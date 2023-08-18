Galibier Zephyr All Surface Mitts

Instead of using a Velcro closure, these mitts rely on a high-stretch knitted back to keep everything in place. And it's a very effective solution: the gloves are in full contact with your hands and don't slide around at all. It does make them harder to get off, though, so pulling them on and off for bike fettling or nature breaks is a bit more of a faff than some. There are finger tabs, but the gloves are snug enough that I didn't find them that effective.
The padding on the AX suede palm isn't thick but it is effective, and Galibier says that it's optimised for multiple hand positions on the bars. Certainly after a few rides I found them very comfortable, and a fit-and-forget option for road and gravel excursions.
I say 'after a few rides' because some of the stitching between the fingers took a couple of washes to soften up and form itself into shape, and for the first couple of rides the gloves were rubbing a bit between first and second fingers.
It probably didn't help that their first outing was on a long ride on the hottest day of the year, where I definitely wouldn't have worn any gloves had I not had some needing some miles. These Zephyr mitts are thicker than many, and when it's very hot – 'very hot' here in the British sense, so over 25°C – they're probably not your best option.
Luckily this summer I've not had to think about overheating too often. They're fine in the rain, though, I can report after extensive testing, and that's no doubt helped to form them to my hands as well.
The Zephyr mitts are very well made, and after 1,000km or so on the bars they've made it to the top of the mitts pile and they're first out of the drawer; they definitely wear in rather than wear out. I wasn't sure about these mitts at first, but now I'm really happy with them.
I've got them nice and sticky with dust and sweat and rain and snot a few times, and they wash up just fine. There's no specific snot wipe on them but the whole of the back sort of works, so I didn't miss it.
Just under 30 quid for a well-made pair of mitts certainly isn't expensive: you could pay double that for some Giro Supernatural mitts if you wanted (although Ben did think they were excellent). Equally, good cheaper options such as Lusso's summer gloves (in various designs) are available.
These Zephyr mitts are good value without being the huge bargain that some Galibier kit is; they should last, though, so they're definitely worth adding to your wish list.
Very well made mitts that work well on the road and are sturdy enough for gravel excursions
Make and model: Galibier Zephyr All Surface Mitts
Tell us what the product is for
Galibier says: "A super durable, knitted cycling glove for maximum comfort in summer.
Your hands are the crucial contact point on loose surfaces. Changing grip with the tyres require ever changing control and grip on the bars. Our new Zephyr knitted mitts are highly breathable contact with your bicycle. AX Suede anti-slip palm ensures you are always in control. Using a light, high stretch knitted fabric mean there is no need for velcro to maintain perfect fit. The padding is optimized only to protect the ulnar nerve and provides excellent comfort without reducing handlebar feel.
Comfort and control are key, so we have optimised the padding where is is needed, so multiple hand positions – while palm perforations and mesh finger inserts will prevent your hands getting clammy. Plus, the tab for easy removal and machine washability make these gloves easy to care for.
Easy fit. Easy Care. Are these the best mitts on the market..? Possibly"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Galibier:
Main Fabric Content
KNIT PANEL: 96% POLYESTER, 4% SPANDEX, PALM: 80% POLYESTER, 20% PU
Custom engineered knitted top panel creates comfort fit
Highly durable Nylon upper offers crash protection and durability
Reflective galibier logo
AX Suede anti slip palm – grips when wet
Breathable inner finger mesh fourchettes
Breathable laser cut palm perforations
Touchscreen conductive fingertips
ARIAPRENE® engineered palm padding
UV sun protection
Care instructions
Machine Wash at 30°C / 86°F
Do not use fabric conditioner
Dry flat, do not tumble dry
Do not bleach, iron or dry clean
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I wore XLs, my hands are big (size 12) and they were fine. They're nice and stretchy.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
I needed to get through a couple of rides where I didn't find them especially comfortable, and after that they fitted like, erm, a glove.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Good value, though not the obvious bargain some Galibier stuff is.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Chuck 'em in the wash, come up looking like new.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable after a few wears, well made, inexpensive.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Some stitching took a while to soften up, and they're hard to get on and off in a hurry.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Quite a lot of mitts are around £30, although you can pay quite a bit more if you want. There are some cheaper options but probably they're not as sturdy as these Zephyrs are.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good overall: they're really well made and very comfortable after you've worn them in.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
Maybe get on to the local council. They have a duty to promote sustainable travel to school - and to publish a plan about it. More in here -...
I feel like I've come back to this thread and missed a really big change of tone... Why the heated discussion of lesser known 1960s skiffle bands?
Best comment of the day... you win the Internet. 👏
I've just come back from Toronto. I didn't see him.
What if... women don't want to cycle?...
"of course in the social media era you can check if the bike is visible in any profile pictures, or on Strava activities"...
I travelled in 2016 with a bike bag that was slightly oversize. They objected to the size at St Pancras (they even had a measuring stick!),...
The neoprene sock and CP0018 feature on all the CF SLX models too (starting at £3,499) so you're not paying £2,000 for those. The price premium for...
Core work is important, as you will be in a static position for a long period. ...
You said shooting an albatross for good luck? If he'd shot an albatross it would have caused the accidents!