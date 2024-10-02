The veloToze Aero Gloves are low-profile mitts designed to make you faster on the bike without sacrificing comfort. Their fabric is designed to reduce 'aerodynamic drag to a minimum', their pull tabs make them easy to get off and on and the price is about right, making these well worth considering.

I don't usually wear mitts during warmer weather as I find them slightly uncomfortable on longer rides – but I always reach for a pair in races such as town centre crits.

Fortunately, veloToze has made these mitts with a very low profile and with just a thin pad on the palm, so they don't feel too restrictive.

Above the thin palm padding, there are two tidy little pull tabs to help you remove the mitts after your ride. It is a neat little touch, so you don't end up turning the mitts inside out after every ride.

These are accompanied by pull tabs at the cuffs to help you pull them on tightly and to make sure they sit just right.

My main criticism of these is the fit. I wear large size gloves in most brands, but the large in these came up a little loose around the backs of my hands and wrists – so I'd suggest going down a size.

Value

At £34.90 – though they were £31.90 when I tested them – they're around what you'd expect to pay for mitts of this sort of quality.

The dhb Aeron Lab Aero mitts were £35 when we tested them but are now £40. These are similarly lightweight and have similar features too, such as the pull tabs and longer cuffs.

The Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts are around a third cheaper at £21.89, have thicker palms and come in a striking colour.

Our best summer cycling gloves buyer's guide covers a variety of options at a wide range of prices.

Overall

If you get the fit right – I'd recommend sizing down – these are a very low-profile pair of mitts that are comfortable for longer rides and with a potential aero advantage.

Verdict

Good quality minimalist mitts with the added potential of an aerodynamic benefit – though watch the sizing