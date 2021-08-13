Endura Canimal Short Sleeved Jersey

If there's any difference between this jersey and the also 'limited edition' Asym Short Sleeved Jersey I tested recently – beyond the graphics, of course – I can't find it. And that's a good thing. They're both very good, slim-fitting tops.

It means all the things I appreciated about that top are true of this one, too: it fits tightly but very comfortably for a flap-free ride; the thin, close-woven fabric blocks wind that little bit better than many on potentially chilling descents; and the cut, construction and fit are all great.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Like the Asym, of course, there's a downside to the very tightly woven fabric: it's not as breathable as more open-weave stuff, which is noticeable on the very hottest (high 20s) UK days. I never found it an issue, as it still wicks and breathes well enough – it just gets a touch warmer than you might expect from handling the very thin and stretchy material.

The fabric's soft inner face stays comfortable no matter how hot you get, and the seams stay unnoticeable – they're either overlocked or flatlocked, and the easy stretch (there's 10 per cent elastane mixed into the polyester) means nothing is squeezing into you too hard either.

Nothing except the sleeve cuffs, anyway, which have a (rather unnecessary-seeming) band of silicone inside which takes more stretching. As a result I found the cuffs would go from lying flat on my arms to turning them slightly sausagey by the end of a ride. Certainly it's not tight enough to cause discomfort – it just looks a bit naff. If your arms are pure chiselled muscle, of course, you'll be fine...

The tail has a good drop and stays in place fine with just elastic (no silicone), and above it you get the usual three pockets.

Though the fabric is quite stretchy, they still hold a heavy phone securely enough, and there's a mesh fourth pocket (for wrappers and so on) on one side. Nice.

In fact, the whole build feels reassuringly strong and neat, as does the metal-slidered YKK zip with its usefully big and textured puller tab.

Value

At £69.99 the Canimal SS jersey matches the Asym version, and as such is up against the same competition – and is cheaper than the majority of those we test. Both the Rapha Pro Team Crit Jersey and its Men's Classic Jersey II are £110, for instance, while the Tactic Sport Signature SS is £108.

> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys

Closer in price is the love/hate Primal Cyc-Adelic Paisley Men's Evo 2.0 at £70 or the Donda Jersey #3 at £60. The Donda may suit if breathability is your number one priority, as its sleeves and shoulders are mesh.

Overall

The Endura Canimal is a close-fitting but comfortable jersey with a strong fit, cut, construction and look. While it's not the best option for very hot climates, it's great for everything else.

Verdict

Well shaped, strongly built top with a very comfortable skin-tight fit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website