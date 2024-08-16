The GripGrab Expert RC Max Padded Short Finger Summer Gloves promise to combine maximum comfort with maximum durability. Several weeks and several hundred mixed terrain miles down the line, they're the most comfortable pair of summer mitts I can recall wearing.

The first 300 miles were on my gravel bike, on a mix of asphalt, unmade roads, bridleways and forest trails, and my positive experiences led to the Expert RC Max mitts becoming go-tos, racking up more miles on the tarmac on my TT and early '90s road bikes.

Grip has been universally good, regardless of whether it's been baking hot and 28 degrees or damp and lapping at 14 – something I attribute to the mitts' matt suede palms and generous rubbery silicone detailing, and really appreciated on longer rides. When mental and physical fatigue was creeping in, I could remain in full control with a light touch, even when descending quickly. The silicone detailing also came in handy when grabbing a bottle or wielding a multi-tool.

The Ride Comfort Max foam padding in the palms is generous without being bulky. A mix of high-density and memory foams, it conforms beautifully to the bars' profiles when alternating between drops and hoods or tops, and insulation against low-level vibrations and bigger jolts is also excellent. I'm yet to experience any soreness, tingling or similar discomfort, even on rides of six hours plus.

I've also been pleasantly surprised at how well the perforated backs have kept things temperate. In common with a lot of polyester weaves, there's a faint misting given 20 minutes' riding before the fibres awaken, spiriting unwanted moisture away.

While the hook and loop closures aren't overly awkward to adjust, they're a little small; I would have preferred something a little larger.

Stitching is uniform and rugged throughout, and the thumb section is designed to tame runny noses and sweaty brows.

White, black and hi-viz yellow are alternatives if navy blue's not to your taste.

Sizing/fit

I'd call the fit snug rather than skintight, and they've relaxed very slightly with wear. To help with removal there's a handy little tab between the middle fingers to tug on.

In recent years I've found most manufacturers' mediums a good fit, but here I've needed to go with large. The sizing chart is extremely accurate, so you can rely on that to find the right size. Sizing is comprehensive, too, ranging from XS to XXL.

Care/durability

Used extensively off road, with the usual encounters with thorns, thistles and similarly frisky foliage, there are no signs of premature wear either in the fabric or stitching. Muddy spatter and chain lube have also lifted off surprisingly well, given a quick shot of degreaser before being popped into the wash at 30 degrees.

I've also handwashed them using soapflakes and luke warm water to see how they'd fare mid-tour or on a multi-day bikepacking jaunt, and though they didn't come up quite so pristine there were no nasty niffs and any staining lifted convincingly.

Value

While £55 is at the higher end of the market, it's by no means an exception. Castelli's Rosso Corsa Pro V Gloves are £54.95, come in a choice of four colours and also feature stretch mesh backs and faux leather palms with silicone grippers and beefy gel padding. The Rosso Corsa 2s are the women's version, and slightly cheaper at £50.

They're a fiver cheaper than Rapha's Classic Mitts which, as the name suggests, are a mix of classic and modern. Available in a choice of dark navy, black or olive, they feature a stretch polyester/elastane back and Pittards leather palm for all-conditions grip, which means handwash only.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best summer cycling gloves

Their Brevet counterparts are arguably a closer rival to the Expert RC Max mitts, but have an RRP of £65, though currently reduced to £48. They have minimal stitched seams and employ a similar synthetic suede palm developed for the US military, while padding is Poron memory foam. Colours are limited to black or navy, with retro-reflective detailing.

They start to look a bit of a bargain compared with MAAP's Pro Race Mitts, though – available in nine colours, with multi-density foam padding, an antibacterial component, minimal seams and elasticated stretch cuff, and a suggested temperature range of 15 to 35°C, and yours for £70.

Conclusion

Though I found the hook and loop closure good rather than great, the Expert RC Max mitts have otherwise impressed. The padding seems uniformly effective, regardless of where you're riding, and without being overly bulky, they wash and wear well, and though relatively pricey for mitts, there are much more expensive options.

Verdict

Well-designed mitts that perform equally well on and off road