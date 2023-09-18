MAAP Training Sock

The MAAP Training Socks do a great job in terms of comfort and keeping your feet feeling fresh, and while not the best I've ever worn, they do offer benefits over non-cycling-specific socks. But does that make them worth 18 quid?
> Buy now: MAAP Training Socks for £18 from MAAP
Our best cycling socks buyer's guide features our favourite socks from just £6.99 to £40, though that top price is for a pair of waterproof socks.
There are no doubt socks out there that are better value than these MAAPs, but if you can find them for a cheaper price – or are happy to pay full whack for them – I do at least think you won't be disappointed.
MAAP uses a material that is a blend of polyamide and elastane, which is soft against your skin and provides a compressive feel. The different knit patterns also help to provide comfort where it is needed and durability too.
The MAAPs are easy to pull on, the cuff stays in position while you're riding and the seam above the toes is never intrusive.
Breathability is good for what is quite a thick sock, and they stay relatively dry as air flows through your shoes. This keeps your feet feeling fresh on long rides.
MAAP has added silver microparticles to kill bacteria and it seems to work well. I've worn them for multiple rides without washing them and they don't end up smelling.
Value
There's no doubt that MAAP's training socks are a quality item, but you can find similar quality socks for much less.
I found the Orro Aira socks offered similar levels of performance and comfort for a penny under a tenner – not much more than half the price of the MAAPs.
Less expensive still are the Galibier Ardennes socks – some of the most comfortable I've every worn. They're still going strong three years after I tested them, and even though they've gone up in price since 2020, they'll still only set you back £6.77 – or just over a third as much as the MAAPs.
One of the other options is going for wool-mix socks such as the TICCC Fluro Wave Merino socks that Jo thought were comfortable enough for day-long use on and off the bike. Though now priced at £19.50 they are even dearer than the MAAP socks.
Conclusion
These MAAPs have an excellent build quality and are good performers, offering whiff-free comfort on hard rides. In fact, the only thing stopping them from scoring more highly is the price, as I don't feel these are noticeably different to socks coming in at half their price.
Verdict
Good performance and whiff-free all-day comfort – but pricier than the opposition
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: MAAP Training Sock
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says:
"Keep your feet comfortable on long rides and during hard intervals with the Training Sock. A mid-weight sock featuring dynamic arch support, padded toes for comfort, and soft mesh fabric on the top and sides for ventilation. The mesh fabrics paired with Q-Skin® technology offer breathability, moisture-wicking qualities, and antimicrobial properties. The Training Sock is designed to keep your feet fresh no matter how tough the ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Q-Skin® technology with inherent silver microparticles and permanent antimicrobial properties
Breathable, moisture-wicking with high abrasion resistance
Dynamic arch support to shape to the curves of your foot for a secure fit
Soft mesh fabric at the top and sides for cooling ventilation where you need it most
Certified Standard 100 by Oeko Tex™
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They don't need to be washed much, but when I did wash them I had no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These are comfortable socks that keep your feet feeling dry and fresh.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their slight compressive feel makes them comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can buy similar socks with much the same qualities for around half the price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – at a sale price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Personally I think they are expensive for what they are – but they are comfortable and offer good performance.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Good shout. He was always a lock & leave for the TdF - could place in any stage outside the mountains and would always win the intermediate...
. Jeeze, calm down. Bike Fascist has to spoil a reasonable discussion. .
This and the 5000 TR is the best tubeless tire clearly states the age of this article...
The Herald used to be a decent local paper for the Glasgow area but these last 10 years it has been turning increasingly right wing populist,...
+100 for diamond gussets....
Wait 'til she hears about cars......
There's an epidemic of drivists running red lights round my part of North London. At a T-junction of Highbury Grove and St Paul's Road this morning...
Hard to say, really. I always see folk out and about when I'm out riding, but I don't know everyone. There's Orkney Cycling club and Cycling UK...
I've got airless tyres (Tannus) on my eBike. It's great not having to worry about punctures or having to pump the tyres up....
Same thing in the Ancholme Valley Way. Obviously, the same local authority that banned cycling in Brigg and Scunthorpe town centre...