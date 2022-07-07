The Madison Sportive Women's Bib Shorts are budget friendly, with many of the features of more premium shorts. The pad is excellent for long rides, the cross-over strap design makes for easy toilet breaks, and overall they are very comfortable, though the bib section can be quite warm.

As the name suggests, the shorts are aimed at long rides, and having a bib design that makes pee stops easier really helps when you're out on the road for hours – the crossover design at the back allows you to pull down the shorts section without having to remove your jersey or take down the bib section.

The first thing I noticed about these shorts was the sizing. Following Madison's sizing chart and guidelines, I tried a UK16 (I'm usually a high street 14-16) but it was much more generous than expected and I had to change it for a UK14 instead, which was still far from snug.

The shorts section fitted well, the mid-weight Lycra fabric being firm enough to keep the quite generous pad securely in place, and leg length is fairly standard, with a 24cm inseam. The mesh bib section, though, was decidedly generous and, thanks to its soft and stretchy nature, felt quite loose across my relatively modest bust and the straps were on the baggy side, though I had no issues with chafing or any movement of the straps when riding.

This looser fit did make it easy to pull down the shorts for pee stops, with no concerns about fabric tension or longevity of the seams (though the shorts do come with Madison's Limited Lifetime Warranty anyway).

On the bike, the shorts felt pleasantly supportive around the legs, with the low-key silicone grippers doing a good job of keeping the double cuff of Lycra fabric in place.

The Madison 4G-Race GelCel pad, with antibacterial finish, is on the firm side and, as I've said, quite generous, but it contoured well to the body and compressed just the right amount to give excellent comfort without a feeling of bulk. It remained comfortable on energetic rides of around four hours, with no chafing issues and no bruising of the sit bones, and I'd have no hesitation about using these shorts on longer rides.

The bib section giving full coverage at the front does mean it can get a bit warm compared with a straps-only style, which isn't perfect for hot weather use.

There are subtle reflective accents.

The fit might not suit all body shapes perfectly, but it'll likely accommodate a wide variety well enough for comfort, particularly if you take into account the generous sizing. The size range officially ends with UK18 being the largest, but given my experience, I'd say that's probably more like a UK20.

Value and conclusion

The shorts are certainly very good value for money, considering the levels of comfort and performance they deliver; very few are available for less than their £49.99 rrp, particularly with comfort-break tech.

Van Rysel's Women's Quick-Zip Cycling Bib Shorts are the same price and do have a pee-stop solution, but Emma wasn't impressed with its zipped design, or the fit of the shorts in general.

Some shorts that cost more, though still at the lower end of the market, such as dhb's Moda Women's Classic Bib Shorts at £60, don't feature an easy-pee design, while others that do can cost even more – Lusso's Comfort Break Bib Shorts, for example, are twice as much (£100), while the Iris Signature Bib Short IIIs are now £135.

Premium options, such as the Assos Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2 and the Café du Cycliste Mathilde Women's Audax Bib Shorts, are £200-plus.

At £49.99, it's hard to argue with the comfort and convenience the Madisons offer.

Verdict

Comfortable, effective and easy to use for comfort breaks, these are excellent value for money and do a great job

