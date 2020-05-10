The Loffi Liners are easy to fit under a pair of winter gloves, although having more cycling-specific features would be good for when they're being used alone.
Loffi has been making a name for itself with its smiley gloves over the past couple of years, allowing waves to become slightly friendlier with its smile logo. These glove liners are essentially an add-on that can be worn underneath others in cold conditions.
The gloves themselves are thin and warm, with a layer of fleece inside that helps both keep your hands toasty and is also soft and comfortable against the skin.
Loffi has used an elastane and polyester mix which gives the gloves a certain amount of stretch, meaning they can be relatively close fitting for wearing under gloves when required, and also that they will fit most hands. However, the material offers only a bit of windproofing, so on colder rides you need something more substantial over the top.
Above around 8 degrees the gloves can be used by themselves, I'd say, although as they do not have any grip on the palms they aren't the best for longer rides, more like jaunts to the shops or a short commute. They also lack the signature Loffi smiley logo which is a shame, given that this is a key selling point across the rest of the brand's ranges.
Although breathability isn't quite as good as a single pair of gloves, it's pretty good when worn under another set and they also wick moisture nicely, something that is essential when keeping your hands warm on cold rides.
The lack of logo does mean they can be worn off the bike in a more casual setting – for instance, you could quite easily wear them on a winter's walk without anybody batting an eyelid like they might if you were wearing a pair of gloves with a big smiley face on.
Their RRP of £10 seems a fair price for a pair of thin, warm gloves. We haven't tested many glove liners on road.cc – Mat looked at the dhb Roubaix Liners back in 2012 which are £15 now but include grippers on the palm, making them a little more usable by themselves. Berghaus glove liners come in at £20, but they have touchscreen ability.
On the whole I quite liked these gloves, but it's a shame they aren't more bike-friendly or people-friendly with the trademark Loffi smiley face. They are comfortable, warm and usable off the bike, but Loffi has missed a trick by not making them more usable on the bike by themselves.
Verdict
Fairly good as liners, but a shame they don't have more cycling-specific elements for use alone
Make and model: Loffi Liners
Tell us what the product is for
Loffi says: "A lightweight thermal liner for short everyday outings when worn on its own, or as a warmth-booster when worn under our performance adult range.
"The liner is a snuggly, breathable and moisture wicking companion."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Loffi lists:
- Polyester and Elastane Mix
- Fleece inner
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Well made with strong stitching throughout.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
They fit inside other gloves well and provided extra protection, although they lack grip by themselves.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
This probably depends on how they're used: as external gloves they are fairly thin and given their lack of reinforcement in key areas could wear quicker than other gloves. Used purely as liners this wouldn't be an issue.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Quite a bit of stretch in the fabric means they contour well to the hands.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable thanks to the inner fleece.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
£10 is a fairly good price for any pair of fleece lined gloves
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy, chucked them in at 30 degrees and didn't have any problems at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Under gloves they offer an additional thermal layer while still being breathable and wick moisture well. On their own they lack bike-friendly features.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How thin they are – easy to fit under gloves.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The lack of cycling-specific elements.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't tested many glove liners on road.cc – Mat looked at the dhb Roubaix Liners back in 2012; they're now £15 but they include grippers on the palm, which makes them a little more usable by themselves. Berghaus glove liners come in at £20, but they have touchscreen ability.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're fine under gloves, but lack cycling-specific elements to make them good when used alone on the bike, such as silicone for gripping the hoods.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
