Lusso's Women's Perform Winter Jacket is the most recent offering from the Manchester-based clothing company. It's perfectly suited to cold, damp days in the saddle and doesn't need a huge number of supporting layers to keep you toasty warm. Encouragingly, fabrics are recycled and PFC/PFAS-free, while the packaging is recyclable too. Some bright colour options reinforce the jacket's winter credentials – they're sure to increase your visibility on the dullest of days.

For more options, check out our guide to the best winter cycling jackets.

> Buy now: Lusso Women’s Perform Winter Jacket for £160 from Lusso

The Perform Winter Jacket replaces Lusso's Aqua Extreme Jacket, which itself is an evolution of the Aqua Repel Jacket. We've tested most iterations, starting in 2016 with the Aqua Repel, the Aqua Extreme Repel in 2017, and, most recently, the Extreme Repel V2. While the Extreme V2 never appeared in the women's collection, the Perform is offered in both the women's and men's ranges. Given Stu handed out the coveted 10/10 for the Extreme Repel V2, I was keen to see how the Perform, erm, performed...

Fabrics & fit

The softshell jacket is made with what Lusso describes as a 'new and improved fabric', which has a 20,000mm water column rating and is made from 'a recycled (PFC and PFAS free) polyester face'. The interior is a brushed fleece – soft to the touch, without the cold feel that some water-resistant jackets have. It's got plenty of give in all directions.

The underarm panels are made of a thinner, even stretchier fabric with a DWR treatment.

Colour choices are considerate of all tastes – eye-dazzling orange, bright blue, and black. The orange I've been testing really is striking. It was perfect for foggy conditions when dark gear just blends into the surrounding.

Effective reflective logos and trim have been added at the rear, though it's no match for the generous reflective detailing that appeared on the Aqua Extreme Repel – perhaps a little disappointing if you do a lot of night riding.

For my dimensions, Lusso's size chart suggests a medium jacket (it's not me in the photos, that's Tass, who reckons she'd need a large). The length is spot on for me, both in body and arm. The cut at the front is distinctly bike-specific, so shorter than you might hope for off the bike, but perfect when on it, and the fit around my chest and torso is good – enough room for a baselayer or two.

I found the sleeves a little less optimal, though. They are on the tight side around the forearm, making fitting a jersey under them tough going, and while there's no restriction, it feels like the fabric and seams are being put under stress. Sizing up might be an option, but given the room I have around the torso, it's likely a large would drown my body and possibly lead to flapping in windy conditions.

The drop at the rear is brilliant. The extensive coverage might be seen as an extra layer of protection for the lower back, or a splash board for anyone venturing out without conventional full mudguards in wet conditions.

An effective silicone strip on the inside of the jacket helps to anchor the jacket, holding it firmly in place, even with fully loaded pockets.

At the other end, the collar is exceptionally high, potentially eliminating the need for a neck warmer if you are in the habit of using one. It has the same fleecy lining as the main body so doesn't irritate.

There's also a generous guard for the smooth-running zip, plus a zipper garage at the top. All of this ensures that even if the jacket isn't fully zipped up, the zip itself won't make contact with the neck or chin – good to know if you're not a fan of high collars.

Overall construction and finishing looks good. However, I have reservations about the robustness of some of the fabrics. The cuffs are already showing signs of wear after being used with gloves that have Velcro tabs. Admittedly, Velcro will take its toll on many fabrics, but harder-wearing fabric might have been a better choice here given the high proportion of winter gloves with Velcro (that the cuffs will inevitably be in contact with).

The rear has also acquired a nick in it, perhaps from a sharp keyring or similar object, suggesting the outer membrane is somewhat delicate. In short, treat the jacket with care.

Performance

The Perform arrived just as temperatures dipped, ideal conditions to test Lusso's claim that it's 'designed to tackle the harsh UK winter weather'.

Most of the time I teamed the jacket with a winter-specific baselayer, and rarely added a second one even though there's room – the jacket alone offers excellent protection against biting winds and cold air. Even in sub-zero temperatures my core stayed comfortably warm. There's no need for a gilet, you really do get away with wearing just two layers, even on the coldest of days.

For me the jacket has an upper temperature limit of about 8°C, though that will be an individual preference. I paired it with a short-sleeved baselayer when temperatures neared double figures and found that I wasn't overheating.

The jacket has withstood squally showers very well. A three-hour ride in on-off drizzle was not a problem for it – I arrived home warm and dry (on my upper body) – though persistently heavier rain eventually penetrates the membrane. That's maybe not such bad news if you're happy to sit on an indoor trainer rather than enduring two hours in heavy rain; it's only a few unexpected showers that need to be held off.

> 9 top survival tips for cycling in the rain – essential kit and equipment choices to conquer the wettest rides

If you do opt to venture out in persistent rain and combine the Perform jacket with a full-on waterproof, it'll need to be a generous one in order to accommodate the jacket's bulk, particularly around the neck.

The materials do a good job of retaining body warmth. For the protection it offers against the cold, its breathability is very good. The underarm panels are noticeably effective in regulating body temperature, permitting a welcome amount of airflow. Riding at tempo didn't have me overheating, rather feeling somewhat toasty, and thankfully, this didn't instantly turn to a chilly feel if I backed off.

For me, the jacket performed on a par with Castelli's RoS Light Jacket (though this has been refined since I tested it). The fabrics Lusso uses have a bit more substance to them and feel distinctly cosier, but the overall protection against the elements is parallel. It's a perfect choice for a bitterly cold day when there's a chance of precipitation. Lusso has UK riders covered.

Pockets

The pockets are much more roomy than those you get with many women's jackets – there's ample space to accommodate a waterproof in the central rear pocket, and a mini-pump on top. The side ones don't compensate in terms of capacity as a consequence either – they are comparable to many brands' central pockets in terms of volume.

An elasticated trim ensures contents are secure, and I've had no issues accessing them – they are well positioned. That includes the zipped valuable pocket, which has a decent opening to get your hand in.

Value

Considering the level of protection the Perform Winter Jacket offers, without the need for a supporting gilet or mid-layer, the £160 price tag is far from eye-watering.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jackets here

By comparison, Specialized's RBX Softshell is £150 and won't hold off any rain, and my experience with Pactimo's Storm + Jacket was underwhelming and that has an rrp of £170. And the most recent version of the Castelli RoS Jacket that I mentioned earlier is £320.

Conclusion

Despite my quibbles with the delicate fabrics and the tighter-than-expected sleeves, I've really warmed to the Perform Winter Jacket. I would definitely recommend it as a reliable option if you're happy to get outside when the temperatures tumble, the northerly winds pick up and showers are forecast.

Verdict

First-rate protection as the temperatures plummet and showers are around, but handle the fabrics with care

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website