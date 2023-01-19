Pactimo Women’s Storm+ Jacket

Pactimo's Women's Storm+ Jacket is designed for volatile conditions associated with the shoulder seasons. It's got some nice features and works well in cool conditions, but the DWR really isn't up to much – you'll need to carry a rain jacket if you want to stay dry. It also struggles to compete with other jackets boasting similar properites and potentially better tailoring.

Pactimo claims the Storm+ can be paired with anything from a basic summer jersey to its Storm+ Thermal LS Jersey. It definitnely needs a baselayer as a minimum – it's not the kind of interior that feels cosy against bare skin.

Fit

I've been testing a medium, as suggested by Pactimo's size guide. It claims the jacket will 'fit seamlessly over your kit without the flap and excess material usually associated with protective outerwear'.

The fit around the midriff was generous enough to get a jersey and baselayer underneath without feeling constricted. This makes it great for when the temperatures really sink and you want to layer up. With just a baselayer, there was plenty of breathing room; not flapping around, but comfortably unrestrictive.

However, there was definitely a noticeable excess of fabric around the shoulders and upper arms, which doesn't fall into place when on the bike: it wrinkles and gathers.

Perhaps this is standard tailoring in Pactimo's outerwear; Rebecca had the same issue with the Alpine Jacket. I don't consider myself to have a slight upper body so it's likely to be generous on most, and excessively so if you have narrow shoulders and arms. I doubt the tailoring would suit those looking for a performance-fitting jacket.

Ordinarily, I would consider sizing down to address the upper-body fit. However, that would risk losing sleeve and body length and the jacket becoming tight around the midriff when teamed with more than just a baselayer.

Thanks to the sleeve length being spot on, I could easily pull the cuffs over gloves and not experience any riding up.

Collar height is well judged, too: not too high to irritate, but high enough to keep out cold air when fully zipped.

The lower hem is elasticated with a silicone strip to hold it in place. If I had unevenly loaded pockets, the jacket was prone to swinging round, particularly when combined with just a single baselayer.

Performance

My first outings with the jacket were in dry conditions, between about 5 and 9°C. Teamed with just a long sleeve baselayer, the jacket is ideal for steady riding, but if I lifted the tempo, I started to become uncomfortably warm. Using the lateral zips and two-way central zip really helped get some airflow to my torso and regulate the core. Thanks to a long toggle that doesn't escape gloved hands, the lateral zippers are easy to reach and use.

In temperatures under 5°C, I found the jacket needs more support than just a baselayer. This isn't surprising when you feel how thin the fabric is. Breathability is average, so choosing mid and baselayers that are very breathable was a priority. I still made use of the zips in cold conditions to prevent a build-up of moisture inside.

In short, the Storm+ performs well in dry conditions, provided you team it with the right layers, and make full use of the lateral vents and two-way zipper.

The jacket is treated with a non-PFC DWR which, in my experience, just doesn't seem to work. The softshell fended off water for about five minutes on its first rainy outing, and over the next four weeks its performance has rapidly gone downhill.

Sadly, the treatment isn't as durable as PFC DWR, and the jacket is pretty much useless in the face of a shower now that it has been washed a few times. It clings to whatever is under it and can feel pretty chilly if the rain has soaked right through.

Thankfully, a strong wind tends to dry out the thin fabric quite quickly.

Practicalities

Pactimo has at least nailed pocket positioning and capacity. I could load up the three rear pockets without issue: rain jacket, food and phone. There's also a spacious zipped valuables pocket, with an opening I can get my hand into (which isn't always a given).

The jacket comes in three different colours: black, grey and the fluoro yellow I've been testing. I love that this is an option and would have chosen it if investing; it's visible from a long way off on a dull day, forewarning other road users. There are token reflective strips at the rear, too, on all three colours.

That said, being visible doesn't eradicate careless drivers. Sadly, I got wiped out while wearing this jacket. On the plus side, I can testify that the softshell fabric is surprisingly robust – it survived a significant encounter with the asphalt better than my ribs did.

The Storm+ isn't overly heavy and I've enjoyed a few outings with it stowed in a rack bag or pannier as an extra layer for long rides. I'd say it's better suited to riders who aren't looking for performance gains, who prefer traditional layering over modern, do-it-all garments.

Value

At £170, for what it offers, the Storm+ isn't outstanding value for money, especially since you'll need to invest in supporting layers.

Stolen Goat's Alpine Epic Jacket is more expensive at £190, but if the women's version lives up to the men's, it offers better protection in damp conditions and doesn't require as many layers in colder weather. John rated the men's version when he tested it a couple of months ago. Its Climb and Conquer Jacket is £20 less than the Pactimo.

Another more expensive option is Assos' Dyora RS Spring Fall Jacket, which again might be worth the extra (albeit another £95 in this case). Suvi found that it offered a snug, aero-orientated fit and similar performance to the Storm+.

Conclusion

If layering is your thing and you prefer a looser fit to a snug, performance-focused cut, the Storm+ is worth considering. It's not the best value, but with well-judged body and sleeve-length, roomy pockets and a high-vis option, it should suit those who like to grind out winter miles.

Verdict

Fine if you like to layer, but the DWR isn't up to much and you'll want to check the fit before investing

