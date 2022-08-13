Endura FS260-Pro Aerogel Mitt

The Endura FS260-Pro Aerogel Mitts are comfortable, breathable, and grippy with a decent – but not overwhelming – amount of padding. You still get some road feel, whilst they damp out the worst impacts from rough roads, bumps, and jolts.
One of the most noticeable elements here is the palm. It's a siliconed microfibre, and the pads on the bottom of the hand have a much thicker, almost plastic covering. They're unlike almost any other mitts I have tried before.
his is because rather than just stitching the pads in like normal, Endura secures the larger pads in place with this thick, plasticky mesh to allow air to flow through them. It also creates more squidge, and feels more absorbent than a regular pad – which is a nice touch.
They don't lose any flexibility, as these are at the bottom of the palm – further forward the material is relatively thin bar one other small pad beneath your knuckles for protection when you're gripping the hoods or drops.
In terms of the performance on the road they still provide a decent amount of damping of bumps and rough surfaces, but because of the relatively thin material towards the top of the palm it still leaves enough road feel to feel confident. It's not close to having something unpadded, but a big improvement over other padded mitts I've used.
Unsurprisingly, given that the entire palm has been siliconed, they offer very good grip even in the wet. To be completely honest, I tested these in London over July and August, where we have not had rain for around two months... so finding out involved simply pouring my water bottle over my hands occasionally. They stayed impressively grippy.
On the top there's a thin lycra with a mesh material running across the top of the knuckles. This allowed air to flow well; these mitts stayed cool and dry in all but the most sweaty situations.
They sit well on the hands too, with no bunching or folding; I'm not sure if that gives you any kind of aero advantage, but it certainly makes them more comfortable. I didn't have any issues with rubbing or discomfort.
Endura has included a few little nice touches. For instance they have the obligatory sweat/glasses wipe on the thumbs, pull tags on the two middle fingers for getting them off and a tag on the wrist to help get them on.
Value
At £35.99 these are relatively top end in terms of price, but certainly aren't the most expensive we've seen. For the quality and design I would argue it's a fair price, especially as they feel built to last.
If you're looking for something a little different, the Castelli Rosso Corsa Espresso Gloves I tested in 2019 are now £49, while the Altura Progel Mitts are cheaper at £30, though much more minimalist with the padding and not quite as breathable or well ventilated.
Overall
I was impressed by these mitts. They have a great fit, impressive wicking and the breathability is good, while the padding soaks up the bumps without losing as much road feel as the more heavily padded options.
Verdict
Impressive and well-ventilated mitts that do exactly what's needed on warmer rides
Make and model: Endura FS260-Pro Aerogel Mitt
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "Race-proven, performance road mitt with impressive venting perforated gel padding. For the committed rider on a serious day out."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
Wicking, high stretch back hand panels ensure fantastic fit
Palmistry technology with perforated gel padding and open venting
Silicone palm print for grip
Finger tabs for easy glove removal
Velcro adjuster strap for secure fit
Terry sweat wipe
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Well made. I particularly like the siliconing of the palm for grip.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Very good. Excellent ventilation combined with good grip and effective padding.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Impressive with no folding, bunching or rubbing.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable thanks to good padding and ventilation.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Just stick them in a 30 degree wash, no problem.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed well – good grip, ventilation, and comfort.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The siliconed palm, both for grip and durability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing major to report.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £39.99 these are relatively top end in terms of price, but certainly aren't the most expensive we've seen. For the quality and design I would argue it's a fair price, especially as they feel built to last.
If you're looking for something a little different, the Castelli Rosso Corsa Espresso Gloves I tested in 2019 are now £49, while the Altura Progel Mitts are cheaper at £30, though much more minimalist with the padding and not quite as breathable or well ventilated.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A top notch set of mitts with well-placed pads and innovative ventilation. Mitts are very easy to get wrong, but Endura has nailed it here.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
