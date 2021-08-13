Endura Canimal Short Sleeved Jersey

If there's any difference between this jersey and the also 'limited edition' Asym Short Sleeved Jersey I tested recently – beyond the graphics, of course – I can't find it. And that's a good thing. They're both very good, slim-fitting tops.
It means all the things I appreciated about that top are true of this one, too: it fits tightly but very comfortably for a flap-free ride; the thin, close-woven fabric blocks wind that little bit better than many on potentially chilling descents; and the cut, construction and fit are all great.
Like the Asym, of course, there's a downside to the very tightly woven fabric: it's not as breathable as more open-weave stuff, which is noticeable on the very hottest (high 20s) UK days. I never found it an issue, as it still wicks and breathes well enough – it just gets a touch warmer than you might expect from handling the very thin and stretchy material.
The fabric's soft inner face stays comfortable no matter how hot you get, and the seams stay unnoticeable – they're either overlocked or flatlocked, and the easy stretch (there's 10 per cent elastane mixed into the polyester) means nothing is squeezing into you too hard either.
Nothing except the sleeve cuffs, anyway, which have a (rather unnecessary-seeming) band of silicone inside which takes more stretching. As a result I found the cuffs would go from lying flat on my arms to turning them slightly sausagey by the end of a ride. Certainly it's not tight enough to cause discomfort – it just looks a bit naff. If your arms are pure chiselled muscle, of course, you'll be fine...
The tail has a good drop and stays in place fine with just elastic (no silicone), and above it you get the usual three pockets.
Though the fabric is quite stretchy, they still hold a heavy phone securely enough, and there's a mesh fourth pocket (for wrappers and so on) on one side. Nice.
In fact, the whole build feels reassuringly strong and neat, as does the metal-slidered YKK zip with its usefully big and textured puller tab.
Value
At £69.99 the Canimal SS jersey matches the Asym version, and as such is up against the same competition – and is cheaper than the majority of those we test. Both the Rapha Pro Team Crit Jersey and its Men's Classic Jersey II are £110, for instance, while the Tactic Sport Signature SS is £108.
Closer in price is the love/hate Primal Cyc-Adelic Paisley Men's Evo 2.0 at £70 or the Donda Jersey #3 at £60. The Donda may suit if breathability is your number one priority, as its sleeves and shoulders are mesh.
Overall
The Endura Canimal is a close-fitting but comfortable jersey with a strong fit, cut, construction and look. While it's not the best option for very hot climates, it's great for everything else.
Verdict
Well shaped, strongly built top with a very comfortable skin-tight fit
Make and model: Endura Canimal Short Sleeved Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "Endura's graphic road jerseys are designed to make you look great and feel even better. An in-house designed contemporary print combined with Endura's technical riding gear expertise results in what is set to be your go to riding top."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists these features:
Canimal Graphics
A morph of camo and animal print playing with scale and distortion, punctuated by a sharp stripe band.
Technically Stylish
Equal attention to detail has been given to the function and form of this jersey. High quality Italian made fabrics have been carefully chosen that rapidly move moisture away from your skin. Raw edge cuffs and a bonded hem gives this jersey the clean, contemporary look and feel it deserves.
Complete the look
Add a bit of pop to a more subdued outfit or go all out with Endura's matching accessories.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues in the regular 30°C wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's comfortable, well made and stylish. It blocks wind a bit better than most, too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Less breathable than some on very hot days, and the sleeve cuffs are a bit squeezy.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £69.99 the Canimal SS is cheaper than the majority of those we test. Both the Rapha Pro Team Crit Jersey and its Men's Classic Jersey II are £110, for instance, while the Tactic Sport Signature SS is £108.
Closer in price is the love/hate Primal Cyc-Adelic Paisley Men's Evo 2.0 at £70 or the Donda Jersey #3 at £60. The Donda may suit if breathability is your number one priority, as its sleeves and shoulders are mesh.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well made, stylish, comfortable and effective, and while it's not the most breathable in high heat, it's not by much – and the upside is it's slightly better on potentially sweat-chilling descents than average too. Realistically, that is more useful in the UK than performance in extreme heat (at least, so far...). It's very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
