Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Shorts & 3/4s
MAAP Training Bib 3.02023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0.jpg

MAAP Training Bib 3.0

8
by Nick Cox
Sat, Aug 12, 2023 15:45
0
£195.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Pricey but super comfortable and well made, ideal for long training rides
Great fit
High-quality construction
Very comfortable chamois
More expensive than competitors
Can be too warm in the hottest weather
Weight: 
176g
Contact: 
maap.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The MAAP Training Bib 3.0 shorts are super comfortable and a good choice for long training rides. Billed as 'comfortable, durable and reliable', they certainly deliver on this promise, though there are cheaper options we've tested that perform as well, if not better.

Check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts for more options to keep you comfortable in the saddle.

> Buy now: MAAP Training Bib 3.0 for £195 from MAAP

For long rides, comfort and reliability are key needs. These shorts deliver on both by being constructed of quality materials and having a super comfortable chamois.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - legs back.jpg

I tested the medium shorts and found them exactly the right length and fit for me (I'm 181cm and roughly 70kg). I would describe the shorts as medium length, with panelled fabric providing a tight but comfortable fit.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - cuff.jpg

The straps are wide and fitted over my shoulders perfectly…

…and combine with a mesh back panel that helps to wick sweat.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - back.jpg

The shorts are listed on MAAP's website as being designed for 'hot' weather. This British summer has hardly been a scorcher, but though I found the shorts plenty warm enough in mid-teens conditions, I wouldn't say they are especially effective for the hottest conditions. The material of the shorts seems good quality, but it's quite thick and not that breathable; I'd say they're better suited to riding in spring or autumn. That thickness does suggest the shorts will last well, though.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - side.jpg

The hems are well stitched, and the gripper is really good – elasticated and roughly 4cm deep. I didn't notice any slippage after I'd put the shorts on.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - cuff gripper.jpg

I rate the pad highly, too. It's really quite thick on the sit-bones but lighter elsewhere, and I found it a real positive for longer rides – in fact I'd say this is one of the best I've ever used. I didn't find the thicker padding restrictive when walking around either. The only thing I don't like is the zig-zag stitching attaching it to the shorts; I've seen this type of stitching come apart in other shorts, though there's no sign of that here.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - chamois.jpg

It is worth nothing that the shorts are made with bluesign materials – those produced only using chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment, minimising the impact on air and water emissions from the manufacturing processes. A good tick in the box.

In terms of style, there really isn't much to dislike about the shorts – for me, black shorts are best 100 per cent of the time and these look good, with just small MAAP logos on the outside of the legs and one on the bum.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - back detail.jpg

MAAP claims the shorts have reflective logos and tabs for low-light conditions, but when I tested this with a torch, they weren't reflective at all, just white.

2023 MAAP Training Bib 3.0 - legs back detail.jpg

If you're not keen on black, MAAP also offers the shorts in Deep Green, Toffee (light brown), Earth (dark brown) and Sage, all with black straps apart from Earth's, which are blue. I'm not keen on anything other than black, but take a look at the website and judge for yourself...

Value

The MAAPs currently retail at £195, which is in the upper echelons for bib shorts. In return you're getting comfort and durability, so I would be willing to pay this if the shorts were a go-to and lasted for many years of riding. In addition, MAAP offer a 40 per cent discount on crash replacements.

Though high, that's still cheaper than Gore Wear's Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 that offer similar comfort features, and as Alex pointed out in his review, you can pay way more still.

You can find good quality options for less, though: Assos shorts are renowned for comfort, and Tom rated the Equipe R shorts very highly. They're £40 less than the MAAPs at £155.

And my absolute go-tos are the Rapha Pro Team Training bib shorts, which I reviewed in 2020. They're very similar to the MAAPs with their panel design, and the pads look and feel like almost exact replicas, but they currently retail at £165, so a £30 saving.

Conclusion

Overall, I really enjoyed riding in the MAAP Training 3.0 bib shorts. They're extremely comfortable, well made and look good; they're just rather more expensive than some equally good pairs.

Verdict

Pricey but super comfortable and well made, ideal for long training rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: MAAP Training Bib 3.0

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

The MAAP Training Bib Shorts are for all types cycling, particularly long distances.

MAAP says: "The Training Bib 3.0 is designed for the grind, comfortable, durable and reliable so you can focus on the ride ahead. The main fabric features a 4-way stretch that offers optimal shape retention, moisture-wicking, and breathable qualities to keep you cool when the training is heating up. Constructed with an ergonomically engineered dual-density chamois to provide an enhanced comfort level. The seamless wide, elasticised bib brace strap is paired with a lightweight mesh back for breathability. The elasticated leg hem with an internal silicone gripper keeps the leg length in place without being overly tight. Designed in a classic cut with a male-specific fit, it features panelling that shapes to the body for all-day comfort. With reflective logos and tabs for low-light conditions, the Training Bib 3.0 is ready to ride from dawn to dusk"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

MAAP lists:

Ergonomically engineered chamois

Seamless elastic bib brace straps

Breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics

Reflective tabs at the back of legs

Reflective logo branding

DTM Elasticated MAAP branded hem with internal silicone gripper

bluesign® APPROVED fabrication

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Nicely made, with the hems and seams all well done, but I have had zig-zag seams like the one attaching the chamois to the shorts fail on other shorts.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Performed exactly as intended, being very comfortable for long rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Early stages, but so far so good. The bib short fabric is reasonably thick so I would expect it to last well and perform consistently over time.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

The construction of the panelling meant the shorts were snug in all the right places.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
10/10

Looking at MAAP's size chart, my waist size just sneaks into medium, and as a 181cm, 70kg rider, this was perfect for me. So I would say the sizing is spot on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

Not a major issue for a training set of bibs in my opinion, but 176g is within 10g of all the nearest competitors.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
10/10

Great chamois, very comfortable shorts to ride in.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Not cheap, but unarguably a quality product. Looking at other high-end, high-quality bib shorts, you can spend more, but you can also spend less.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Responded very well; the fabric has stayed soft after being machine washed at 40 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're designed to offer comfort on long bike rides and they perform this task very well. I would be happy to wear them on any ride.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The shorts fit me really well, and the chamois is one of the best I've ever used. I also like the simple style, with logos that aren't too big.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The thickness of the fabric does mean they can feel a little too warm in the heat.

I'd also prefer to see a different type of seam attaching the chamois to the shorts, as I've known this zig-zag type to fail in other shorts.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The shorts currently retail at £195, which puts them in the upper echelons of high-quality training bib shorts.

Gore Wear's Distance 2.0 bib shorts are a fiver more, and offer similar comfort features, but as Alex pointed out in his review, you can still spend a lot more.

You can also spend less, though: Assos' Equipe R bib shorts were rated very highly and cost £155, while Rapha's Pro Team Training Bib Shorts are very good and 'only' £165.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good. They're certainly not cheap, but they're also not the most expensive bib shorts we've tested, and they get full marks for long-ride comfort.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 182cm  Weight: 69kg

I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike

MAAP Training Bib 3.0 2023
MAAP Training Bib 3.0
MAAP 2023
Maap
Nick Cox

Nick hails from the west country and combines riding bikes with hitting balls with cricket bats and golf clubs. You'll find him riding a mix of road, cyclocross and XC MTB.

Latest Comments

 