MAAP Training Sock

The MAAP Training Socks do a great job in terms of comfort and keeping your feet feeling fresh, and while not the best I've ever worn, they do offer benefits over non-cycling-specific socks. But does that make them worth 18 quid?

There are no doubt socks out there that are better value than these MAAPs, but if you can find them for a cheaper price – or are happy to pay full whack for them – I do at least think you won't be disappointed.

MAAP uses a material that is a blend of polyamide and elastane, which is soft against your skin and provides a compressive feel. The different knit patterns also help to provide comfort where it is needed and durability too.

The MAAPs are easy to pull on, the cuff stays in position while you're riding and the seam above the toes is never intrusive.

Breathability is good for what is quite a thick sock, and they stay relatively dry as air flows through your shoes. This keeps your feet feeling fresh on long rides.

MAAP has added silver microparticles to kill bacteria and it seems to work well. I've worn them for multiple rides without washing them and they don't end up smelling.

Value

There's no doubt that MAAP's training socks are a quality item, but you can find similar quality socks for much less.

I found the Orro Aira socks offered similar levels of performance and comfort for a penny under a tenner – not much more than half the price of the MAAPs.

Less expensive still are the Galibier Ardennes socks – some of the most comfortable I've every worn. They're still going strong three years after I tested them, and even though they've gone up in price since 2020, they'll still only set you back £6.77 – or just over a third as much as the MAAPs.

One of the other options is going for wool-mix socks such as the TICCC Fluro Wave Merino socks that Jo thought were comfortable enough for day-long use on and off the bike. Though now priced at £19.50 they are even dearer than the MAAP socks.

Conclusion

These MAAPs have an excellent build quality and are good performers, offering whiff-free comfort on hard rides. In fact, the only thing stopping them from scoring more highly is the price, as I don't feel these are noticeably different to socks coming in at half their price.

Verdict

Good performance and whiff-free all-day comfort – but pricier than the opposition

