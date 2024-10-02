Support road.cc

review
Gloves - mitts
VeloToze Aero Gloves2024 VeloToze Aero Gloves.jpg

VeloToze Aero Gloves

7
by Ed Morgan
Wed, Oct 02, 2024 15:45
0
£34.90

VERDICT:

7
10
Good quality minimalist mitts with the added potential of an aerodynamic benefit – though watch the sizing
Effective pull tabs
Low-profile aero design
Good length cuff
Effective padding
Came up small
Weight: 
25g
Contact: 
www.velotoze.uk
The veloToze Aero Gloves are low-profile mitts designed to make you faster on the bike without sacrificing comfort. Their fabric is designed to reduce 'aerodynamic drag to a minimum', their pull tabs make them easy to get off and on and the price is about right, making these well worth considering.

> Buy now: veloToze Aero Gloves for £34.90 from veloToze

2024 VeloToze Aero Gloves - palm.jpg

I don't usually wear mitts during warmer weather as I find them slightly uncomfortable on longer rides – but I always reach for a pair in races such as town centre crits.

Fortunately, veloToze has made these mitts with a very low profile and with just a thin pad on the palm, so they don't feel too restrictive.

2024 VeloToze Aero Gloves - palm detail.jpg

Above the thin palm padding, there are two tidy little pull tabs to help you remove the mitts after your ride. It is a neat little touch, so you don't end up turning the mitts inside out after every ride.

2024 VeloToze Aero Gloves - finger tabs.jpg

These are accompanied by pull tabs at the cuffs to help you pull them on tightly and to make sure they sit just right.

2024 VeloToze Aero Gloves - wrist tab.jpg

My main criticism of these is the fit. I wear large size gloves in most brands, but the large in these came up a little loose around the backs of my hands and wrists – so I'd suggest going down a size.

Value

At £34.90 – though they were £31.90 when I tested them – they're around what you'd expect to pay for mitts of this sort of quality.

The dhb Aeron Lab Aero mitts were £35 when we tested them but are now £40. These are similarly lightweight and have similar features too, such as the pull tabs and longer cuffs.

The Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts are around a third cheaper at £21.89, have thicker palms and come in a striking colour.

Our best summer cycling gloves buyer's guide covers a variety of options at a wide range of prices.

> Buy now: veloToze Aero Gloves for £34.90 from veloToze

Overall

If you get the fit right – I'd recommend sizing down – these are a very low-profile pair of mitts that are comfortable for longer rides and with a potential aero advantage.

Verdict

Good quality minimalist mitts with the added potential of an aerodynamic benefit – though watch the sizing

road.cc test report

Make and model: VeloToze Aero Gloves

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

veloToze says these are to help "enhance your speed and comfort during every ride".

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

veloToze says: "Advanced Aero Fabric: Our Aero Gloves are meticulously crafted using advanced aero fabric that ingeniously disrupts the airflow, reducing aerodynamic drag to a minimum.

Aero Comfortable Fit: The slim-fit design of these gloves conforms snugly to your hands, providing a streamlined profile while ensuring maximum comfort for everyday riding. We've integrated minimalist gel pads that offer just the right amount of cushion for your palms without sacrificing the crucial connection to the handlebar.

Convenient Design: Pull tabs thoughtfully placed between the fingers make the removal of these gloves effortless."

MATERIALS

43% polyester, 43% nylon, 13% spandex, 1% polyurethane

Rate the product for quality:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

I didn't notice any extra speed during my rides, but the gloves were comfortable and didn't cause me any issues. That said, I suspect that aero gains from your mitts, while perhaps detectable in a wind tunnel, are going to be a pretty marginal gain for most of us.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Pull tabs to help put gloves on and take gloves off.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The fit was quite big.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The price is pretty much on a par with other gloves of a similar quality.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The gloves performed well and have the aero 'look' to them, although I can't say if they actually made me any faster. I did find they had a slightly looser fit than I would want from an aero-style glove.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 185cm  Weight: 68kg

I usually ride: Dolan Rebus  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.

