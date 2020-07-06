The Katusha Icon Jersey offers high performance in almost every area, with great breathability and wicking, although this comes with a high price.

As you can see from the photos, the Icon jersey is a really beautiful orange/bronze colour that the Katusha team riders began to wear as they moved away from the bright red they'd become known for in the mid 2010s (other colours are available). The branding is relatively subtle compared to a lot of other jerseys, with only a small K logo on the front and on the neck, with Katusha written in small letters on the central back pocket. This gives the jersey a clean and classic design.

The fit, despite being described as 'regular' by Katusha, is quite aero focused, with very long sleeves (they sit around 1 1/2 inches above my elbow), and figure-hugging throughout. This is down to the impressive amount of stretch in the material on the front and shoulder panels, which allows it to fit snuggly against a variety of body shapes.

It is made up of nine panels, using four different fabrics throughout. The back panel and underneath the arms are very well ventilated with a perforated fabric that helps with wicking and breathability. Katusha has incorporated 37.5 thermoregulation technology into the fabrics, which is designed to keep your core body temperature at or below 37.5 degrees.

Breathability is impressive. I used this up to around 28°C and found that it kept me cool and comfortable for everything bar those prolonged efforts when nothing's going to prevent you getting hot and uncomfortable. Even the pockets are made from a mesh fabric, so excess heat from your lower back can escape relatively easily.

A full length zip also helps, so when you're halfway up a 30-minute climb in the blazing heat you can just unzip to let more air in.

Wicking was impressive, too, with the material quickly moving moisture away from the body even during particularly hot and sweaty rides. The pockets being mesh also really helps with drying the material quickly, too.

Despite the pockets being mesh, they still hold everything firmly and don't have any additional sag compared to traditional solid fabric pockets.

You get three open pockets and a zip one on the left hand side. Oddly, this was the only part of the jersey that I found slightly off – simply because I am so used to zip pockets being on the right or the central pocket.

A silicone gripper along the bottom of the back keeps everything in place; throughout testing the jersey didn't ride up, even when the pockets were empty.

With an RRP of €150 (about £132), it's expensive for a warm weather jersey, although similar to top-end jerseys from other manufacturers.

Stu tested the ashmei Men's Cycle Croix De Fer Jersey a few weeks ago which costs £128 and has broadly the same qualities in terms of breathability and wicking, although this comes from the 65% merino wool used rather than the polyester mix in the Katusha jersey.

I also tested the Pearl Izumi interval SS jersey earlier in the summer which is £124.99; the Interval is a much more lightweight jersey, shaving 33g off the Katusha.

Overall, I really like this jersey, which is great for long, hot rides with its effective wicking and impressive breathability, helped by some innovative features like the mesh pockets which help to keep your lower back cooler. It also has a classic, clean aesthetic. Some will be put off by the price, but for those looking for a high-performance jersey it's well worth considering.

Verdict

High-performance but high-priced jersey that keeps you cool and comfortable on long hot rides

