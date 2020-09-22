The Alé Graphics Green PRR Road Jersey is a high performing piece of kit ideally suited to warm days when you're riding hard. The fit is very good and it's very well made, and if you want to do your bit for the environment then you'll like the high percentage of recycled fibres in its construction.
Don't start adjusting the colour settings on your screen, the Graphics Green jersey isn't so-named because of its colour, it's all down to its eco credentials. This isn't one of those blue dress/gold dress things. For all the different panels it uses a mixture of polyester-recycled fibres (as much as 95% on the main sections) blended with elastane.
Sometimes, using recycled materials can give a different feel to the finished product, but the Graphics Green PRR jersey feels beautifully soft against the skin and still has plenty of give in the fabric for comfort on the bike.
The front and top of the arms/shoulders are the thickest of the very thin fabrics used, and still let the breeze through to a certain degree without letting a chill in on long, fast descents, while the mesh panels under the arms and across your back allow the heat to escape when you're riding hard or slogging your way up a tough climb. On the whole, the Alé is good at controlling your body temperature right through from the mid-teens Celsius into the upper-20s.
The fit is very close, and I'd say you do need to take sizing into a bit more consideration than you might normally. Alé's clothing tends to come in a little smaller than many UK brands, but its size guide does reflect this so it's best to use that as your first port of call. Basically, if you are a medium in something like dhb and Lusso, you'll be wanting a large in the Graphics Green PRR. Alé also recommends going up a size if you are at the upper end between sizes.
To complete the aero style fit, the sleeves are laser cut, with the cuffs holding in place thanks to the stretchiness of the fabric rather than any form of elastic or silicone gripper. This increases comfort and gives a smooth transition from skin to jersey.
As you'd expect from a race jersey, the rear is dropped to offer protection when in the drops, while the front is much shorter to stop bunching of the fabric.
A neat addition is the garage at the base of the zip to stop it rubbing against your shorts and causing wear and tear, something a lot of brands often neglect.
Pocket-wise, it's a familiar line-up of three running horizontally along the lower back. They are roomy and pretty sturdy so you can carry plenty of essentials. One absentee is a valuables pocket, something that I missed as I like to have my debit card and keys zipped away securely.
To make up for it, though, there's an extra pocket on the side for gels or rubbish.
The overall quality is very decent, with all of the seams neat and tidy throughout.
This goes some way to justifying the £125 price tag. That's the same as Pearl Izumi's Pro Mesh jersey which offers a similar sort of race fit and breathability as the Alé. Adam did have a few issues with the pockets starting to stretch during testing, though.
> Fast fashion – how eco is your cycling clothing?
Castelli's Aero Race 6.0 jersey offers a great fit and good breathability too, but it's cheaper at £110. Using recycled materials can lead to an increase in costings, though, and, as I've said, the performance, comfort and top-notch quality of the Graphics Green PRR certainly help justify the price.
Verdict
Lightweight and breathable race jersey with added green credentials
Make and model: Ale Graphics Green PRR Road Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Alé says, "The PRR jersey turns "Green" in a completely new ecological format. 'Cause cycling is passion but also respect: for our teammates, for our rivals and most important for the environment that surrounds us. Made with over 90% of low environmental impact materials, developed by recycling raw materials already processed. Same performance, new awareness."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Alé lists these details:
Body Mapping
Bonded technology
Green Pocket
Fabrics:
Microforato Green
Mesh Green
Composition:
Main fabric
95% polyester-recycled fibers, 5% elastane-recycled fibers
Front
80% polyester-recycled fibers, 20% elastane
Side
80% polyester-recycled fibers, 20% elastane
Collar
80% polyester-recycled fibers, 20% elastane
Pocket
80% polyester-recycled fibers, 20% elastane
Sleeve
86% polyester-recycled fibers, 14% elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
When it comes to sizing of upper body garments, Alé's tend to come in a little smaller than some so it is best to size up one. Alé's size guide reflects this.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Alé recommends a 30 degree wash and I had no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The lightweight fabrics work very well on warm days.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The close fit without being too restrictive.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No valuables pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's similar in price to Pearl Izumi's offering mentioned in the review, although that had a couple of issues with the pockets during testing. A similarly designed jersey from Castelli, the Aero Race 6.0, costs £15 less at rrp, though it doesn't have the Alé's green credentials.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It is pricier than some on the market but that cost is reflected in the quality, performance and comfort. Overall, I think it's very good.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
