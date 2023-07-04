The Gore Wear Men's Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 feature a great pad for longer rides with plenty of support around the sit bones. The straps and price may not agree with everyone, but all in all, they're a solid option.

First things first. For me the pad is the most important part of a pair of bib shorts, and I found this one to be a cracker. Last year I reviewed Gore's C3 Bib Shorts+ and felt that pad was lighter and foamier than I'd expect for £79.99.

I did therefore wonder whether slightly disappointing pads would be a characteristic of Gore's whole range, but in the event, the chamois is probably the best part of these.

It's an Expert Distance 2.0 'designed in cooperation with Elastic Interface,' and it's noticeably firm and dense around the sit bones. There's more give towards the front.

At one point I gave it six hours through the Peak District on one of the hotter days of the year, and it didn't let me down. I'd normally be reduced to near-constant position shuffling by the home stretch of a ride like that, but on this occasion my saddle did not feel like an enemy.

Less impressive are the straps. These are a pretty standard-looking mesh, but while it's a long way from feeling coarse, I've certainly worn softer. I had no problems on shorter rides, but at the end of a long day without a base layer, I found the straps had been busying themselves gently twanging across two of my more sensitive chest areas [we think Alex means 'nipples' here, but we don't like to ask], resulting in noticeable soreness.

I know a lot of people routinely wear base layers in all weather, in which case I can't see it being a problem. Nevertheless, it's not something I've experienced before and it was an issue for me – albeit a fairly minor one, and only after many hours of riding.

An even more minor fit issue was a slight sensation of tightness around the leg join, particularly when I first set off. The main fabric is really lovely and soft though, so in practice this didn't actually amount to anything.

They're lovely looking shorts too. I tested them in 'orbit blue,' which is a lovely shade if you've got a jersey that goes with it. I didn't, mind you...

A word of warning if you're planning your first foray into non-black cycling shorts: certain male contours may be more apparent when you're walking around at a café stop. I'd imagine this goes for the 'utility green' option as well. Fortunately, good old stalwart black is also available.

Value

I don't feel I'd be in a minority suggesting that £199.99 is pretty steep, yet there are plenty of options if you for some reason want to spend more.

In just the last few months we've reviewed the Velocio Men's Luxe Bib Short at £229 and the Rapha Men's Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts at £300, and both scored 9/10. Meanwhile the Santini Redux Speed Shorts are £240 and got 8/10.

If you'd rather spend less, the Kostüme Men's Bib Shorts are still expensive at £180 but got 10/10, while the Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9 offer a supremely comfortable chamois for £155.

Overall

The Gorewear Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 offer an excellent pad, a lovely fabric and no insurmountable failings, but I'm not convinced they offer anything that slightly cheaper alternatives don't also offer – unless, of course, you're particularly taken by the design.

Verdict

Excellent pad and lovely fabric, but the straps – and the price – might not suit everyone

