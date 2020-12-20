Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Accessories - misc
Computer mounts

Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount

8
by Steve Williams
Sun, Dec 20, 2020 09:45
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Useful and high-quality bracket that takes two devices at once, but could use a few more mounting types
Shapely and well carved
Secure
Good mounts for Garmin and GoPro
Only fits four types of device mount
Not cheap
Weight: 
66g
Contact: 
magicshineuk.com

The Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount deals with more than just lights – it holds two devices at a time securely, and comes with an array of fittings for Garmins and GoPros. There are still popular devices out there that won't fit, though – it could really do with a wider selection of adaptors.

The main alloy mount is very well made, and that smooth curve gives enough offset to centre your lights/devices even against the widest stem. It fits 35mm bars as well as the usual 31.8mm, and there's a neat silicone shim for each diameter that protects your bar and damps out vibration. It's extremely secure and steady, even with heavy lights and batteries hanging off it.

> Buy this online here

The over/under design is very useful for decluttering bars, as it allows you to, say, mount a GPS as usual and hang a light or GoPro underneath, or swap the GoPro to the top and hang a battery underneath... or whatever combination suits you.

2020 Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount - top 2.jpg

It comes with two adaptor plates for all Magicshine lights that use the Garmin base – or, you know, for mounting Garmins – and a third one that mates Garmins to GoPro mounts.

> Read more road.cc reviews of computer/gadget mounts here

There's also a screw-in Garmin adaptor for Magicshine's smaller lights, a Cateye mount, a Polar mount, and a substantial flat plate (4x4.5cm) backed with 3M's unbelievably sticky double-sided tape. Stick that to a flat section of spare battery (or anything else) and it's going nowhere. Rain doesn't affect it either.

2020 Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount - extras.jpg

Each plate secures to the main mount via two stainless steel screws and these, like the plastics and the CNC machining of the alloy, feel high quality.

2020 Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount - top.jpg

If your device isn't on the list, though, it's not coming in. My Lezyne GPS was relegated to the stem for the duration of this test, for instance, as Magicshine doesn't make an X-Lock adaptor plate.

At £29.99, this is competitively priced. The Oxford CLIQR Out-Front Handlebar Mount is exactly the same price, for instance (and only holds CLIQR devices, which the TTA doesn't), while the Vel CNC Straight Bar Mount takes a GPS and a GoPro and is £32. But not very good.

> GPS cycle route planning made easy – how to plan and follow a bike route

Go for plastic instead of alloy and something like Bikehut's Outfront Combo Mount holds a Garmin and a GoPro for £10.

If the adaptors in the TTA Out-Front kit suit your devices, it's a great option – well made, effective, secure and pretty versatile. It's just a shame Magicshine doesn't produce a slightly wider variety of fitting options for it.

Verdict

Useful and high-quality bracket that takes two devices at once, but could use a few more mounting types

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Magicshine says: "Multi-purpose out-front style bike mount from Magicshine, a durable, lightweight bike mount compatible with a variety of devices."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Magicshine lists:

Multi-purpose out-front style bike mount from Magicshine, a durable, lightweight bike mount compatible with a variety of devices.

CNC aluminum alloy body, hardened, rigid, durable and light weight

2 Garmin quarter turn style bases top and bottom, bottom base angle adjustable

Gopro compatible

Compatible with all Magicshine lights with Garmin base (Allty 2000, Monteer 6500 etc.)

Including Garmin adapters for Magicshine 9 series bike lights(MJ-900, etc.), Monteer 1400, USB batteries and Cateye speedometers

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Everything is neatly made from quality materials.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Spec is good for the price.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – it's stable, useful and secure.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Ability to mount two devices.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No mount for Lezyne computers.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's pretty average. Only one mount we've reviewed is cheaper (by just £5), while two are £45+.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes (if I had a Garmin).

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes (if they had a Garmin as well).

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a well made, secure mount with a good selection of mounts for a slightly limited number of device standards – omitting a mount for Lezyne computers seems a rather large oversight. That aside, it's a solid option that covers a lot of bases (pun intended) and is priced well. It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount 2020
Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount
Magicshine 2020
Magicshine

Latest Comments