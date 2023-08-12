The MAAP Training Bib 3.0 shorts are super comfortable and a good choice for long training rides. Billed as 'comfortable, durable and reliable', they certainly deliver on this promise, though there are cheaper options we've tested that perform as well, if not better.

For long rides, comfort and reliability are key needs. These shorts deliver on both by being constructed of quality materials and having a super comfortable chamois.

I tested the medium shorts and found them exactly the right length and fit for me (I'm 181cm and roughly 70kg). I would describe the shorts as medium length, with panelled fabric providing a tight but comfortable fit.

The straps are wide and fitted over my shoulders perfectly…

…and combine with a mesh back panel that helps to wick sweat.

The shorts are listed on MAAP's website as being designed for 'hot' weather. This British summer has hardly been a scorcher, but though I found the shorts plenty warm enough in mid-teens conditions, I wouldn't say they are especially effective for the hottest conditions. The material of the shorts seems good quality, but it's quite thick and not that breathable; I'd say they're better suited to riding in spring or autumn. That thickness does suggest the shorts will last well, though.

The hems are well stitched, and the gripper is really good – elasticated and roughly 4cm deep. I didn't notice any slippage after I'd put the shorts on.

I rate the pad highly, too. It's really quite thick on the sit-bones but lighter elsewhere, and I found it a real positive for longer rides – in fact I'd say this is one of the best I've ever used. I didn't find the thicker padding restrictive when walking around either. The only thing I don't like is the zig-zag stitching attaching it to the shorts; I've seen this type of stitching come apart in other shorts, though there's no sign of that here.

It is worth nothing that the shorts are made with bluesign materials – those produced only using chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment, minimising the impact on air and water emissions from the manufacturing processes. A good tick in the box.

In terms of style, there really isn't much to dislike about the shorts – for me, black shorts are best 100 per cent of the time and these look good, with just small MAAP logos on the outside of the legs and one on the bum.

MAAP claims the shorts have reflective logos and tabs for low-light conditions, but when I tested this with a torch, they weren't reflective at all, just white.

If you're not keen on black, MAAP also offers the shorts in Deep Green, Toffee (light brown), Earth (dark brown) and Sage, all with black straps apart from Earth's, which are blue. I'm not keen on anything other than black, but take a look at the website and judge for yourself...

Value

The MAAPs currently retail at £195, which is in the upper echelons for bib shorts. In return you're getting comfort and durability, so I would be willing to pay this if the shorts were a go-to and lasted for many years of riding. In addition, MAAP offer a 40 per cent discount on crash replacements.

Though high, that's still cheaper than Gore Wear's Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 that offer similar comfort features, and as Alex pointed out in his review, you can pay way more still.

You can find good quality options for less, though: Assos shorts are renowned for comfort, and Tom rated the Equipe R shorts very highly. They're £40 less than the MAAPs at £155.

And my absolute go-tos are the Rapha Pro Team Training bib shorts, which I reviewed in 2020. They're very similar to the MAAPs with their panel design, and the pads look and feel like almost exact replicas, but they currently retail at £165, so a £30 saving.

Conclusion

Overall, I really enjoyed riding in the MAAP Training 3.0 bib shorts. They're extremely comfortable, well made and look good; they're just rather more expensive than some equally good pairs.

Verdict

Pricey but super comfortable and well made, ideal for long training rides

