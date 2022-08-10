The Lezyne Micro Floor Drive Digital HPG is beautifully made and impressively effective, though unless you're travelling a lot and space is seriously at a premium, there are cheaper and/or lighter ways to get the job done.
You can frame mount this with the included bracket, though unless you just hate mini-pumps like they once turned your favourite puppy against you, I'm not sure why you'd want to. At 30cm long, around 6.5cm wide and 224g, it's considerably bigger and bulkier than a typical mini-pump.
The recently reviewed Velochampion Professional Bike Pump, for instance, is lighter at 146g, shorter at 22cm and still has a reversible chuck and a pressure gauge (it's analogue in this case, though).
The Lezyne isn't an especially quick pump to set up either, as you've got to unscrew the chuck (reversible to fit either Presta or Schrader) from the foot and then hold the very stiff gauge button for around four seconds to turn it on. It takes another long press to switch it off, though there's a fairly rapid auto-off if you forget. It's not a problem per se, just not ideal for emergency use in a rush, or in the rain...
The units can be switched between psi and bar, and it remembers your setting each time. The claimed maximum is 160psi, so it could also work for suspension tuning.
For my money, if you're not planning to fit this on the bike (or regularly pumping your tyres to 160psi), you're better off buying a normal track pump and benefiting from the extra volume and more easily used size... unless, of course, you're travelling with your bike. A lot. Especially if you're flying there.
The Micro Floor Drive comes into its own at that point, shifting lots of air quickly, giving you a live pressure readout and proving far, far easier to use – even from flat to high pressures – than a mini-pump, while not really being much larger than one as far as packing is concerned.
Up to around 45psi this easily adds 1psi per second to a 28mm road tyre, and it's really only at 50psi that resistance starts to rise. It generally took me another 75 seconds to add a second 45psi. So, two minutes overall from flat to 90psi.
Partly that's down to the extra resistance, but that's not especially bad – mostly it's down to having to find a comfortable hand position as you start working harder. The smooth, rounded handle is fine in itself, but the gold alloy tube can get uncomfortable between your fingers as you start to grip harder.
I struggled to find a non-painful position for pushing down that would actually let me grip the tiny handle well enough to pull it back up. It can be fiddly. Eventually I found that using the heel of one hand to push, and one finger from the other wrapped underneath to pull, worked best for me.
The other end of the pump, with its fold-down steel footpeg, is at least completely faff-free and very secure, and you're not heating up your hand from compressing air because that's all occurring under your shoe. The height does mean it's easiest to use this while sitting down, mind you.
Value
Really, the only major, rather than niggling, issue with this pump is the price. Lezyne's own normal-sized Macro Floor Drive Digital Pump is usefully cheaper at £60, for instance.
At £89.99 it's up there with the Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage, and that's a premium full-size design that can do both high pressures and high volumes (read our review here).
Vel's version of this – the AR Flow Travel Pump – is very similar for £40, although to be fair that does lack a gauge. Also, our tester Stu found the handle a bit uncomfortable.
Overall
This is a very well made and effective pump that's ideal for travel use. The handle could be better designed, though – and it's a pretty expensive way of solving a probably not very frequent problem.
Verdict
Very well made and efficient mini track pump that's ideal for travelling abroad
Make and model: Lezyne Micro Floor Digital Drive HP
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says: "Providing floor pump performance in a portable package, the Micro Floor Drive Digital HPG is optimized for high-pressure applications and features a lightweight CNC-machined aluminum barrel, piston, base, and T-handle as well as a digital in-line pressure gauge. A stainless steel foot peg stabilizes the pump during use and its ABS Flip-Thread Chuck is both Presta and Schrader compatible."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lezyne lists:
MAX:160psi/11bar
L: 300mm
208g
Digital display rounds PSI to the nearest whole number and bar is rounded to the nearest tenth.
Includes Composite Matrix Frame mount.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Strong and impressively built.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Easily gets from zero to 90psi in two minutes.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
It inevitably compares badly to a regular mini-pump, but it's a good weight for the performance.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Smooth, rounded handle is a bit small, but this is still remarkably fatigue-free for a portable pump.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's expensive as either a floor pump or a frame-mounted mini pump.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it shifts air quickly and neither heat nor stability are a problem when you're pumping.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive build, shifts air fast, much easier than a mini-pump.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Overkill for frame mounting, expensive, handle is a bit small.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive judged either as a track pump, a mini-pump or even a digital pump, but its performance and build quality do feel worth the premium – assuming you actually need to fill the niche this sits in.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? As an indulgence for a big trip, maybe.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is extremely well made and performs very well too, though while it's frame-mountable it's arguably overkill for almost anybody on the road or trails given the weight and bulk penalties of carrying it. It's also shorter and more expensive than a regular track pump for home use. Really, it's in its element as a 'travel' pump for going abroad, but unless you do a lot of that it's hard to justify. Nevertheless, if you need – or just want – that, it's very nicely done and largely very pleasing to use.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
