Hands have a hard time on winter rides. They're stuck out in front of you with nothing much to do beyond braking and shifting, spending long periods of time largely still but bearing the brunt of cold winds, not to mention rain and spray. It's no wonder that they tend to get cold. Good gloves are a must for comfortable winter riding – here's what to look for.
What to look for
The goal of winter gloves is to keep your hands warm. Fighting back against the cold is a two-pronged attack. First your gloves need to keep potentially chilling outside factors out, which essentially means wind and rain. Second they need to prevent heat escaping.
Fabrics
You'll find the usual range of wind- and waterproof fabrics on offer in the glove market, including Gore-Tex and other waterproof/breathable fabrics. Much as with jackets, windproof fabrics with water-resistant coatings are becoming more popular thanks to lower bulk and a softer feel. Gloves often have reinforced areas of heavier-duty fabric at key points – between thumb and forefinger, on the palm, at the fingertips. Inside, some form of synthetic insulating fabric is the norm, although you'll also find natural materials like Merino wool and silk.
Fit
Winter gloves present a particular challenge to designers. Layers of insulation and heavy-duty waterproof fabrics tend to be bulky, but gloves have to permit you enough finger mobility to shift and change gear. These demands mean that glove shape is more critical on a winter glove – there's more fabric to potentially bunch up.
Full winter gloves generally have long cuffs to make sure there are no gaps before your jersey or jacket sleeves arrive. Have a think about how well these are going to work with the tops you're likely to be wearing – ideally they'll be generous enough to fit over snug-fitting jersey sleeves but sufficiently low-profile to tuck neatly inside jacket sleeves.
Many winter gloves have insulated liners that are only stitched in at the cuff. This is handy when you want to turn them inside out to dry but can be annoying when the whole thing prolapses out of the glove when you take your hand out and then has to be persuaded back in – potentially tricky if it stuck to your hand enough to come out in the first place.
Features
Adjustable Velcro cuffs are pretty much de rigeur with gloves, and full-on long-cuffed winter gloves will often have adjustable drawcords at the base of the cuffs too. These can be useful (pull in for extra snugness, let out for ventilation) but can get tangled up with jacket sleeves. You'll often find gloves that concentrate insulation and weatherproofing on the back and keep the palm thin.
This works well for dexterity. Most manufacturers have their own variant on ergonomically-designed padding, with pads positioned to align with common pressure points. Watch out for gloves designed for flat bars, though – different bits of your hands take the weight on drops and you can find that what would be a useful pad on flats becomes a slightly annoying lump on drops.
Choosing gloves: Things to consider
How wintery is my winter?
Even if we're just looking at the UK, winter varies quite a lot. On any given day the weather in Banff is likely to be somewhat different to that in Bournemouth. But even in one place the British winter is not a consistent beast. While some parts of the world will reliably deliver many weeks of sub-zero temperatures, in the UK it could be wind and driving rain, or precipitation-free but frosty, or actually quite moderate. Have a good think about the conditions that you're going to be riding in – across a lot of the country you can get away with surprisingly lightly-insulated gloves for quite a lot of the winter.
How warm are my hands?
Not all extremities are created equal. Some people are naturally warmer than others and this is particularly noticeable when it comes to hands and feet. For a given ambient temperature and degree of exertion one rider might be happy in thin, lightly-insulated full finger gloves while another is going numb in thick Arctic explorer gauntlets.
Only you know how much the cold gets to you, and this will inform your glove choice. If you run hot then you'll be wanting to go for less insulation and better breathability, while the cold-fingered will be able to sacrifice breathability for the sake of warmth. Keeping the wind out is always a good idea, though.
How many gloves am I willing to buy?
Given the huge variation in what constitutes “winter”, it's easy to end up with a whole bunch of slightly different gloves and the associated decision-making headache every time you want to go for a ride. Some people revel in having just the right bit of kit for all occasions – if that's you then feel free to go crazy. If you prefer to keep your gear cupboard under some sort of control, though, then think carefully about the range of conditions that you're actually going to be riding in, look at what you've already got and then see what's out there that'll cover the rest. There's a fair chance that a single pair of gloves will do the job.
A feast of fingers
There's a lot of choice in gloves. Here's a look at the full spectrum:
Thin or liner gloves
If it's merely a bit chilly out, you may need no more than a full-fingered summer-weight glove – it's amazing how much difference just covering your fingertips can make. Moving a step beyond that is a whole range of thin, lightweight insulated gloves that typically lack much in the way of weatherproofing but will keep fingers warmer than summer gloves in autumn or spring conditions.
While some thin gloves feature closely-woven fabric and a water-resistant coating to extend their capabilities, usually they're overfaced by strong winds and proper rain. But they're useful things to have in your glove armoury for less chilly days. Some gloves can double as (or are marketed specifically as) an extra insulating layer under a wind- or waterproof pair. If you're looking for gloves to do only this job, the thinner the better – silk is a good option.
Windproof gloves
The advantage of windproof gloves over fully waterproof ones is that they usually breathe a bit better, keeping your hands from getting all clammy. They're also often less bulky and with a softer feel than full waterproof gloves.
The obvious disadvantage is that rain can get in, although most windproof gloves have a water-resistant coating that keeps rain at bay up to a point. A good choice for cold but dry days, and the naturally warm-handed will benefit from the better breathability.
Waterproof gloves
Waterproof gloves come with varying amounts of insulation, with that being a trade-off between warmth and bulk.
Many riders will find that keeping wind and water out means that they can get away with less insulation, while others will need all the help they can get. Bear in mind that you can always boost the warmth of gloves by adding liners, but it's usually trickier to cool them down.
Two-part gloves
Two-part gloves are exactly what they sound like, with an outer shell glove to ward off wind and rain and an inner liner glove contributing thermal insulation.
You can of course assemble a glove “system” like this from separate bits, but an off-the-shelf two-part glove will have components that are designed to work together – you can be sure that there'll be enough room inside the shell for the liner and that the shapes of the two layers are complementary.
Two-part gloves are a great, versatile choice but if you're a warm-handed person then you may be paying for extra insulation that you'll rarely need.
The best winter gloves
Now you know what to look for, and hopefully you have a clearer idea of what type of glove is right for you, here are 21 gloves we've reviewed and rated highly over the last few years.
Galibier Barrier Deep Winter Gloves — £24.85
With a few clever details that really help them do their job well, Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter Gloves ensure toasty hands when temperatures drop to low single figures and below, and at a very very reasonable price.
The warmth comes from the combination of a fleece internal glove and windproof layers over the top to keep out the chill. That's enough to keep your hands toasty even if things get a bit damp. The softshell outer layer resists water for a while, but if it's really bucketing down it eventually gets through.
Specialized Element 1.0 gloves — £48
Among the most comfortable deep winter gloves you'll ever wear, Specialized's Element 1.0s are fully up to the task of keeping your hands warm and dry in winter, so long as it's not absolutely chucking it down.
If you're after a pair of deep winter gloves to see you through the worst weather, seemingly without compromise, then Specialized has you covered with the Element 1.0s.
Let's start with the warmth, which comes via Primaloft insulation, sandwiched between a Gore Windstopper outer fabric shell and a super-soft thermal liner. It's brilliantly warm in everything touching freezing and a little beyond, while there's a fair amount of breathability maintained through the technical textiles.
Read our review of the Specialized Element 1.0 gloves
Dissent 133 Ultimate Cycling Glove Pack — £95
The Dissent 133 Ultimate Glove Pack really is just that, and will easily see you through an autumn, winter and spring of road and commuter riding. We never found conditions where these couldn't be used, making them excellent value compared with the three sets of gloves you'd otherwise buy.
You get a silk liner glove, knitted thermal layer, a windproof shell layer and finally a waterproof shell layer. All these layers can be worn individually, and Dissent 133 provides a guide of what to wear in specific conditions.
Endura Pro SL Primaloft Waterproof glove — £49.99
Endura's Pro SL Primaloft Waterproof Gloves are warm enough even for freezing temperatures without being bulky, and they live up to their billing by keeping the rain out. Tester Mat Brett made these his favourite gloves last winter; they were the gloves he used day in and day out and they never let him down.
For a start, they're warm, and you really don't want to make any compromises there. You know that person who always gets cold on a ride before everyone else? That's our Mat, but he suffered no numb fingers in these gloves and his hands only felt the slightest bit cold in freezing temperatures. Being waterproof, they're also windproof so cold air can't blow through, and Primaloft Gold insulation keeps the warmth in.
Read our review of the Endura Pro SL Primaloft Waterproof glove
Mavic Essential Thermo Gloves — £20
Mavic's Essential Thermo gloves are impressive winter warmers, which manage to provide great protection and a comfortable, low-profile fit for anything but the very coldest weather.
There's always a balance to be struck with winter gloves, and inevitably there's a trade-off involved. You can go for thicker, chunkier, insulated gloves that arguably offer more protection from the cold but sacrifice feel and dexterity in the fingers, or go down the softshell route which can yield a more supple glove, but with a little less protection.
The Essential Thermo gloves are of the second type, but don't let that sway you into thinking they're going to come unstuck at the first sign of cold easterly winds or rainfall. The windproof fabric Mavic has used here is seriously impressive at keeping out penetrating winds, while it's well backed up by the quality of the stitching, which has seemingly been cleverly positioned away from direct wind when sat either on the hoods or the drops.
Read our review of the Mavic Essential Thermo Gloves
Giro Proof Freezing Weather Cycling Gloves — £59.99
Giro's Proof 'freezing weather' cycling gloves provide windproofing, comfortable palms, decent dexterity and, most importantly, warmth down to below zero. They are pretty much perfect for winter riding.
My issues this winter have occurred on my sub-one-mile ride to work. The issue is, it's all downhill and my hands have frozen on any day that isn't above 5°C. So when, on my first ride in the Giro Proof gloves, I arrived at the office with working hands, I was rather impressed.
Read our review of the Giro Proof Gloves
Altura Micro Fleece Gloves — £18.95
Altura's Micro Fleece Gloves feature a very simple design that works very well. There's fantastic grip, a windproof back and soft fabric. I've used these for road riding, cyclo-cross and mountain biking. They've impressed me every time.
Altura seem to have gone back to basics with the Micro Fleece gloves. The cheapest in Altura's glove range, they come in at £16.99 and they Just Work™. There's no fancy frills to be found here. That's not to say that they felt cheap, or poorly constructed. I've put these through some very muddy abuse causing no issues with premature wear.
Link above is for extra-extra-large gloves. Sizes small to extra-large are £15.99.
Read our review of the Altura Micro Fleece Gloves
Giro 100 Proof gloves — £69.99
If total thermal comfort is the name of the game for you when temperatures dip below freezing, the Giro 100 Proof gloves have to be right up there on your shortlist.
You'll notice from our images that the glove is lobster-like, grouping two fingers together into each compartment. The design has a clear advantage over individually fingered gloves, allowing the circulation and resulting heat that gets to your fingers to build more effectively in a closed system.
Of course, this comes with the obvious downside of loss of dexterity, although with these it's still fairly easy to actuate mechanical shifts, as long as you're not in a hurry to get them. Spend a split second longer to find the shifter, and 99 times out of 100 you shift slickly and relatively precisely. Electronic shifting is another matter, though.
Read our review of the Giro 100 Proof gloves
Gore Universal Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves — £45.55
When the temperature reaches freezing the Gore Universal Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves keep on going, keeping out the best that Mother Nature can throw at them. Truly awesome!
It was -6°C according to my Garmin, and my evening's ride was being cut short as my leg muscles, feet and face weren't really feeling the love. My hands, though, they were toasty as hell. Normally at this temperature I'd be using a pair of liners but the Gore Thermos weren't even struggling.
Read our review of the Gore Universal Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves
Sportful Sotto Zero Gloves — £54.95
Providing excellent insulation without the bulk, these Sportful Sotto Zero Gloves will keep you warm right through the winter. When the temperature plummets these gloves keep your hands warm without fail.
For me, there's nothing much worse than freezing cold hands. Cold feet I can manage, but lose the feeling in your fingers halfway into a ride... well, that's not much fun. Traditionally, cold winter gloves, while they might keep your hands warm, would be massively bulky and seriously compromise your ability to operate the controls of the bike.
Sportful has managed to produce a glove that can provide impressive warmth for the coldest winter rides, but without the bulk. That means you maintain good control of the handlebar and can operate the gears and brakes easily, while remaining warm. They're like the size of a mid-weight glove but provide the warmth of much chunkier designs.
Read our review of the Sportful Sotto Zero Gloves
DeFeet Duragloves — £13.00
DeFeet's Duragloves are simple, hardwearing gloves with a good amount of grip, for those days when it's not cold enough to need a windproof option. The latest version has fingertips that work with touchscreen phones.
Read our review of the DeFeet Duragloves
Craft Siberian gloves — £27
The Craft Siberians are well-made mid-weight gloves that provide decent warmth without being too bulky.
Read our review of the Craft Siberian gloves
Galibier Roubaix Vision Gloves — £16.00
The Galibier Roubaix Vision gloves fill that gap in your cycling wardrobe between winter gloves and short fingered mitts, around the 8-15°C range for me.
Madison Avalanche Men’s Gloves — £32.99
The Madison Avalanche Men's Gloves do the basics well. It would be nice to have the touchscreen element work a bit better, but for keeping your hands warm and dry in showers, if not heavy rain, they don't disappoint.
The primary function of any full-finger winter glove is to keep your hands warm. To help with this, the Avalanche gloves have a micro-fleece lining and a fully windproof upper. This combination creates a good barrier against the cold.
Although not totally waterproof, the Avalanches have a decent level of protection against rain – Madison describes them 'shower proof'. They kept our hands dry in moderate rain, and it was only really in driving rain that we noticed anything getting through, and even then it was only after about 20 minutes or so.
Read our review of the Madison Avalanche Men's Gloves
Altura Thermastretch gloves — £19.99-£25.49
Altura's Thermostretch gloves take a simplified approach to winter hand protection. Made from a single material - neoprene - and with no layering, they a worthy addition to your wardrobe.
Read our review of the Altura Thermastretch gloves
GripGrab Insulator Long Finger Gloves — £22.99 - £31.49
GripGrab's Insulator gloves are a great option for layering – they can be used on their own but are still slim enough to be worn inside most winter gloves for when it gets really cold.
Read our review of the GripGrab Insulator Long Finger Gloves
Craft Storm Gloves — £25.99
Craft's Storm gloves lack the bulk of heavier duty winter gloves but despite that provide impressive insulation, striking a good balance that makes them pretty much spot on for most typical British winter days.
Read our review of the Craft Storm Gloves
SealSkinz Ultra Grip Gauntlets — £33
SealSkinz Ultra Grip Gauntlets have been designed to cope with cold and wet conditions, offering protection from water and wind as well as being breathable, all in a knit, stretch glove. They deal with the elements competently, keeping your hands protected and dry. They can get a little warm on the inside but rather that than cold, wet hands.
Read our review of the SealSkinz Ultra Grip Gauntlets
GripGrab Windster Gloves — £39.72
GripGrab's Windsters are good quality, wind and water proof gloves that allow for lever grip combined with smartphone usability.
Read our review of the GripGrab Windster Gloves
Pearl Izumi ELITE Softshell Gloves — £44.99
Excellent gloves for really cold weather, with a great fit and padded palm. Pearl Izumi ELITE Softshell Gloves are stupendously warm thanks to the Primaloft insulation, which provides good insulation for sub-zero temperatures without being too bulky.
Read our review of the Pearl Izumi ELITE Softshell Gloves
Showers Pass Men's Crosspoint Softshell WP gloves — £69
Showers Pass Crosspoint Softshell WP gloves will keep your hands dry and toasty even in a hard winter, but if it's mild they might be a shade too warm.
Read our review of the Showers Pass Crosspoint Softshell WP gloves
Rapha Deep Winter Gloves (£140) and Merino Liners (£40)
If you really struggle with poor circulation, and keeping your hands from getting cold on a ride is a perennial challenge, then you'll be very interested in Rapha's Deep Winter Gloves. Yes they're very expensive but they're among the warmest winter cycling gloves we've ever tested.
Read our review of the Rapha Deep Winter Gloves and Merino Liners
Any opinions on those Rapha Deep Winter gloves?
They're on sale at 77. Still twice the price of my current winter gloves, but I'm dying out there so considering it. Upgraded my kit massively since last winter but still my fingers freeze within an hour. Really is killing me. Missus's hands on the same ride are toasty warm (she has the regular Rapha winter ones and loves em - I'm using Castelli Cromo gloves atm and they're useless for me anywhere near 0- need something way, way better).
Toes freeze too, but they go numb and can't feel them so don't mind funnily enough.
Yeah, they're rubbish. Like massive ski gloves but with the benefit of not being remotely warm. But that was my experience of them and lists like this fall down as finding what works is a very personal thing. I still recommend lobsters as the way to go, the Aldi ones are good but the Pearl Izumi ones are probably still the absolute best ones.
Okay nice thanks, going to check those Pearl Izumi's out. Definitely need to go nuclear on the gloves thing and lobsters do seem a safer bet. Crazy how some people can have warm fingers with just a little insulation.
There's a cut off point with me where I can happily move between De feet dura gloves and full on winter ones. Generally around 3-4 degrees or so. But I really suffer at freezing point and the lobsters are the only ones I've found that work really well at freezing.
It was too cold for Craft Storm gloves on Saturday. What was it, about 1°? My fingers were hurting. Yesterday was fine but it was significantly warmer. They don't have any insulation, neoprene with fleecey liner. I'm going to try Galibier's Barrier glove but I'm also interested in their leather gloves. Think I'll buy a pair for my Dad for Christmas and see how he gets on. I wonder exactly how water resistant they are.
Bender, you gave a great review to a pair of Parentini gloves on your blog. Do you still have a good opinion of them?
I have some Gripgrab Polaris gloves, which is -7c this week were fine (cold but still useable and effective). They are great from 5c down to -10c.
I also have the GribGrab Windster's which are very good, though in HEAVY rain will wet out and become very cold. The Polaris is water-proof and avoids this happening so is my preference. Windster's are good on their 3c - 12c, with the the GripGrab insulator's they can go to 0c. These are a bit warmer than the SealSkinz ultra grip which I find can be too cold at say 5c, but they will go up to 15c which is handy.
The insulator's are a great spring / autumn glove for keeping light rain off and good for use when fingerless gloves are not enough. They are also very good liner gloves with the Windster or Polaris.
I also have the GripGrab Pro Gel fingerless gloves for summer which are excellent too.
4 gloves from GripGrab, all very good.
I've found these EDZ Merino liner gloves make a massive difference under my winter Sealskinz gloves: http://amzn.eu/1Gcpopr don't let the cheap price put you off they are really toasty!
Yes, they're very good for freezing upwards when it's damp. And good for just below with a liner. For racing (I used them in snowy CX last week) they are ideal. For commuting and pootling a lobster will still provide that bit more warmth.
I find that hand/finger temperature is directly linked to my core body temperature once the outside temps drop below 5 degrees. The problem with this (for me) is that my perception of core temperature seems to have quite a bit of hysteresis! So to be sure that the blood keeps flowing to my extremities I have to keep my core almost uncomfortably warm! I have a pair of Gore gloves similar to those above (but they were about £40 I think) which are pretty good down to freezing and when it is wet, although like all gloves that are marketed as 'water-proof' it seems that the outler layers arent water-proof so once they are wet the action of the wind-chill and the water evaporating just cools my fingers down even more! Below about -3/-4 I use some Sealskinz insulated lobster gloves. A bit bulky, but they do the job. They are also waterproof but at these temperatures it isn't normally raining. I also use merino wool liners once it dips below freezing too. These help a bit.
I still woudn't say I have found the perfect pair of waterproof winter gloves though.....
I have four pairs of gloves which I use in varying conditions..
1) Mitts - I like the fit of giro gloves.
2) Outeredge windproof gloves, they are cheap, thin and windproof, the fit for me is excellent. My three season gloves. For when it's a bit nippy for mitts right down to abotu 5degrees or downright cold. Two weeks ago (8degrees ish) I wore them with a pair of mitts over the top just to keep the backs of my hands warm. This weekend I wore a standard pair of 3) non cycling wolly gloves over the top for warmth (4degrees ish) and they were too warm, ended up removing the wooly glove layer half way around.
4) A pair of "sealskinz winter cycling gloves" which frankly I try to wear as little as possible, mainly for when it's one of those 'I'm pretending to be brave' days of weather on the bike. Very warm, windproof and waterproof. The lining I find isn't as attached to the outer layer, so when you pull a sweaty hand out it makes getting them back on again a chore.
I am a big fan of pearl izumi. Have 4 pairs of their winter gloves. Only ever had one bad pair, their mediums, which fit me like the proverbial, were just very baggy that model. Have the Elite above, the pro for slightly warmer temps with the pittards leather palm, hole on the thumb, grrrr, but this years don't use pittards. The Elite have a slightly padded palm so the handlebars aren't quite as cold and a little thicker on the back. The Am-Fibs with fingers for when it's proper cold, and something ridiculous with fingers I must have got over 15 years ago, which is meant to have a temp controlling insulator but are so warm they only need to come out a couple of weeks a year,and not for the past 3.
Had some lobster gloves once, long ago, specialised I think. Would get too warm, start to sweat, which would then freeze. Insulation would be better now, and cannot praise pearl izumi gloves enough. Though if their full finger summer gloves used pittards I'd be wearing them then as well.
For me it's about getting the temperature just right. Also when I got to work, or to the train station, I'd remove the Am-Fibs, and put on the thinner Elites to lock her up/ remove lights/ read book, and stick the Am-Fibs down the front of my bikesters, stops the sweat inside from freezing for use later, and keeps my bits warmer.
Seconded. They make one hell of a difference. Lovely things.
I'm into my third winter with the original Barrier gloves from Galibier . Buy them as they do seem to run out of stock if stuff I want which is a bit maddening .
I have probably 30 pairs of cycling gloves because every time I see a new one, I dream that it will keep my hands warm. I have generally poor circulation in my hands and feet, and I like to eek out some outdoor miles late in the year if possible (9000+ miles/year). I have ridden with the Raphas once around 2-3* C and I was very happy with them. I like the dexterity, and my hands were warm once I got my pace up. Compared to a Castelli Estremo, I would say that they are better. I would buy them again (on sale), and I actually got my wife a pair on the most recent sale (mine are the older version without a velcro cuff for $80USD).
30 pairs of cycling gloves? Blimey!
I stopped at about 5 pairs before I realised that the only things that stop my fingers going numb on sub 4 degree rides are ski gloves. Cheaper than cycling gloves and much warmer. And water repellent too.
I bought them in the sale last week, went for the hi vis pink for dark mornings, and had them out this morning in -6c and fingers were toasty, I did have the merino liners on too. No problems changing gear or braking. On a previous -4c morning a few weeks back I had the Winter gloves on with liners and my hands did get cold, not badly but enough to make me think about these.
Is there a big difference between the winter and deep winter gloves in terms of how warm they are and the quality?
Just a small point. No matter what sort of gloves you use, before you go out, give them 20 minutes on the radiator to warm up. I did this today for my 0 degrees commute and it prevented my usual experience of frozen fingertips upon arrival at work.
It's also worth getting some of those single use toe-warmers to stick in your shoes for longer rides.
I am diabetic and this means poor circulation to fingertips and toes, with associated risks. Feet easy, thick "fishing socks", neoprene and then waterproof shoe covers, job done. Hands sorted eventually with electric gloves, they have a heating element and rechargeable batteries. Were good down to -10 on my 5 mile commute. I have yet to need to try them as I now do a 13 miler each way. They have also been the best even without switching them on. So good they can be too warm and need drying out. So far the inexpensive lobster gloves from Aldi have done the business this winter. Yet to go seriously sub zero but not expecting any problems.
I'm not sure it's a big difference but it was noticable in sub zero temperatures, the longer glove in terms of going up your arm and velcro closure make a up large part of that. If I hadn't needed a second pair I'd be fine with the Winter ones but if you're only buying one go Deep Winter, little control difference but definitely warmer. Hard to comment on the quality after a week but they feel well made as do the Winter ones which I've had for 2 years and look like new.
I got the Rapha deep-winter+ liners in the sale off the back off this piece and comments, I lost my old Thinsulate ones last year, so needed a new pair of something substantial, and they were excellent this morning, 1.5 hours in -5 to -2.
my other fallback is a Prendas roubaix glove inside old Castelli neoprenes. That seems to do the trick too
Only lobster gloves will work for me in cold temperatures, meaning less that 5C. Otherwise, my fingers freeze, get numb and then can't work the gears or brakes. Feel get frozen but they numb it so somehow not as bad.
I commute year-round and have a range of gloves. Thinsulate merino gloves from the local market for a tenner do me most of the winter. Stay warm when it rains. I've also got some nice Castelli ski-glove things, actual ski gloves (brilliant if it's really cold), and some light weight Columbia windproof gloves that I got secondhand on one of the forums that are perfect in autumn and winter, with touchscreen tips. So plenty of choice depending on the weather. Even lobster gloves my brother gave me one Christmas (hopeless to cycle in, great for windy sub-zero skiing).
But lately my left index finger has decided to go 'whitefinger' riding when it's cold, even on short rides. Anybody got any ideas how to stop it? It's really pretty scary, the finger looks 'dead' and has to be warmed up under tepid water to coax some colour back into it.
I've been using Sealskinz gloves for the last couple of winters - both a pair of road ones that I can't remember the name of and a pair of the hi-viz all-weather XP ones.
Both great, use a liner when it's really cold. Downside is they are not as breathable as Sealskinz would like to claim, especially when compared to my Gore-tex ski gloves.
I struggle to find gloves where the fingers are the right length and my thumbs aren't rammed into the ends - going up a size generally ends up as too baggy all over.
Other top tip for warm fingers is keeping your arms and wrists warm. Both my softshell jackets have a stretch panel on the forearms which seems a good idea for fit, but means I can get cool forearms and therefore cold fingers. One is worse than the other for it.
http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Raynauds-phenomenon/Pages/Introduction.aspx
Winter glove recommendations are subject to numerous variables, hence my only advice is to make sure your hands and gloves are warm before you ride, in the belief that if you put cold hands in cold gloves, there will be only one result. So I preheat my gloves in the oven, and if I can't do that (for example if I'm driving to a ride start point), I'll stuff them in my jersey against my body, or next to the car's heaters.
Gore GTX-1 Road Gloves: had these for a year now. Used beteeen 4-12C. Definitely keeps the rain out. They seem to wet out quickly even when new- so the DWR doesn't seem as good as on other Gore products. Sizing is odd. L fits well and I can get a thin liner glove in there too. According to the size chart I could be M or L. I've had tried on 3 other Gore gloves and L is right for me. These gloves however are big and it seems to be the inner material is a good size but it isn't woven into the outer part very well. So there is all this excess material which makes pulling zips difficult. Apart from that it would have been good to have some grippy bits on the fingers as the gloves are a bit slippery which isn't good in the rain! I would award these a 3.5 stars for these two reasons. But yes they are properly waterproof. No real padding, but this isn't a big issue if you have good bar tape and in my case I have Fizik bar gel pads to add comfort.
Firstly I must declare a vested interest, I helped design the Dissent 133 products from TheRiderFirm (Hunt Bike Wheels). However, I have suffered from cold hands for years and found that this system is always able to keep my hands warm, even down to an admittedly dry, minus 7degC on two rides last winter. They work really well in dealing with the curse of wet plus cold, which usually tests any gloves to the limit especially on a road ride. The waterproof outer has a one-piece breathable membrane which avoids the problem of the liner pulling out when you take the gloves off. The full system has four gloves, two outers and two liners. Unlike the lobster claws they still work with electronic shifting. You can buy the items individually or in three different pack combinations, which include a case (which doubles as a laptop case if you do not use it for the gloves) and a set of drying hangers to make it easy and quick to dry the insides. One of the guys at Hunt has what is verging on Reynard's desease and he uses them on his 15 mile commute from Brighton every day all year round. https://www.dissent133.com/
Nothing to be 'scared' about. It's not going to drop off. As it's your index finger it is probably related to incipient carpal tunnel syndrome. I have had this since I was in my 20's. 30 years later my fingers are still functional and attached, though to be fair they can be pretty painful on a cold morning, especially on a ride.
