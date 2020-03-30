Oxford CLIQR Out-Front Handlebar Mount

Following on from the stem-mounted CLIQR, I've also been testing Oxford's CLIQR Out-Front Handlebar Mount. It's simple to use and very secure, although it is quite a chunky unit compared to some on the market.

In the box you'll find the out-front mount, two silicone inserts for wrapping around your handlebar – to suit 25.4mm or 31.8mm diameters – and two adaptors to attach to your phone or whichever device you are going to be using.

The mount itself is made from glass-filled nylon and it feels robust, probably a little over engineered for a road bike but for gravel use or mountain biking then it'll certainly take some abuse.

It's quite wide at the hinged clamp area at 17mm, so you might need to double check you've got enough room if you have an aero bar where the tops aren't completely round.

At 75mm (centre to centre) the mount doesn't stick out a massive amount, but cleverly Oxford has designed it so that the device-clamping area sits higher than the other parts of the mount, so no matter how big your phone or device, there should be clearance all around so it doesn't clash with the stem or handlebar.

Oxford says it's compatible with most phones, phone cases, GPS devices and compact action cameras. I tested it with my phone.

To use the mount you first need to stick one of the adaptors to the back of your phone or, if you don't want an adaptor stuck directly to the back of it full time, use a case. The adaptor uses 3M's VHB adhesive tape, and it has a very strong bond. Once attached to the phone it isn't going to budge without a lot of force. It stayed in position even on some rough gravel rides.

The four-way attachment means you can have your phone landscape or portrait on your handlebar to suit the data you want to show. Locating the phone into the mount is a simple push fit, with a little tab locking over the adaptor and keeping it securely in place. To remove the phone, it is just a matter of pushing in the button to release the tab.

I found the Oxford a pretty decent option. The mount is secure enough that it barely moves when you are touching buttons or the screen, though a bit of flex does mean the screen vibrates a little when riding over rough terrain, which can make your phone difficult to read – especially if you are zoomed quite far out on a map, for instance.

Value

When it comes to value, the £29.99 price isn't that extreme for an out-front mount, although you are usually looking at one that has been CNC machined out of aluminium alloy like the Vel CNC Straight bar mount (£32) rather than moulded from nylon.

The similarly designed Quad Lock Out Front Mount is also made from glass filled nylon, though, and that will set you back £29.95. With that you can also get adaptors to allow you to attach a GoPro or similar camera underneath. Mike tested one back in 2015 and liked it so much he gave it five stars.

Alternatively, if you're not set on an out-front design, you could save a fiver and go for the stem-mounted CLIQR – which I found handled the rough slightly better too, in terms of being able to read the screen.

Overall, the Oxford mount works well, and I would have complete confidence riding around with an expensive smartphone attached (if I had one!) regardless of the terrain. It's not the most elegant design on the market but it does the job without breaking the bank.

Verdict

A bit on the chunky side but offers a secure mount for your smartphone regardless of terrain

