoPro underneath, or swap the GoPro to the top and hang a battery underneath... or whatever combination suits you.
It comes with two adaptor plates for all Magicshine lights that use the Garmin base – or, you know, for mounting Garmins – and a third one that mates Garmins to GoPro mounts.
There's also a screw-in Garmin adaptor for Magicshine's smaller lights, a Cateye mount, a Polar mount, and a substantial flat plate (4x4.5cm) backed with 3M's unbelievably sticky double-sided tape. Stick that to a flat section of spare battery (or anything else) and it's going nowhere. Rain doesn't affect it either.
Each plate secures to the main mount via two stainless steel screws and these, like the plastics and the CNC machining of the alloy, feel high quality.
If your device isn't on the list, though, it's not coming in. My Lezyne GPS was relegated to the stem for the duration of this test, for instance, as Magicshine doesn't make an X-Lock adaptor plate.
At £29.99, this is competitively priced. The Oxford CLIQR Out-Front Handlebar Mount is exactly the same price, for instance (and only holds CLIQR devices, which the TTA doesn't), while the Vel CNC Straight Bar Mount takes a GPS and a GoPro and is £32. But not very good.
Go for plastic instead of alloy and something like Bikehut's Outfront Combo Mount holds a Garmin and a GoPro for £10.
If the adaptors in the TTA Out-Front kit suit your devices, it's a great option – well made, effective, secure and pretty versatile. It's just a shame Magicshine doesn't produce a slightly wider variety of fitting options for it.
Verdict
Useful and high-quality bracket that takes two devices at once, but could use a few more mounting types
Make and model: Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Magicshine says: "Multi-purpose out-front style bike mount from Magicshine, a durable, lightweight bike mount compatible with a variety of devices."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Magicshine lists:
Multi-purpose out-front style bike mount from Magicshine, a durable, lightweight bike mount compatible with a variety of devices.
CNC aluminum alloy body, hardened, rigid, durable and light weight
2 Garmin quarter turn style bases top and bottom, bottom base angle adjustable
Gopro compatible
Compatible with all Magicshine lights with Garmin base (Allty 2000, Monteer 6500 etc.)
Including Garmin adapters for Magicshine 9 series bike lights(MJ-900, etc.), Monteer 1400, USB batteries and Cateye speedometers
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Everything is neatly made from quality materials.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Spec is good for the price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it's stable, useful and secure.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Ability to mount two devices.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No mount for Lezyne computers.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's pretty average. Only one mount we've reviewed is cheaper (by just £5), while two are £45+.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes (if I had a Garmin).
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes (if they had a Garmin as well).
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a well made, secure mount with a good selection of mounts for a slightly limited number of device standards – omitting a mount for Lezyne computers seems a rather large oversight. That aside, it's a solid option that covers a lot of bases (pun intended) and is priced well. It's very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
