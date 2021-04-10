Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage

The JoeBlow Sport 2Stage track pump really does go at your tyre pressures with both barrels – a design that utilises a high-pressure and a high-volume barrel to quickly get you up to 30psi before switching to the high-pressure only to finish things off. It'll even seat all but the most stubborn tubeless tyres too.

The 2Stage uses two barrels (stage 1) to deliver the first 30psi to your tyre or inner tube, giving 715cc of air volume per stroke. On a 25mm tyre, it'll have you there within just five strokes; compare that to using just the single high-pressure (stage 2) barrel's 258cc and you'll see that you'll save eight strokes.

If you are using larger volume tyres, on your gravel bike, say, then up to 30psi using both barrels is achieved in 13 strokes for a 43mm Panaracer GravelKing, 33 strokes using the single barrel.

If you are fitting tubeless tyres for the first time, this extra volume in stage 1 (you flick between the stages by way of a small lever at the top of the pump) can help get the tyre's bead to pop itself up against the inside of the rim. It's nowhere near as good as using a dedicated burst tank, but on virtually all of the tubeless tyres I tried it on, it worked. The only one it didn't was those GravelKings as the fit between tyre and rim was a bit sloppy to be able to get initial purchase.

Skinnier race rubber is still quick to inflate when you switch over to stage 2. That 25mm tyre hit 80psi in 22 strokes from flat, and 100psi in 32 strokes. On the 43mm tyre, 32 strokes will see you touch 50psi.

The only thing I would like to see is a bleed valve should you need to let some air out, but it's not a biggie.

Build quality and ease of use

It's a weighty pump, which brings stability. The steel base is wide enough to get your foot on it securely, and the handle offers plenty of room for your hands. Its wide, flat grips are comfortable to use even at high pressures and the rubberised sections help you grip on a hot day.

The Topeak comes with an analogue 3in gauge which is easy to read, with the first 30psi being in yellow and from there to 160psi being displayed in white. It sits at 225mm above the floor and comes with a little sliding marker that allows you to see when you have reached your desired pressure.

The hose leaves the side of the gauge and is about 800mm in length, so you've got about a metre from floor height to play with. For me that'd reach a bike in a stand, but if you're taller than me then you might find it a bit short.

The TwinHead DX5 is compatible with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves, and it certainly gives a secure fit with Presta and Schrader – I never had any issues with it leaking air.

I've used various models of JoeBlow over the years and the one thing that is always impressive is the build quality. They just last and last, and I don't see any reason why this one would be any different.

Value

While a basic JoeBlow Sport III pump will set you back just £42.99 (a few quid up since we tested it), the extra features here on the Stage2 more than double the price to £89.99.

The Stage2 makes a lot of sense to me if you have bikes with many different tyre sizes, like you ride both mountain bikes and a road machine; being able to switch between high volume and high pressure modes to suit the bike makes things simpler. If I was just riding road and gravel bikes, though, I'd just stick with a standard JoeBlow for less than half the price.

If it's the tubeless thing that makes you think you'll need a bit more oomph, then something like the Merida Tubeless Floor Pump has a charge tank for exactly that purpose. It only costs £69.99 too.

A while back I tested the Bontrager Dual Charger floor pump which also had the option to change from high volume to high pressure by way of a switch. It wasn't of the same high quality as the JoeBlow, or as nice to use, but it's available for just £44.99.

Conclusion

Overall, I'd say this JoeBlow doesn't quite offer the value for money as its more simple siblings, but if you need the options of both high volume and high pressure then it is worth the investment.

Verdict

Top quality floor pump that's worth the investment if you have many tyre sizes in your fleet

