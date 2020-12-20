The Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount deals with more than just lights – it holds two devices at a time securely, and comes with an array of fittings for Garmins and GoPros. There are still popular devices out there that won't fit, though – it could really do with a wider selection of adaptors.

The main alloy mount is very well made, and that smooth curve gives enough offset to centre your lights/devices even against the widest stem. It fits 35mm bars as well as the usual 31.8mm, and there's a neat silicone shim for each diameter that protects your bar and damps out vibration. It's extremely secure and steady, even with heavy lights and batteries hanging off it.

> Buy this online here

The over/under design is very useful for decluttering bars, as it allows you to, say, mount a GPS as usual and hang a light or GoPro underneath, or swap the GoPro to the top and hang a battery underneath... or whatever combination suits you.

It comes with two adaptor plates for all Magicshine lights that use the Garmin base – or, you know, for mounting Garmins – and a third one that mates Garmins to GoPro mounts.

> Read more road.cc reviews of computer/gadget mounts here

There's also a screw-in Garmin adaptor for Magicshine's smaller lights, a Cateye mount, a Polar mount, and a substantial flat plate (4x4.5cm) backed with 3M's unbelievably sticky double-sided tape. Stick that to a flat section of spare battery (or anything else) and it's going nowhere. Rain doesn't affect it either.

Each plate secures to the main mount via two stainless steel screws and these, like the plastics and the CNC machining of the alloy, feel high quality.

If your device isn't on the list, though, it's not coming in. My Lezyne GPS was relegated to the stem for the duration of this test, for instance, as Magicshine doesn't make an X-Lock adaptor plate.

At £29.99, this is competitively priced. The Oxford CLIQR Out-Front Handlebar Mount is exactly the same price, for instance (and only holds CLIQR devices, which the TTA doesn't), while the Vel CNC Straight Bar Mount takes a GPS and a GoPro and is £32. But not very good.

> GPS cycle route planning made easy – how to plan and follow a bike route

Go for plastic instead of alloy and something like Bikehut's Outfront Combo Mount holds a Garmin and a GoPro for £10.

If the adaptors in the TTA Out-Front kit suit your devices, it's a great option – well made, effective, secure and pretty versatile. It's just a shame Magicshine doesn't produce a slightly wider variety of fitting options for it.

Verdict

Useful and high-quality bracket that takes two devices at once, but could use a few more mounting types

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website