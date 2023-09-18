Support road.cc

MAAP Training Sock2023 MAAP Training Sock - 1.jpg

MAAP Training Sock

by Stu Kerton
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 09:45
£18.00

VERDICT:

Good performance and whiff-free all-day comfort – but pricier than the opposition
Good wicking properties
No whiff issues
Comfortable material
Not cheap
In answer to the opening question, no.
Weight: 
46g
Contact: 
maap.cc
The MAAP Training Socks do a great job in terms of comfort and keeping your feet feeling fresh, and while not the best I've ever worn, they do offer benefits over non-cycling-specific socks. But does that make them worth 18 quid?

Our best cycling socks buyer's guide features our favourite socks from just £6.99 to £40, though that top price is for a pair of waterproof socks.

There are no doubt socks out there that are better value than these MAAPs, but if you can find them for a cheaper price – or are happy to pay full whack for them – I do at least think you won't be disappointed.

MAAP uses a material that is a blend of polyamide and elastane, which is soft against your skin and provides a compressive feel. The different knit patterns also help to provide comfort where it is needed and durability too.

2023 MAAP Training Sock - 3.jpg

The MAAPs are easy to pull on, the cuff stays in position while you're riding and the seam above the toes is never intrusive.

Breathability is good for what is quite a thick sock, and they stay relatively dry as air flows through your shoes. This keeps your feet feeling fresh on long rides.

MAAP has added silver microparticles to kill bacteria and it seems to work well. I've worn them for multiple rides without washing them and they don't end up smelling.

Value

There's no doubt that MAAP's training socks are a quality item, but you can find similar quality socks for much less.

I found the Orro Aira socks offered similar levels of performance and comfort for a penny under a tenner – not much more than half the price of the MAAPs.

Less expensive still are the Galibier Ardennes socks – some of the most comfortable I've every worn. They're still going strong three years after I tested them, and even though they've gone up in price since 2020, they'll still only set you back £6.77 – or just over a third as much as the MAAPs.

One of the other options is going for wool-mix socks such as the TICCC Fluro Wave Merino socks that Jo thought were comfortable enough for day-long use on and off the bike. Though now priced at £19.50 they are even dearer than the MAAP socks.

Conclusion

These MAAPs have an excellent build quality and are good performers, offering whiff-free comfort on hard rides. In fact, the only thing stopping them from scoring more highly is the price, as I don't feel these are noticeably different to socks coming in at half their price.

Verdict

Good performance and whiff-free all-day comfort – but pricier than the opposition

road.cc test report

Make and model: MAAP Training Sock

Size tested: L/XL

Tell us what the product is for

MAAP says:

"Keep your feet comfortable on long rides and during hard intervals with the Training Sock. A mid-weight sock featuring dynamic arch support, padded toes for comfort, and soft mesh fabric on the top and sides for ventilation. The mesh fabrics paired with Q-Skin® technology offer breathability, moisture-wicking qualities, and antimicrobial properties. The Training Sock is designed to keep your feet fresh no matter how tough the ride."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Q-Skin® technology with inherent silver microparticles and permanent antimicrobial properties

Breathable, moisture-wicking with high abrasion resistance

Dynamic arch support to shape to the curves of your foot for a secure fit

Soft mesh fabric at the top and sides for cooling ventilation where you need it most

Certified Standard 100 by Oeko Tex™

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

They don't need to be washed much, but when I did wash them I had no issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

These are comfortable socks that keep your feet feeling dry and fresh.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Their slight compressive feel makes them comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

You can buy similar socks with much the same qualities for around half the price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes – at a sale price.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Personally I think they are expensive for what they are – but they are comfortable and offer good performance.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the Tech Hub here at F-At Digital, our senior product reviewer Stu uses the knowledge gained from putting well over a 1,000 products through their paces (including hundreds of bikes) to write in-depth reviews of a huge range of kit. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 160,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. Although, as he spends a fair bit of his time reviewing ebikes these days he's becoming an expert in letting the motor take the strain. He's also waiting for 23mm race tyres to make a comeback!

Latest Comments

 