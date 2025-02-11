“It would be mental to do single speed on that course!” Ultra-distance cyclist opts for cheap bike shop repair after trashing rear mech during gruelling off-road mountain race – and is forced to ride with one gear to the finish + more on the live blog

It’s a big week in the dot-watching cycling community.

We’re about halfway through the Atlas Mountain Race, one of the toughest ultra-distance races in the world, covering 13,000km over seven days across Morrocco, from Marrakesh to Essaouira.

Crossing the Moroccan Atlas, this endurance epic features some of extremely unforgiving terrain, featuring over 20,000m of elevation and following high-altitude gravel roads and long-forgotten single and double tracks, with barely any tarmac for respite.

And it’s safe to say it’s already taken its fair share of prisoners.

Our very own Matt Page – who seemed to be in good spirits yesterday after being joined by a few locals – appears to have scratched later that afternoon, his dot lingering about 30km off the route near Skoura. Matt’s not the only one to suffer a bit of bad luck, however.

Sofiane Sehili, one of the best off-road long-distance racers on the planet and the winner of the 2020 edition of the Atlas Mountain Race, felt the full force of Morrocco’s unforgiving terrain when he trashed his fancy Shimano GRX rear mech – and had to make do with an on-the-cheap replacement from a local bike shop.

Which, unfortunately for the French ultra-distance legend, means he’s now forced to ride all the way to Essaouira on single speed – putting him, obviously, out of the race.

> Bring on the Atlas Mountains: a beginner's guide to ultra-distance bike racing

Describing his DIY job in an Instagram story, while riding his newly single speed machine, Sehili, who’s also won the Tour Divide and the Silk road mountain race during his illustrious long-ride career, said: “So, I went to this little repair shop and they had chains, six or seven-speed chains, which obviously were too thick for my 12-speed cassette.

“I removed a couple of cogs from the cassette, replaced them with some spacers that were the right size.

“So now I can use one cog! And I added a derailleur, just to have the right tension on the chain. Yeah, so I’m riding single speed on tarmac.

“And if you’re wondering why I’m not back on the course, I honestly think it would be mental to do single speed on that course – though I know one guy who’s doing it!”

Yeah, that sounds fair. I doubt anyone will be shouting ‘one gear is more than enough on those mountain dirt roads!’ as he passes by on the tarmac anyway.

In a longer Instagram post, Sehili – who joked that he was “in the mood for a bike tour anyway” after being forced onto the tarmac – added: “This is how my second attempt at the Atlas Mountain Race ends. Pretty differently from the first one. It was all going well, until it wasn’t anymore. I don’t give up easily but this time there’s nothing I could do but throw in the towel.

“When it happened, I was more than gutted. Now that I have had time to get some sleep and reflect on it, I feel a bit better. Of course I’m disappointed, but if something like that has to happen, I surely prefer it happens during a race I have already finished and won.

“I also take comfort in the fact that I didn’t just come here just for the race but was, beforehand, lucky enough to ride almost a thousand kilometres in this beautiful country that is Morocco.

“It is easy to indulge in self-pity, but in the end it is truly just a bike race and I got to take part in half of it. Some of my mates weren’t as lucky, a good friend is in hospital bed awaiting surgery after a serious accident. So yeah, it’s not the end of the world…

“I’m not gonna complain. Instead, I will look at the bright side of things, which is that I was racing hard and fast in a very competitive field. I was right there in the mix. Well ahead of my 2020 times.

“It feels quite good to actually get better while getting older to be honest. There will be other races. There will be many other opportunities to sing and (hopefully) crack you up.

“Now I'm gonna try to single speed my way to Essaouira.”

I don’t know about you, but that sounds brutal, too. These ultra-distance cyclists, eh?