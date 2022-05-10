The Blackmore Bib Shorts are stylish and good value, made with a quality compression fabric and firm but supportive pad suitable for long days in the saddle. The high front will likely get you rummaging a little more than usual when nature calls, and the logo might not appeal to all, but the performance will.

Blackmore is a small brand based in Essex, named after the village where the founders grew up. These are its only men's bib shorts, and are made from Easy Rider compression fabric, sourced from Sitip in Italy. It feels high quality, with a medium weight, and strong flatlock stitching holds everything together and in place securely.

The edges of the fabric are all precisely laser cut rather than hemmed, meaning they lie flat against the skin. I found them very comfortable.

I tried a large, and on my 34-inch waist and stocky build they felt a perfect fit. The compression fabric feels supportive but not too tight anywhere. As every edge on the shorts is hemless, nothing digs in anywhere. There's silicone backing at the ends of the legs, and this formed against the back of my knees without any gaps.

I really like the Armadillio AirPlus pad, which is slightly thinner than others I've tried. Its multiple-layered memory foam construction is firm yet still has flexibility to contour against the tender parts. I weigh 92kg so really appreciated the comfort on long rides. The pad also has little multicoloured ducks on it – a cute touch!

The 75mm-deep cuff has slightly sticky-to-the-touch silicone dimples on the skin side, which keep the legs perfectly in place. These also secure knee and leg warmers, if you need to use them – they stayed perfectly in place with no slippage.

I found the front of the Blackmore bibs comes up "belly button high", which made a mid-ride toilet break a little trickier than in other shorts, with a little bit more ferreting around required than I normally have to do. The hemless fabric on the front hasn't shown any signs of overstretching, though.

I wore these in temperatures ranging from a chilly 5°C with added knee warmers, up to about 20°C, and they felt spot on. I think they would cope with temperatures well into the mid-20s without feeling too hot.

For the kind of riding I do – rides between 60 and 160km, plus some commuting in between – they're ideal, performing well and remaining comfortable throughout. Even on the longest rides I didn't get any chafing at all; I didn't really have to think about them, they just performed, and I could just concentrate on enjoying the ride, which I think is the sign of a great pair of bibs.

Washing is simple: 40 degrees, and they've come out like new every time. I was wearing these every other day during the test period, and apart from some minor bobbling on the straps, they're lasting really well.

The only thing that I think might divide opinion on these shorts is the Rapha-esque logo. The Blackmore bibs even come with a sticker in the packaging saying "My other shorts are Rapha", which made me chuckle. Personally, I quite like it, though I'm a bit disappointed that there's no duck logo on our test pair, as there is on the Blackmore website.

Value

For £100, the Blackmore shorts are well priced for their quality and fit. I'd definitely put them into a "good value" category, compared to their peers.

Looking at the most obvious competition, with a very similar leg logo, it's got to be the Rapha Pro Team Training bib shorts at £140.

They scored well in our review for their quality materials and style, and are a similar medium thickness fabric, although reviewer Nick did feel they were perhaps a few centimetres too short.

Another pair of medium-weight bib shorts good for all-day riding are the CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Bib Shorts. These also cost more than the Blackmores, currently £125. Interestingly, our reviewer George said they also had a high front, making calls of a nature a little tricky.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling bib shorts

The Lusso Carbon bib shorts are some of the highest rated shorts on road.cc, and come in at a fiver less than the Blackmores at £95, so are also very good value. Our tester Mike raved about their comfort on long rides and awarded them full marks overall.

Conclusion

In summary, these are quality bib shorts that offer great support from the compression fabric and firm but supportive pad. The only very minor downside is the high front, which might have you fishing around during a pee-stop more than usual, but I can forgive them that. Definitely a pair to consider for your cycling wardrobe.

Verdict

Very comfortable shorts with a good, supportive fit and a great pad to match

