The This is Cambridge Fluro Wave Merino Socks are high wool content socks for chillier days. They aren't as bulky as a lot of other wool socks, so you can fit them in your normal cycling shoes. Their thick footbed helps to keep them warm and also makes them comfortable to wear all day both on and off the bike.

The TICCC Fluro Wave Merino Socks are a three-season foot-warmer with a high, 80% wool content. TICCC claims they have an excellent weight-to-warmth ratio, and while they're noticeably warmer than a normal sock, they're not quite up to the cosiness of a full-fat wool winter sock. However, their thicker footbed still discernibly holds heat to the bottom of your feet and makes them very comfortable for long days in the saddle.

Despite being 'just a sock', there's plenty going on with the construction of these TICCC Merino ones. The cuff is vertically ribbed to keep it tight to your ankle and the thicker one-inch hem at the top ensures it stays up high on your calf, helping to keep out the winter cold. The toe, footbed and heel are made from a denser, thicker and fluffier material while there's a tensioning band across the top of the midfoot, which keeps things snug and prevents annoying in-shoe wrinkling.

With just the bottom half of the sock made from a thicker material, you can benefit from the extra warmth of a wool sock without having to go up a shoe size to accommodate any extra fluffy girth. Despite the 80% wool content they're not the warmest socks for longer rides in genuinely freezing temperatures, but they're perfect for anything hovering beneath 10°C in standard cycling shoes, without you having to resort to clumpier winter boots or overshoes. However, how warm your toes get may have a say in this.

The socks' high wool content means they're not as keen to smell as readily as synthetic fibre socks, so you can safely wear them for a few days on the trot without nasal repercussions.

Their thick footbed also makes a real difference to your comfort both on and off the bike, making longer rides a lot more cosseting on the ball of your foot, and that tedious walking business is noticeably more comfortable. The socks' neon-wave pattern also means it doesn't necessarily scream 'Cycling!' if you're wearing them in a mufti ensemble.

If white isn't for you and you think it might not be the most road grime-friendly colour or feel it might clash with your jeans-and-loafers look, these socks are also available in Midnight Blue and Storm Black.

Value

The Universal Colours Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks sport a slightly lower wool content but come in at a significantly higher price than the TICCC socks, which reviewer Steve thought would mostly be down to their fashion aspect. They kept his warm feet when wet, though they did suffer a little from washing.

The Rapha Pro Team Winter Socks are made from a 60% merino wool and 40% nylon mix. They're not that bulky and Matt thought they were more of a spring-to-autumn sock rather than a pair for the depths of winter.

MAAP's Alt_Road Merino Socks came in for great praise from Emma for being luxurious, warm and stylish, and they have the same 80% merino content as the TICCC socks.

Conclusion

The TICCC Fluro Wave Merino Socks are wool-dense socks that aren't bulky – but they are extremely comfortable and warm enough for chillier days. They're suitable for both on and off the bike and their 80% merino wool content means you can wear them for a few days on the trot without them kicking up a stink.

Verdict

TICCC's Fluro Wave Merino Socks are wool-dense non-bulky socks that are very comfortable and warm enough for chillier days

