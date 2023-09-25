Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Gloves - mitts
Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves2023 Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves.jpg

Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves

8
by Ben Woodhouse
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 19:45
0
£30.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Great pair of gloves – breathable, comfortable, stylish and good value
Comfortable
Look good
Breathable
Good value
Get dirty easily
Weight: 
25g
Contact: 
www.lusso.bike
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves fit well and are very comfortable, with padding that does a great job of soaking up the vibrations of the road. They are also reasonably priced.

For more options, check out our guide to the best summer cycling gloves.

> Buy now: Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves for £27 from Lusso

How much padding you like, if any, is a personal preference. I'd say these have a medium level of padding, all in the right places. I've worn these on plenty of long rides and found them comfortable throughout. I'd be happy wearing them on any road ride.

The combination of mesh material between the fingers and thin material on the top of the hand means they are very breathable too. I've tested the mitts in some hot conditions over 30℃ and found them comfortable throughout, even when I've been very sweaty.

There is no Velcro strap here, like on all the other mitts I own, but the stretchy material means they stay in place easily. There's also a tab that can be used to help take them off.

The elastic suede material on the palm is very grippy, and even after a torrential downpour I never had any issues.

The suede palms can look dirty quite quickly, but they always come up clean after every wash. I've tested these over around 1,500km and they look in great condition.

2023 Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves - palm.jpg

Lusso says there's a thumb nose wipe, but it just looks like a reinforcement patch; you can use it as a nose wipe, but it could do with being a bit bigger.

There's also a reflective logo on the back of the hand.

I am usually between sizes for mitts; I tested the large and they were in line with the size guide. I would probably have been fine with medium, but these were comfortable.

I think the navy looks good – if you're not so sure, the gloves come in four other colours: black, red, plum and olive.

Value

In the current times of everything costing a fortune, £30 for the Paragon mitts seems like a fair price. They are even cheaper at £27 on the Lusso website at the moment.

George really liked the Endura Pro Aerogel Mitts, which sound similar in terms of padding, but they're a tenner more at £39.99.

Galibier is always a good value barometer and its Zephyr All Surface mitts are only £1 cheaper at £28.90. Dave found these to be very comfortable.

Conclusion

Overall, these are a great pair of summer mitts. They are comfortable, breathable and look good. They are also reasonably priced too.

Verdict

Great pair of gloves – breathable, comfortable, stylish and good value

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Lusso says: "The Paragon Summer Cycling Gloves provide comfort and breathability on long rides. Using a lightweight, breathable fabric on the back and an elastic suede palm on the front with padding in all the right places. Mesh in between the fingers ensures breathability and a luxurious hand feel, whilst the charcoal reflective logos come alive at night. Finished with easy pull on/off tabs and a thumb nose wipe area, Enjoy the summer with the Paragon Summer cycling mitts."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Lusso lists:

Four way stretch fabric

Breathable

Sustainable fabrics

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

At £30 these are well priced against others.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed at 30 degrees with the rest of my cycling kit and came up clean.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great; I was very happy with these.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very comfortable, about the right level of padding for my liking.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The palms get dirty easily but come clean easily too.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

These are good value compared to others we have tested.

They are £1 more than the Galibier Zephyr All Surface mitts, but £10 less than the Endura Pro Aerogel mitts.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, these are a great pair of gloves, they are comfortable, breathable and look good. They are also pretty good value too!

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves 2023
Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves
Lusso 2023
lusso

Latest Comments

 