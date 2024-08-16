The GripGrab Expert RC Max Padded Short Finger Summer Gloves promise to combine maximum comfort with maximum durability. Several weeks and several hundred mixed terrain miles down the line, they're the most comfortable pair of summer mitts I can recall wearing.
The first 300 miles were on my gravel bike, on a mix of asphalt, unmade roads, bridleways and forest trails, and my positive experiences led to the Expert RC Max mitts becoming go-tos, racking up more miles on the tarmac on my TT and early '90s road bikes.
Grip has been universally good, regardless of whether it's been baking hot and 28 degrees or damp and lapping at 14 – something I attribute to the mitts' matt suede palms and generous rubbery silicone detailing, and really appreciated on longer rides. When mental and physical fatigue was creeping in, I could remain in full control with a light touch, even when descending quickly. The silicone detailing also came in handy when grabbing a bottle or wielding a multi-tool.
The Ride Comfort Max foam padding in the palms is generous without being bulky. A mix of high-density and memory foams, it conforms beautifully to the bars' profiles when alternating between drops and hoods or tops, and insulation against low-level vibrations and bigger jolts is also excellent. I'm yet to experience any soreness, tingling or similar discomfort, even on rides of six hours plus.
I've also been pleasantly surprised at how well the perforated backs have kept things temperate. In common with a lot of polyester weaves, there's a faint misting given 20 minutes' riding before the fibres awaken, spiriting unwanted moisture away.
While the hook and loop closures aren't overly awkward to adjust, they're a little small; I would have preferred something a little larger.
Stitching is uniform and rugged throughout, and the thumb section is designed to tame runny noses and sweaty brows.
White, black and hi-viz yellow are alternatives if navy blue's not to your taste.
Sizing/fit
I'd call the fit snug rather than skintight, and they've relaxed very slightly with wear. To help with removal there's a handy little tab between the middle fingers to tug on.
In recent years I've found most manufacturers' mediums a good fit, but here I've needed to go with large. The sizing chart is extremely accurate, so you can rely on that to find the right size. Sizing is comprehensive, too, ranging from XS to XXL.
Care/durability
Used extensively off road, with the usual encounters with thorns, thistles and similarly frisky foliage, there are no signs of premature wear either in the fabric or stitching. Muddy spatter and chain lube have also lifted off surprisingly well, given a quick shot of degreaser before being popped into the wash at 30 degrees.
I've also handwashed them using soapflakes and luke warm water to see how they'd fare mid-tour or on a multi-day bikepacking jaunt, and though they didn't come up quite so pristine there were no nasty niffs and any staining lifted convincingly.
Value
While £55 is at the higher end of the market, it's by no means an exception. Castelli's Rosso Corsa Pro V Gloves are £54.95, come in a choice of four colours and also feature stretch mesh backs and faux leather palms with silicone grippers and beefy gel padding. The Rosso Corsa 2s are the women's version, and slightly cheaper at £50.
They're a fiver cheaper than Rapha's Classic Mitts which, as the name suggests, are a mix of classic and modern. Available in a choice of dark navy, black or olive, they feature a stretch polyester/elastane back and Pittards leather palm for all-conditions grip, which means handwash only.
Their Brevet counterparts are arguably a closer rival to the Expert RC Max mitts, but have an RRP of £65, though currently reduced to £48. They have minimal stitched seams and employ a similar synthetic suede palm developed for the US military, while padding is Poron memory foam. Colours are limited to black or navy, with retro-reflective detailing.
They start to look a bit of a bargain compared with MAAP's Pro Race Mitts, though – available in nine colours, with multi-density foam padding, an antibacterial component, minimal seams and elasticated stretch cuff, and a suggested temperature range of 15 to 35°C, and yours for £70.
Conclusion
Though I found the hook and loop closure good rather than great, the Expert RC Max mitts have otherwise impressed. The padding seems uniformly effective, regardless of where you're riding, and without being overly bulky, they wash and wear well, and though relatively pricey for mitts, there are much more expensive options.
Verdict
Well-designed mitts that perform equally well on and off road
Make and model: GripGrab Expert RC Max Padded Short Finger Summer Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
GripGrab says: "The GripGrab Expert RC Max Padded Short Finger Summer Gloves combine maximum comfort with exceptional durability. These gloves excel in every aspect expected of summer cycling gloves, providing enduring comfort and superior protection while enhancing durability and using recycled materials. Crafted with a focus on quality and durability, these gloves are designed to be your enduring cycling companion."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From GripGrab:
65% Polyester 20% Polyamide 10% Elastane 5% Other Fibres
* RC Max padding
* High-end palm material
* Enhanced grip
* Signature hook and loop closure
* 65% recycled material
"The unique padding blend includes strategically positioned high-density foam in combination with memory foam, ensuring superior cushioning on long rides. The high-end microsuede palm is perforated to enhance breathability and offers exceptional abrasion resistance. Grip is enhanced with a silicone pattern for a secure handlebar hold. The back of the gloves uses elastic mesh, providing great comfort and optimised ventilation. The thumb is constructed from a thin microsuede layer, perfect for wiping sweat away from your skin or cleaning your glasses."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Seem well made with good, uniform stitching throughout.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Impressive damping, fast-wicking backs, and excellent grip both on and off road. Certainly live up to their hype.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Difficult to comment on their long-term durability, but they appear well made and are washing and wearing well.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Snug, as I'd expect from the brief, and very comfortable.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Very accurate. Finger length was similarly (and sensibly) proportioned.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Excellent across the board. Uniformly good on and off-road, for extended periods.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Relatively pricey but you are getting what you are paying for.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very straightforward. Can be handwashed if situations dictate, but respond very well to a 30-degree machine wash and line drying.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfort has been universally good across the board, on and off-road for extended periods. The foam padding is very effective at isolating you from vibration and fatigue, and the extensive silicone detailing affords excellent purchase on various handlebar coverings, wet or dry.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Effective padding design and density, and the generous (but sensibly proportioned) fingers.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A small thing, but I found the hook and loop closure a little small.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Pricey but well-executed mitts that have performed very well in all contexts.
Age: 50 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
