The Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves fit well and are very comfortable, with padding that does a great job of soaking up the vibrations of the road. They are also reasonably priced.

For more options, check out our guide to the best summer cycling gloves.

> Buy now: Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves for £27 from Lusso

How much padding you like, if any, is a personal preference. I'd say these have a medium level of padding, all in the right places. I've worn these on plenty of long rides and found them comfortable throughout. I'd be happy wearing them on any road ride.

The combination of mesh material between the fingers and thin material on the top of the hand means they are very breathable too. I've tested the mitts in some hot conditions over 30℃ and found them comfortable throughout, even when I've been very sweaty.

There is no Velcro strap here, like on all the other mitts I own, but the stretchy material means they stay in place easily. There's also a tab that can be used to help take them off.

The elastic suede material on the palm is very grippy, and even after a torrential downpour I never had any issues.

The suede palms can look dirty quite quickly, but they always come up clean after every wash. I've tested these over around 1,500km and they look in great condition.

Lusso says there's a thumb nose wipe, but it just looks like a reinforcement patch; you can use it as a nose wipe, but it could do with being a bit bigger.

There's also a reflective logo on the back of the hand.

I am usually between sizes for mitts; I tested the large and they were in line with the size guide. I would probably have been fine with medium, but these were comfortable.

I think the navy looks good – if you're not so sure, the gloves come in four other colours: black, red, plum and olive.

Value

In the current times of everything costing a fortune, £30 for the Paragon mitts seems like a fair price. They are even cheaper at £27 on the Lusso website at the moment.

George really liked the Endura Pro Aerogel Mitts, which sound similar in terms of padding, but they're a tenner more at £39.99.

Galibier is always a good value barometer and its Zephyr All Surface mitts are only £1 cheaper at £28.90. Dave found these to be very comfortable.

Conclusion

Overall, these are a great pair of summer mitts. They are comfortable, breathable and look good. They are also reasonably priced too.

Verdict

Great pair of gloves – breathable, comfortable, stylish and good value

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website