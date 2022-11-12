TICCC HC jersey – Coral Lightweight

The TICCC HC is one of the best summer cycling jerseys for dealing with hot weather or high exertions. It's a lightweight race-fit top for hot days, high-paced training or riding as fast as you can, with or without a number pinned to you. It's made from a high percentage of recycled fabrics, which should appeal, though the striking graphics and colours might not suit everyone, as might not the snug fit.
TICCC has a range of short sleeved jerseys and this lightweight HC falls between its Standard and Super Lightweight models in weight. It's designed for racing and/or riding in hot conditions and it's something it performs very well at indeed.
The good news in this burning world is that 90 per cent of the fabric used in this jersey is made with recycled fibres, with the remainder taken up by elastane. TICCC is very aware of the impact it might have on the environment – it's the very thing we enjoy riding our bikes through after all – and the company has implemented a Revive, Reduce and Renew strategy that covers everything from how and where the garments are made to how and how often they need to be washed.
The percentages between the recycled fabric and elastane aren't constant throughout the jersey as separate panels are made from different materials, with different ratios to suit their requirements. While the fabric does have a slight sheen to it, it's light and soft in the hand and against the skin.
The main body of the TICCC jersey is made from a lightweight breezy perforated fabric while the arms are fabricated from a more solid but still gossamer material. The side panels are an even more svelte mesh that keeps its shape thanks to a lattice of overlaid material.
The collar is cut low so there's no need for a zip dock to prevent chafing, but a rear flap runs the full length of the zip to prevent rubbing and baselayer snagging, and it's decorated with a 'High Further Faster' motivational message at the bottom. The zip is a YKK Vislon that slips up and down easily but locks when folded down for when you don't want it to.
The waist on the HC jersey has a strong hem of elastic up front while the rear is a broader, flatter and thinner elastic strip. The front holds the jersey tight to the stomach without digging in while the rear comfortably wraps around the hips and stops the back of the jersey riding up.
Fit
Fit is unashamedly tight and TICCC suggests that due to the performance cut of its products you should go a size up to your usual. I went for my standard medium (the size chart had me at the very top end of a small) and the fit of the TICCC HC was excellent on me: race fit tight, as befits its intended use.
While it's amply long in the body, it's cut short at the front and long on the back for a perfect in-the-drops fit, and thanks to its tailoring and fabric use there was never any bunching up or wrinkling – it felt sprayed on.
The sleeves were also a heatshrink fit even on my traditional roadie pipe-cleaner arms. They're long and flush without a hem so meld perfectly with your arms with no perceptible join, although their position, reaching low on the arm, might mess with your tan lines.
Pockets
There are the standard three rear pockets out back, and the dividers are double stitched – good news if you're an over-enthusiastic stuffer – and the tops have a substantial elastic hem to hold stuff in.
The outer pocket openings are angled down to ease reach-round accessibility and the right hand pocket has an extra internal pocket for valuables; it's quite wee so not big enough for a phone but just right for some keys and credit card or something. The top has a fold-over flap to keep things securely in there, and it's not something that's easy to access on the move so it definitely is a safe place, but to be honest I'd happily swap this for a more usable zipped security pocket hidden to the side, like many other jerseys.
The HC Jersey comes in six other colours if this coral pinky one isn't to your fancy. Some of them are more subdued, others are very much for the more extrovert, and I kinda like the in-your-faceness of the Neon Lime, if you want to combine the high-vis safety attributes of a workman's jacket with riding fast and make SMIDSYs a thing of the past.
Value
At the time of writing the HC is discounted to £86.70, but its rrp is £102. It's a tough price point for a jersey, though the fit and comfort are excellent, and the recycled fabrics a bonus.
Compared with similar it's not overpriced – it's a few quid less than the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey, which Alex reviewed in the summer, a very similar item made from recycled materials. The Albion is a lot more subdued in looks, the rest of the colour options being flat colour featuring no funky graphics which might be more your thing, with only the Fluro Green having a garish appeal.
The Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey was given a glowing review – good enough to gain a road.cc Recommends award because it's that special. It offers all the performance, breathability and comfort you'd expect from a top-end, lightweight performance jersey, with the eco bonus of using fabrics recycled from bottles. I prefer the colour scheme of the TICCC jersey, though – and the saving of £18 if you compare full prices (though it's currently available for less than half price).
The TICCC is also just a little less than the Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head, which also scored very highly for fit and attention to detail in Jamie's review, and the sizing is a little more generous if you feel the TICCC might be a bit revealing on you. The pattern is another one worthy of discussion too.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a tight yet comfortably fitting jersey that's excellent at coping with the heat. Even on the hottest, sweatiest days, the fabric of the TICCC HC was light enough and wicked well enough not to ever show the merest hint of getting damp and sweaty. Even at the end of full dawn to dusk days of warm riding it was still comfortable and invisible on, and it isn't a jersey that you feel you have to kick in the direction of the washing machine once finished, either.
Verdict
Tight yet comfortably fitting jersey that's excellent at coping with heat from either the sun or your own efforts
Make and model: TICCC HC jersey – Coral Lightweight
Tell us what the product is for
TICCC says: "Designed for training and racing in hot riding conditions with lightweight performance fabrics you won't know you have on this lightweight cycling jersey is designed and constructed for those riders looking for a super technical, super stylish race cut garment. Constructed from fabrics with superb ventilation and drying properties it's the perfect jersey to neutralise the heat and humidity.
"This garment has been designed to fit male and female athletes with TICCC's unique athletic 'unifit' pattern and fabric selection allowing the garment to form and function around a variety of body types.
"As with all TICCC products, this cycling jersey has been made responsibly in Europe, all fabrics are made 'close to home' in Europe and have been sustainably manufactured. 90% of the fabric used in this jersey is made with recycled fibres."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
TICCC lists:
Fabric - Italian performance fabrics
90% of the fabric in this jersey is made with recycled fibres
Main body: fast dry, high stretch, open structured fabric
Side panels: super light large mesh structure for superb ventilation
102g (size M)
Sustainably manufactured fabric: OEKO-TEX® approved - a health and safety certification. These fabrics have been tested and certified to be free of harmful substances.
GRS approved - a sustainable production certification. The recycled content of the fabrics have been verified and the product process has been approved as being sustainable.
Designed to fit male and female athletes
Ergonomic, snug and comfortable
Cut slightly shorter in the front for an exact 'on bike' fit
Contoured side panels
Raw cut, low profile arms
Easy open YKK Vislon zip with lock feature
Flatlock side seams reduce friction and aid riding comfort
Angled, reinforced rear pockets for easy access
Essentials pocket for valuables
Integrated, super light hem gripper holds the cycling jersey in position
Made responsibly in Europe
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
It's very well made, with flatlock stitched seams all round and double stitching in the pockets.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Excellent and effective lightweight jersey for hot and/or fast rides with shrinkwrap fit.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
It's a lightweight flighty garment and I probably wouldn't go mountain biking in it, but it's holding up well so far.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Lightweight fabrics and excellent tailoring make this a beautifully fitting jersey; all day long you don't know you're wearing it.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
On the TICCC size chart I measure up as a small but was advised to size up, which was spot on. I'm usually a medium in cycle clothing and this medium was perfect.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Light in the hand and invisible on the body.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Comfortable all over, skintight soft fabric with no rubs or wrinkles; don't-notice-it's-there nice.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
It's pretty well priced compared with rivals.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Threw it in with everything else on a gentle cycle clothes 30 wash, no problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a jersey designed for hot days and fast riding it was excellent.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Light weight, excellent fit, breathability, graphics.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing much; a decent sized zipped secure pocket might be nice.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's £3 less than the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey, a very similar item made from recycled materials, with a snug fit. It's a lot more subdued in looks, the rest of the colour options being flat colour featuring no funky graphics, which might be more your thing, with only the Fluro Green having a garish appeal.
If you still like your jerseys loud then the Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey was given a glowing review, good enough to gain a road.cc recommends award]. Offering all the performance, breathability and comfort you'd expect from a top-end, lightweight performance jersey, with the eco bonus of using fabrics recycled from bottles, but it's £18 more than the TICCC.
The Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head scored very highly for fit and attention to detail and the sizing is a little more generous if you feel the TICCC might be a bit revealing on you. It's £110.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's an excellent jersey for hot days, riding exertions and performance efforts, the fit is race snug and immensely comfortable. It could do with a bigger valuables pocket, but otherwise has just the things you need in a jersey without any pointless frippery. The high recycled fabric content is great if that matters to you, and I really liked the graphics and colour options.
Age: 50 Height: 180cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: It varies as to the season. My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun
