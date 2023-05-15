The This is Cambridge Fluro Wave Merino Socks are high wool content socks for chillier days. They aren't as bulky as a lot of other wool socks, so you can fit them in your normal cycling shoes. Their thick footbed helps to keep them warm and also makes them comfortable to wear all day both on and off the bike.
The TICCC Fluro Wave Merino Socks are a three-season foot-warmer with a high, 80% wool content. TICCC claims they have an excellent weight-to-warmth ratio, and while they're noticeably warmer than a normal sock, they're not quite up to the cosiness of a full-fat wool winter sock. However, their thicker footbed still discernibly holds heat to the bottom of your feet and makes them very comfortable for long days in the saddle.
Despite being 'just a sock', there's plenty going on with the construction of these TICCC Merino ones. The cuff is vertically ribbed to keep it tight to your ankle and the thicker one-inch hem at the top ensures it stays up high on your calf, helping to keep out the winter cold. The toe, footbed and heel are made from a denser, thicker and fluffier material while there's a tensioning band across the top of the midfoot, which keeps things snug and prevents annoying in-shoe wrinkling.
With just the bottom half of the sock made from a thicker material, you can benefit from the extra warmth of a wool sock without having to go up a shoe size to accommodate any extra fluffy girth. Despite the 80% wool content they're not the warmest socks for longer rides in genuinely freezing temperatures, but they're perfect for anything hovering beneath 10°C in standard cycling shoes, without you having to resort to clumpier winter boots or overshoes. However, how warm your toes get may have a say in this.
The socks' high wool content means they're not as keen to smell as readily as synthetic fibre socks, so you can safely wear them for a few days on the trot without nasal repercussions.
Their thick footbed also makes a real difference to your comfort both on and off the bike, making longer rides a lot more cosseting on the ball of your foot, and that tedious walking business is noticeably more comfortable. The socks' neon-wave pattern also means it doesn't necessarily scream 'Cycling!' if you're wearing them in a mufti ensemble.
If white isn't for you and you think it might not be the most road grime-friendly colour or feel it might clash with your jeans-and-loafers look, these socks are also available in Midnight Blue and Storm Black.
Value
The Universal Colours Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks sport a slightly lower wool content but come in at a significantly higher price than the TICCC socks, which reviewer Steve thought would mostly be down to their fashion aspect. They kept his warm feet when wet, though they did suffer a little from washing.
The Rapha Pro Team Winter Socks are made from a 60% merino wool and 40% nylon mix. They're not that bulky and Matt thought they were more of a spring-to-autumn sock rather than a pair for the depths of winter.
MAAP's Alt_Road Merino Socks came in for great praise from Emma for being luxurious, warm and stylish, and they have the same 80% merino content as the TICCC socks.
Conclusion
The TICCC Fluro Wave Merino Socks are wool-dense socks that aren't bulky – but they are extremely comfortable and warm enough for chillier days. They're suitable for both on and off the bike and their 80% merino wool content means you can wear them for a few days on the trot without them kicking up a stink.
Verdict
TICCC's Fluro Wave Merino Socks are wool-dense non-bulky socks that are very comfortable and warm enough for chillier days
Make and model: This Is Cambridge Fluro Wave Merino Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Keeping your feet warm is an art form. Thicker is not better. Our 3 season sock has a higher merino content (80% merino, 20% polyamide blend). This gives the sock an excellent weight to warmth ratio – keeping your feet drier for longer. An updated construction and longer cuff enhances rider comfort and foot stability.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
80% Merino wool, 20% Polyamide blend
Italian milled premium grade merino wool
Reinforced with synthetic fibres for extra durability
OEKO-TEX® approved – a health and safety certification. These fabrics have been tested and certified to be free of harmful substances.
A riding specific construction designed to provide support, warmth and comfort during the colder months
Longer cuff enhances foot stability
Excellent weight to warmth ratio
Fast drying
Padded footbed, toe and achilles for extra warmth and cushioning
High-density, mid-foot band for support and stability
Made responsibly in Europe
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Well-made socks with lots of details that make them warm and comfortable.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
For a sock designed for frostier rides without the bulk of a full-on wool sock they performed very well.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Worn on and off the bike almost constantly and they're fairing well – and I have a big toenail that likes to eat socks.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Snug all-round with no baggy or tight bits, even after repeated washes.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
The TICCC socks come in three sizes. My size-41 feet are right in the middle of Medium on TICCC's sizing guide, and they fitted me perfectly.
Rate the product for weight:
5/10
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
The thick footbed makes them cushy on and off the bike and the high wool content ensures they feel nice against your skin.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At full RRP they seem pricey, but it's on par for socks with a high percentage of wool. They're comfortable too and they should last a long time, and if you can get them at their sale price you'll have nabbed yourself a bargain.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
TICCC recommends a delicate cycle at 30˚C. I did that, which is basically how I wash all my cycling kit, and things were totally fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a sock for when it's nippy but not the deepest winter, they're lovely without you having to squeeze a full-fat wool sock into a shoe; their thick footbed noticeably aids both comfort and warmth.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Woolly warmth, footbed comfort. Good for off the bike too.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Universal Colours Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks sport a slightly lower wool content but come in at a significantly higher price, reviewer Steve though most of that would be down to the fashion aspect of the socks, they suffered from washing but did well at keeping his feet warm when wet.
The Rapha Pro Team Winter Socks have a 60% merino and 40% nylon construction and Matt thought they were more a spring/autumn sock as they weren't too warm, although they're not too bulky.
MAAP's Alt_Road Merino Socks came in for great praise at being luxurious warm and stylish and they have the same 80% merino content as the TICCC socks.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The TICCC Fluro Wave Merino Socks are a really comfortable sock thanks to the padded footbed. They're thin enough to slip into a normal shoe and their high wool content makes them warm enough for chillier rides, if not for deep-winter riding. They're nice to wear off the bike too, where they're lasting well.
Age: 50 Height: 180cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: It varies as to the season. My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun
