The Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves fit well and are very comfortable, with padding that does a great job of soaking up the vibrations of the road. They are also reasonably priced.
How much padding you like, if any, is a personal preference. I'd say these have a medium level of padding, all in the right places. I've worn these on plenty of long rides and found them comfortable throughout. I'd be happy wearing them on any road ride.
The combination of mesh material between the fingers and thin material on the top of the hand means they are very breathable too. I've tested the mitts in some hot conditions over 30℃ and found them comfortable throughout, even when I've been very sweaty.
There is no Velcro strap here, like on all the other mitts I own, but the stretchy material means they stay in place easily. There's also a tab that can be used to help take them off.
The elastic suede material on the palm is very grippy, and even after a torrential downpour I never had any issues.
The suede palms can look dirty quite quickly, but they always come up clean after every wash. I've tested these over around 1,500km and they look in great condition.
Lusso says there's a thumb nose wipe, but it just looks like a reinforcement patch; you can use it as a nose wipe, but it could do with being a bit bigger.
There's also a reflective logo on the back of the hand.
I am usually between sizes for mitts; I tested the large and they were in line with the size guide. I would probably have been fine with medium, but these were comfortable.
I think the navy looks good – if you're not so sure, the gloves come in four other colours: black, red, plum and olive.
Value
In the current times of everything costing a fortune, £30 for the Paragon mitts seems like a fair price. They are even cheaper at £27 on the Lusso website at the moment.
George really liked the Endura Pro Aerogel Mitts, which sound similar in terms of padding, but they're a tenner more at £39.99.
Galibier is always a good value barometer and its Zephyr All Surface mitts are only £1 cheaper at £28.90. Dave found these to be very comfortable.
Conclusion
Overall, these are a great pair of summer mitts. They are comfortable, breathable and look good. They are also reasonably priced too.
Verdict
Great pair of gloves – breathable, comfortable, stylish and good value
Make and model: Lusso Paragon Summer Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says: "The Paragon Summer Cycling Gloves provide comfort and breathability on long rides. Using a lightweight, breathable fabric on the back and an elastic suede palm on the front with padding in all the right places. Mesh in between the fingers ensures breathability and a luxurious hand feel, whilst the charcoal reflective logos come alive at night. Finished with easy pull on/off tabs and a thumb nose wipe area, Enjoy the summer with the Paragon Summer cycling mitts."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Four way stretch fabric
Breathable
Sustainable fabrics
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
At £30 these are well priced against others.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed at 30 degrees with the rest of my cycling kit and came up clean.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great; I was very happy with these.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable, about the right level of padding for my liking.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The palms get dirty easily but come clean easily too.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are good value compared to others we have tested.
They are £1 more than the Galibier Zephyr All Surface mitts, but £10 less than the Endura Pro Aerogel mitts.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, these are a great pair of gloves, they are comfortable, breathable and look good. They are also pretty good value too!
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
