TICCC HC jersey – Coral Lightweight

The TICCC HC is one of the best summer cycling jerseys for dealing with hot weather or high exertions. It's a lightweight race-fit top for hot days, high-paced training or riding as fast as you can, with or without a number pinned to you. It's made from a high percentage of recycled fabrics, which should appeal, though the striking graphics and colours might not suit everyone, as might not the snug fit.

TICCC has a range of short sleeved jerseys and this lightweight HC falls between its Standard and Super Lightweight models in weight. It's designed for racing and/or riding in hot conditions and it's something it performs very well at indeed.

The good news in this burning world is that 90 per cent of the fabric used in this jersey is made with recycled fibres, with the remainder taken up by elastane. TICCC is very aware of the impact it might have on the environment – it's the very thing we enjoy riding our bikes through after all – and the company has implemented a Revive, Reduce and Renew strategy that covers everything from how and where the garments are made to how and how often they need to be washed.

The percentages between the recycled fabric and elastane aren't constant throughout the jersey as separate panels are made from different materials, with different ratios to suit their requirements. While the fabric does have a slight sheen to it, it's light and soft in the hand and against the skin.

The main body of the TICCC jersey is made from a lightweight breezy perforated fabric while the arms are fabricated from a more solid but still gossamer material. The side panels are an even more svelte mesh that keeps its shape thanks to a lattice of overlaid material.

The collar is cut low so there's no need for a zip dock to prevent chafing, but a rear flap runs the full length of the zip to prevent rubbing and baselayer snagging, and it's decorated with a 'High Further Faster' motivational message at the bottom. The zip is a YKK Vislon that slips up and down easily but locks when folded down for when you don't want it to.

The waist on the HC jersey has a strong hem of elastic up front while the rear is a broader, flatter and thinner elastic strip. The front holds the jersey tight to the stomach without digging in while the rear comfortably wraps around the hips and stops the back of the jersey riding up.

Fit

Fit is unashamedly tight and TICCC suggests that due to the performance cut of its products you should go a size up to your usual. I went for my standard medium (the size chart had me at the very top end of a small) and the fit of the TICCC HC was excellent on me: race fit tight, as befits its intended use.

While it's amply long in the body, it's cut short at the front and long on the back for a perfect in-the-drops fit, and thanks to its tailoring and fabric use there was never any bunching up or wrinkling – it felt sprayed on.

The sleeves were also a heatshrink fit even on my traditional roadie pipe-cleaner arms. They're long and flush without a hem so meld perfectly with your arms with no perceptible join, although their position, reaching low on the arm, might mess with your tan lines.

Pockets

There are the standard three rear pockets out back, and the dividers are double stitched – good news if you're an over-enthusiastic stuffer – and the tops have a substantial elastic hem to hold stuff in.

The outer pocket openings are angled down to ease reach-round accessibility and the right hand pocket has an extra internal pocket for valuables; it's quite wee so not big enough for a phone but just right for some keys and credit card or something. The top has a fold-over flap to keep things securely in there, and it's not something that's easy to access on the move so it definitely is a safe place, but to be honest I'd happily swap this for a more usable zipped security pocket hidden to the side, like many other jerseys.

The HC Jersey comes in six other colours if this coral pinky one isn't to your fancy. Some of them are more subdued, others are very much for the more extrovert, and I kinda like the in-your-faceness of the Neon Lime, if you want to combine the high-vis safety attributes of a workman's jacket with riding fast and make SMIDSYs a thing of the past.

Value

At the time of writing the HC is discounted to £86.70, but its rrp is £102. It's a tough price point for a jersey, though the fit and comfort are excellent, and the recycled fabrics a bonus.

Compared with similar it's not overpriced – it's a few quid less than the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey, which Alex reviewed in the summer, a very similar item made from recycled materials. The Albion is a lot more subdued in looks, the rest of the colour options being flat colour featuring no funky graphics which might be more your thing, with only the Fluro Green having a garish appeal.

The Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey was given a glowing review – good enough to gain a road.cc Recommends award because it's that special. It offers all the performance, breathability and comfort you'd expect from a top-end, lightweight performance jersey, with the eco bonus of using fabrics recycled from bottles. I prefer the colour scheme of the TICCC jersey, though – and the saving of £18 if you compare full prices (though it's currently available for less than half price).

The TICCC is also just a little less than the Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head, which also scored very highly for fit and attention to detail in Jamie's review, and the sizing is a little more generous if you feel the TICCC might be a bit revealing on you. The pattern is another one worthy of discussion too.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a tight yet comfortably fitting jersey that's excellent at coping with the heat. Even on the hottest, sweatiest days, the fabric of the TICCC HC was light enough and wicked well enough not to ever show the merest hint of getting damp and sweaty. Even at the end of full dawn to dusk days of warm riding it was still comfortable and invisible on, and it isn't a jersey that you feel you have to kick in the direction of the washing machine once finished, either.

Verdict

Tight yet comfortably fitting jersey that's excellent at coping with heat from either the sun or your own efforts

